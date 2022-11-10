Read full article on original website
Omaha Police investigating fatal attack on Halloween
Omaha Police are investigating a homicide after a victim was assaulted on Halloween day but then died on Saturday.
Woman killed in north Omaha mass shooting identified
(Omaha, NE) -- The woman killed in a north Omaha mass shooting is identified. Omaha Police say 20 year old Karly Wood was shot and killed at an after-hours party near 33rd and Ames Avenue just after 4:00 Sunday morning. Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer says it's believed a party was going on at the house when the shooting occurred. "It is imperative OPD pieces together what took place so resolve can come for the victims and their families. At this point in the investigation, an after-hours party was occurring and a confrontation took place resulting in gunfire. There is no indication it was a random shooting. Extra OPD resources are being utilized and police presence will increase for the time being."
OPD upgrades assault case to homicide after head injury victim dies
OMAHA, Neb. -- A 60-year-old man who was injured on Oct. 31 has reportedly died in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said that 60-year-old Daniel Price had suffered a head wound, rendering him unresponsive and sending him to UNMC. Police said that Price succumbed from his injuries Saturday evening around...
Teen Cited In Saturday Morning Crash In East Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 14)–Lincoln Police appear to have cited a 17-year-old for DUI following a crash shortly after 2 o’clock Saturday morning at 70th and “O” Street. Investigators tell KFOR News an eastbound SUV hit an eastbound car. The victim in the car, a 27-year-old Lincoln man, had to be rescued by LFR and was taken to a hospital, where at last check he remains with life-threatening injuries.
BREAKING: Omaha Police officer resigns amid harassment investigation
Sunday afternoon, Project Pink’d hosted their annual Thanksgiving Care to Share event in person for the first time since COVID-19 hit. More than 1 in 3 consumers will look for small to medium-sized businesses to patronize, and 29% are willing to pay higher prices in order to do so.
'I had no idea': Business owner responds to Sunday's mass shooting at 33rd and Ames
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police say the scene of Sunday's mass shooting was a space rented out for a birthday party. The owner says he had "no idea" about the event. Myron Pierce couldn't be reached for comment Sunday and Monday, but spoke about the incident in a Facebook Live post Monday afternoon.
Omaha Police officer under investigation after harassment reports resigns
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police officer under investigation and cited for criminal mischief after a woman reported he was harassing her has resigned. Officer William Klees was scheduled for an interview Monday with the internal affairs unit after an off-duty incident reported last weekend but resigned ahead of the meeting, according to the OPD release received Monday afternoon. He was cited last week for criminal mischief.
Former Lincoln Police officers share concerns about survey analyzing culture within LPD
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - “Lincoln Police officers have experienced harassment, discrimination, and retaliation for years even decades,” Luke Bonkiewicz, former Lincoln Police Officer said. 10/11 NOW spoke with three former Lincoln police officers who said speaking out against the city was never the plan. “This was never meant...
Vendors in Midtown Crossing encourage to shop local. Now that Halloween is in the rearview mirror and Thanksgiving is around the corner, the holiday cheer has begun. Breast cancer survivors remain grateful during event in Ralston. Updated: 12 hours ago. Dozens of breast cancer survivors...
Omaha firefighters extinguish house fire after cooking items left unattended
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Unattended cooking led to a house fire in an Omaha neighborhood over the weekend, according to an OFD report. The Omaha Fire Department said in a Monday report that fire crews were called to a home near 39th Street and Bedford Avenue at 6:12 p.m. Saturday. The fire was reported to be under control by 6:26 p.m. that evening.
Teen arrested for DUI following 70th and O crash that left man in critical condition
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a 17-year-old driver for DUI following a weekend crash that badly injured a 27-year-old man. LPD and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called to 70th & O Streets around 2:15 a.m. Saturday morning on a report of a crash. Police said a 17-year-old boy was driving a Ford Escape and collided with the rear of a Chevy Malibu driven by a 27-year-old man.
Meth charges near Lorton, Syracuse, Nebraska City
LORTON – Stuart Miller, 33, of Talmage is charged with possession on Nov. 3. An Otoe County sheriff’s deputy says he investigated a pickup truck parked in the road near Lorton at N and O roads. The deputy says he reached in and put the truck’s transmission into park without waking the driver.
Overnight fire in Omaha neighborhood under investigation
A few flurries didn't keep these hikers at home. An organization dedicated to saving lives through organ transplants went out to spread the word about organ donation. Low clouds and flurries this morning but the biggest impact is the cold with wind chills in the single digits. Some sunshine will return this afternoon, highs only in the low 30s.
LPD: One hospitalized after three-vehicle crash at Cotner & O
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that happened on one of the Capital City’s busiest streets. It happened around 8 p.m. Friday evening at Cotner Blvd. & O Street. LPD says the crash occurred in the intersection and one person was taken to a...
Two people extradited after separate arrests by Fremont County deputies
FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people in two separate incidents Friday and Saturday. The first arrest was when a K-9 unit pulled a car over for speeding on I-29 Friday afternoon. Officials say the driver gave a fake name to deputies and when under arrest gave another fake name to deputies and jail employees.
