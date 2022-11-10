Beacon Mobility Salutes Veterans for Their Service, Ongoing Commitment to Communities Nationwide

Read full article on original website
IEP Meetings: TSD Conference Panel Discusses the Who, When & What
FRISCO, Texas — A general session panel consisting of Tenured Faculty members for the Transporting Students with Disabilities and Special Needs Conference discussed the importance of communication when transporting the nation’s most precious and at-risk cargo. The general session on Nov. 11, “Navigating IDEA: Implementing Appropriate Transportation Services...
Thousands of UC Academic researchers, student employees strike
Thousands of researchers and student employees at UCLA, UC Irvine, the eight other University of California campuses and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory went on strike Monday in an effort to secure improved pay and working conditions. UC professors canceled classes, truck drivers refused to cross the picket lines to deliver...
Gallery: Trade Show Held on Day 4 of TSD 2022
Friday opened with a general session on the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. Veterans Day was also observed with a procession from Frisco ISD. The Trade Show followed, which included over 60 vendors. Sessions were held in the afternoon and the Q’Straint/Sure-Lok Wheelchair Securement Training closed out the day.
Texas Team Wins Return of TSD Roadeo from COVID-19 Hiatus
The first place in the special needs roadeo held during the Transporting Students with Disabilities and Special Needs Conference in Frisco, Texas, was awarded to Kyle Collins and Bianka Joshua from Plano (Texas) Independent School District. Collins has been a school bus driver for five years and is the current...
