Californians Elect Latino Candidates To Key Offices

Crucial House Races In California Are Still Undecided. Nearly a week after the final day of voting, several key races in California could help determine which party will control the House of Representatives. Of the remaining House contests too close to call, more than half are in California. Reporter: Scott...
Why California’s Eco-Friendly, Tax-the-Rich Electorate Killed Prop. 30

Voting down Proposition 30 might seem a little off-brand for the California electorate. These are the voters, after all, who showed no qualms just a decade ago about hiking income taxes on top earners and who also hit up millionaires in 2004 to pay for mental health services. These are the California majorities who, as recently as June (PDF), told pollsters that they were either considering purchasing or had already purchased an electric car. Most named air pollution, wildfires and climate change as areas of major personal concern.
