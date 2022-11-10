Read full article on original website
Kato at rest: finding the right mattress
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The choices upon walking into a mattress retailer can be overwhelming, no matter how much research has been done! Kelsey and Lisa sprang into action and visited Rooms and Rest in Mankato, where they got the scoop on the differences in mattresses, making that final decision a little easier!
Mankato MakerSpace gives outlet and market to local artists
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Four times a year, the Mankato Makerspace invites members of the public to explore their space and meet members of Mankato’s art community. The MakersMarket gives artists the opportunity to show off their work and give live demonstrations of their work, encouraging others to take their own talents into the studio.
Holiday Craft Show returns to Mankato for 10th year
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Celebrating its tenth year, the Holiday Craft and Vendor Show has aimed to bring together the community and kick off the holiday season. The Mankato Armory was filled with over 60 vendors Saturday, and organizers said that the community met them there with excitement. “I feel...
Healthy and delicious: the magic behind mushrooms
Accident on US Highway 14 Monday afternoon
Area snowfall totals
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Around 2 inches of snow fell in the Mankato area on Monday. According to the KEYC News Now Weather Team, light snow will continue through Wednesday with an additional 2 to 3 inches of accumulation possible. Here are some of the latest snowfall reports from across...
North Mankato garage damaged by fire
Two Exclusive Minnesota Zip Codes Are on the List of the Richest in the US
It's pretty safe to say that while I don't reside in either of them, a survey of the richest zip codes in the country found that two of them are located right here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Thanks to the gang over at Bloomberg Business, we now have...
First snowfall of the year hits Minnesota roads
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The city of Mankato had 7 salt trucks out on major roads and hills in our area. This afternoon, a semi-truck spun into the ditch on highway 14 just East of Lor Ray Drive. Traffic was reduced to a single lane while two cranes, MNDOT, and tow...
Mankato Salvation Army highlights Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, a time to shine a light on the millions of Americans struggling to meet their basic needs. Mankato Salvation Army is one organization working to combat hunger and homelessness. Its noon meal program dishes up free nutritious lunches...
State Of The Art Attraction Opening Soon In Minnesota’s Mall of America
Some people love shopping - I am not one of those people. When I go to the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota I hit up Lids and maybe one or two other stores and then I spend the rest of the day following my wife around... Fun times. Sometimes...
Mankato West advances to semifinals with 20-17 win over Rochester Mayo
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West Scarlets football team advances to the State Class AAAAA semifinals with a 20-17 win over Rochester Mayo. The Scarlets will play Rogers Nov. 19 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
St James Mayor
'Divine Intervention': How a Bible led to justice for murdered farmer Earl Olander
CARVER COUNTY, Minn. -- When 90-year-old farmer Earl Olander was found murdered in his rural Minnesota home in 2015, investigators had very little evidence and no leads for weeks. That all changed when a family Bible belonging to Olander was discovered and led to police cracking the case and arresting...
MSU gears up for NCAA Tournament
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -It’s a NSIC heavy Division II NCAA football tournament with Minnesota State picking up the highest seed of any team from the conference. The stage is set for this year’s national tournament, and after a couple of years, Minnesota State is one of the final 28 teams in Division II still playing.
Arlington Woman Injured in Sibley Co Crash
An Arlington woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Sibley County Saturday morning. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says Amy Laabs was taken to Ridgeview Sibley Medical Center for treatment of substantial injuries. The crash happened at about 10:45am at the intersection of County Roads 9 and 15,...
Willmar man killed in crash near Mall of America
(Bloomington MN-) A man killed in a crash near the Mall of America Tuesday afternoon was from Willmar. 23-year-old Abdikadir Issack was riding in a Honda Accord that was being pursued by Bloomington Police on the Lindau Lane ramp to eastbound Interstate 494. When negotiating the turn, the Accord jumped the median, went across the second lane to eastbound 494, left the roadway and struck a pillar.
Why did Froggy’s Pub and PADio close?
Last Spring on May 26, Froggy’s Pub and PADio — a beloved Ole hangout spot for Thursday Night Trivia — announced its closing. Since their closing, many speculations have been made as to why the pub closed due to the history of the establishment’s struggles to stay open – in 2016, the pub had to be closed for repairs due to a flood, the pandemic almost posed struggles; and the pub has gone through a series of five different ownerships since 2020. However, a different speculation has been going around Northfield.
City of Minnetonka diversity coordinator dies unexpectedly
The city of Minnetonka is mourning the unexpected death of the city's senior diversity, equity and inclusion coordinator, Keith Clarke. The city announced Clarke's passing Monday afternoon, stating the cause of his death has not yet been determined. "Keith developed strong friendships in a short time and his death is...
Crews respond to fire at Twin Cities Dairy Queen
Firefighters in Chaska put out a fire inside a Dairy Queen Grill & Chill early Wednesday morning. The fire department said they were alerted of the fire off Highway 41 around 5 a.m. It took firefighters about 30 minutes to get the fire under control. Fire crews from Victoria, Chanhassen,...
