Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NE
"Judy Hyams Is Alive, And She Lives In Omaha"Still UnsolvedOmaha, NE
Man gives Denver council an earful about ‘Guntry Club’David HeitzDenver, CO
3 Great Pizza Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
3 Great Seafood Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
WOWT
Farnam fight: Neighbors, city dispute over how to make Omaha street ‘two-way all-day’
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The fight over turning Farnam Street “Two-way all-day” continues with a community meeting planned for Monday night. Neighbors tell 6 News they plan to express concerns over adding roundabouts to the street with Omaha city councilmembers. Turning Farnam Street between 46th and Dodge streets...
WOWT
Omaha streetcar bond proposal headed to City Council
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Plans to build a streetcar in Omaha will get really serious beginning Tuesday. That’s when an ordinance about how to pay the $360 million price tag goes before the City Council. The item gets on the City Council agenda this week, but there will be...
WOWT
Plans for controversial Omaha housing development scrapped
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Plans for a controversial Omaha housing development will not be moving forward. Called 46 Dodge, the project was expected to go up southwest of 46th and Dodge streets, announced back in 2019. Plans included nearly 300 apartment units on five floors, above a three-story parking garage.
WOWT
Giant Christmas tree moves through Omaha and into place at Durham Museum
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A tiny $5 tree grew into a 40-foot blue spruce and is now Omaha’s official Christmas tree for 2022. The tree, donated by Janice Teegarden and Wayne Ogle of Omaha, will help to continue decades of tradition when it is all dressed up and displayed at the Durham Museum.
News Channel Nebraska
Snow has made it to northeast Nebraska
NEBRASKA -- Towns in northeast Nebraska saw snow fall over the weekend, as well as Monday morning. While there was snow over the weekend, snow this morning has caused some travel concerns for school buses and for those driving to work. Some towns that saw snow coverage were Lyons, Fremont,...
WOWT
Snow tests at Mt. Crescent
Snow tests at Mt. Crescent
WOWT
Smoke from kitchen fire in Omaha wakes man
Smoke from kitchen fire in Omaha wakes man
WOWT
Live On Nebraska holds donor event
Live On Nebraska holds donor event
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NE
Omaha, Nebraska, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The city of Omaha, Nebraska skyline on the Missouri River, USA.By Tony Webster - City of Omaha, Nebraska Skyline on the Missouri River, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia.
WOWT
Vendors in Midtown Crossing encourage to shop local
Vendors in Midtown Crossing encourage to shop local
1011now.com
Car flips onto hood after northeast Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 52nd and Garland Streets on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. According to a reporter at the scene, at least two cars seemed to be involved in the crash. One car has flipped over onto its hood. A fire hydrant near the scene has also been damaged.
1011now.com
Living the life of a monk in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Located between corn and bean fields near Schuyler, you’ll find a monastery that offers the chance to learn more about the monastic way of life. Father Thomas Leitner is one of the monks at the monastery. He also works at the St. Benedict Retreat Center nearby. We talked with him about the monks and the monastery.
doniphanherald.com
Before there was Rockbrook Village, there was Rock Brook Farm
Every square inch of land contains a backstory. Few in Omaha have had theirs told in such detail, especially its earliest days, as the Rockbrook neighborhood along West Center Road. From a homestead claim and farm to the Happy Hollow Club golf course and a desired address in Omaha’s western suburbs.
WOWT
Overnight fire in Omaha neighborhood under investigation
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is trying to determine the cause of an overnight house fire. Crews went to a home near 192nd and William Street right before midnight Friday and declared a fire after seeing smoke and flames while arriving at the scene. It’s reported everyone...
klkntv.com
Omaha teen arrested after trying to punch Lincoln officer at concert, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An Omaha teen was arrested Saturday after trying to sneak backstage during Rod Wave’s concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln Police say. Despite being kicked out of the arena by security, 18-year-old Patrick Bengston continued to make multiple attempts to sneak inside and backstage.
WOWT
Omaha firefighters extinguish house fire after cooking items left unattended
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Unattended cooking led to a house fire in an Omaha neighborhood over the weekend, according to an OFD report. The Omaha Fire Department said in a Monday report that fire crews were called to a home near 39th Street and Bedford Avenue at 6:12 p.m. Saturday. The fire was reported to be under control by 6:26 p.m. that evening.
WOWT
P!NK to perform at Omaha’s Charles Schwab Field
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Grammy Award-winning singer and performer P!NK announced that Omaha’s Charles Schwab Field will be included in her Summer Carnival 2023 tour. The tour will go to stadiums across the U.S. and Canada. Concerts at Omaha’s downtown baseball stadium have been almost unheard of since it opened in 2011.
KETV.com
Man in extremely critical condition after shooting in Midtown Omaha apartment
OMAHA, Neb. — First responders rushed a man to a hospital while performing CPR after he was shot Sunday morning. It happened at an apartment near Park Avenue and Dewey Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Omaha police said several people were taken to its headquarters for questioning. The Omaha Police...
iheart.com
Woman killed in north Omaha mass shooting identified
(Omaha, NE) -- The woman killed in a north Omaha mass shooting is identified. Omaha Police say 20 year old Karly Wood was shot and killed at an after-hours party near 33rd and Ames Avenue just after 4:00 Sunday morning. Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer says it's believed a party was going on at the house when the shooting occurred. "It is imperative OPD pieces together what took place so resolve can come for the victims and their families. At this point in the investigation, an after-hours party was occurring and a confrontation took place resulting in gunfire. There is no indication it was a random shooting. Extra OPD resources are being utilized and police presence will increase for the time being."
WOWT
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Rusty's Morning Forecast

Cold weather sticks with us all week with a few light snow showers on Monday.
