Utah State

Saints report multiple roster moves, promote practice squad LB Nephi Sewell

By John Sigler
 4 days ago
This might be ominous for Pete Werner’s status. The New Orleans Saints signed a pair of linebackers on Thursday after their starting weakside linebacker exited Monday night’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens with an ankle injury, filing a quick list of roster moves on the daily NFL transactions wire.

But this isn’t all about Werner. New Orleans also lost backup linebacker Chase Hansen with a knee injury last week, so they needed multiple players to reinforce the depth chart. And they’ve made other moves at different roster spots. Let’s break it all down:

LB Nephi Sewell promoted to the 53-man roster from the practice squad

Good for Sewell. The rookie linebacker out of Utah played well over the summer, particularly on the special teams units, and that’s likely his best path towards dressing out on game days. He was previously on the Saints practice squad and now joins Demario Davis, Kaden Elliss, Andrew Dowell, and Zack Baun on the 53-man roster, along with Werner (who is expected to miss some time with his injury). Sewell wears No. 45.

RB Adam Prentice promoted to the 53-man roster from the practice squad

So this is kind of interesting. New Orleans needs more bodies at running back, and Prentice was already on their practice squad, so moving him now does help reinforce that area. What’s odd here is that he has primarily played fullback for the Saints rather than working in a more-conventional running back role. Part-time tight end J.P. Holtz is also on the 53-man roster, for now, so unless the Saints are shifting Prentice’s focus they’re currently rostering two fullbacks. Prentice wears No. 46.

LB Kenny Young signed to the practice squad

A New Orleans native (he attended John Curtis for high school), Young recently signed with his hometown team as a free agent after playing college ball at UCLA and suiting up for four different teams in the NFL, most recently the Las Vegas Raiders. He was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the draft’s fourth round back in 2018. Look for him to take Sewell’s spot on the practice squad and potentially earn more opportunities. Young wears No. 40.

OT Derrick Kelly signed to the practice squad

Injuries are starting to pile up along the Saints offensive line, so it makes sense for New Orleans to bring in more help at the position. And Kelly is someone they’re familiar with after he spent a couple of seasons on their practice squad. He spent the summer with the New York Jets, but Kelly most recently returned to the Saints for a few weeks in training camp. He’s mostly lined up at right tackle in the past, but he brings some flexibility with experience on the left side and inside at guard. Kelly wears No. 62.

OG Drew Desjarlais signed to the practice squad

Desjarlais actually re-signed with the Saints on Nov. 9 (as did a couple of other players), but we’ll include him here since it’s all relevant to the practice squad composition. He’s a former CFL standout at guard who competed for a roster spot with New Orleans over the summer after first trying his hand with the New England Patriots. Desjarlais wears No. 61.

RB Derrick Gore signed to the practice squad

Gore was also signed to the practice squad on Wednesday, joining his team for their first day of practice this week on Thursday. He’s spent time with a couple of different teams in the NFL after impressing for the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks in college. He’ll be wearing No. 44 while rounding out the depth chart behind Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram II (currently sidelined by a knee injury), Dwayne Washington, and Jordan Howard, who is also on the practice squad.

QB Jake Luton signed to the practice squad

Luton returns to take the spot he’s held before, swapping out for Brett Hundley (who was signed last week to lead the scout team as a Lamer Jackson stand-in). The Saints need another arm during the week to keep drills running on schedule, and it’s good to have an emergency option waiting in the wings behind Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston, with Taysom Hill’s focus remaining at tight end and positions other than quarterback. Luton is still wearing No. 16.

