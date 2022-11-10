My heart was in my throat while I read this because I was waiting for them to say that she passed😢 But thank God you guys were able to save her. I have one rule in my house for my puppies they cannot be in the kitchen. They sit by the door which is a big square door wide open area and they watch me. But they know no being in the kitchen. And during the holidays I watched them very very closely because so many people are here. So very very happy your baby's gonna be OK God-bless you guys for going above and beyond to save your puppy's life. No more rolls Pepa!!
I'm glad your furbaby made it thru all this and thank you for posting this my dog's aren't allowed in my kitchen when I'm cooking if they do go into my kitchen when cooking they are told to go
never ever ever let your dog eat bread dough. the yeast in the dough will cause the bread to rise in its stomach and will potentially kill it. please don't do this please watch your animals.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensKodak, TN
Man pulls out an AK-47 and lands himself in jail over a $6 pizzaRickyKnoxville, TN
Comments / 66