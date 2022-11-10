Read full article on original website
Binance pledges to create crypto industry recovery fund, calls for regulation
NUSA DUA, INDONESIA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Binance chief executive Changpeng Zhao said the cryptocurrency exchange plans to launch a fund to help crypto projects facing a liquidity crisis as the collapse of rival FTX ricochets through the industry. The recovery fund will help "reduce further cascading negative effects of...
Bitcoin Cash may be legal tender in St. Kitts by March, PM says
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. "Our nation has always been a forward thinking nation and a leader in exploring new industries," Terrance told...
Indonesia to set up $2 bln EV fund with China's CATL, CMB International
JAKARTA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The Indonesia Investment Authority, the country's sovereign wealth fund, is to set up a green electric vehicle (EV) fund of at least $2 billion with China's battery maker CATL and CMB International, the fund's CEO said on Monday. The announcement was made in a live-streamed...
As regulators scrutinise FTX, rival exchanges try to reassure investors
SINGAPORE/LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies remained under pressure on Monday following last week's collapse of crypto exchange FTX while rival exchanges sought to reassure jittery investors of their own stability. Kris Marszalek, CEO of Singapore-based crypto exchange Crypto.com, refuted suggestions it could be in trouble, saying...
Zelenskiy tells G20 leaders Ukraine war ‘must and can be ended’ now
Addressing leaders, Ukraine president pitches himself as a man prepared to reach agreement with Russia, but only on terms that protect sovereignty
FTX collapse is an ‘explosion' that will lead to more crypto regulation - Howard Marks
The recent collapse of FTX, once the third largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, will hasten the need for regulation in the crypto industry, said Howard Marks, CEO and Co-Founder of StartEngine. “It’s a clear, classic big explosion that will have everybody feeling that regulation is necessary at this point,”...
Visa has terminated global debit card agreements with FTX
NEW YORK, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Visa Inc (V.N), the world's largest payments processor, said on Sunday it was severing its global credit card agreements with collapsed crypto exchange FTX. "The situation with FTX is unfortunate and we are monitoring developments closely," a Visa spokesperson told Reuters. "We have terminated...
Crypto.com CEO says $347million ETH transfer a ‘mistake' as exchange's CRO token drops nearly 50% in a week
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to Etherscan data, about 285,000 ETH was sent from Crypto.com's wallet address to Gate.io, another crypto exchange,...
FTX says investigating 'unauthorized transactions'
Nov 12 (Reuters) - Collapsed crypto exchange FTX said on Saturday it had seen "unauthorized transactions", with analysts saying millions of dollars worth of assets had been withdrawn from the platform. Blockchain analytics firm Elliptic said that around $473 million worth of cryptoassets were "moved out of FTX wallets in...
Bitcoin Nov. 14 daily chart alert - Bearish chart pattern forms
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are firmer in early U.S. trading Monday. However, recent price action has formed a bearish pennant pattern on the daily bar chart. BC prices last week hit a nearly two-year low. BC bears have the solid near-term technical advantage to suggest still more downside price pressure in the near term Stay tuned!
A fundamental shift is driving gold prices closer to $1,800 - MKS' Shiels
(Kitco News) - Gold's new bullish momentum is more than just technical market repricing; the precious metal's ability to hold new critical support levels could indicate a longer-term fundamental shift, according to one market analyst. In a recent note to clients, Nicky Shiels, head of metals strategy at MKS PAMP,...
Impose climate tax on fossil fuel giants, media groups urge
The Guardian and dozens of international media titles publish a joint editorial calling for radical thinking on how to fund climate action in poorer countries
Super funds should use their substantial holdings for public good
Last month Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers unveiled the National Housing Accord, intended to build a million new homes in Australia. Part of the plan is to encourage superannuation funds to invest in social and affordable housing. The proposal was met with criticism from some quarters, with critics arguing Australia’s superannuation savings belongs to its members: it is their money, not Labor’s play money. These critics are forgetting it was not so long ago people’s taxes (which can also be seen as “their” money) paid everyone’s pensions. And while in consolidated revenue on their way to keeping us in comfort in our old...
Goldman Sachs expects "significant" decline in U.S. inflation in 2023
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said it expects a "significant" decline in U.S. inflation next year due to easing in supply chain constraints, a peak in shelter inflation and slower wage growth. The U.S. lender on Sunday forecast core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) –– the Federal Reserve's preferred measure...
Russia-Ukraine war live news: Kherson victory marks ‘beginning of the end’ of war, Ukraine president says
Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits newly liberated city of Kherson; UN general assembly votes to require Russia to pay reparations over invasion
Copper near 5-month high on China's property support; Fed warning caps gains
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Copper prices hovered near a five-month high on Monday, as supportive measures from the Chinese government for its property sector that consumes a vast amount of metals boosted sentiment. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose 0.3% at $8,519 a tonne by 0725 GMT,...
Economic slowdown will hit lower-income Canadians hardest, BoC's Macklem says
OTTAWA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Lower-income Canadians will be disproportionately affected by the slowdown in economic activity that is needed to ease inflationary pressures, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said on Monday. Macklem, in opening remarks to the fourth annual Conference on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Economics, Finance...
‘I can’t give up on hope’: As the world’s population passes 8bn, new parents from Italy to India look to the future
In Siena, Luisa worries about social media. In Delhi, Nikita is trying to proof her house against air pollution. Here, couples who have welcomed a new child in recent months share their dreams and fears for them on an ever more crowded planet
Gold price pulls back as USDX, bond yields rise
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are weaker in early U.S. trading Monday, on routine downside price corrections following last week’s solid gains. The precious metals are feeling some pressure from a rebound in the U.S. dollar index and rising U.S. Treasury yields to start the trading week. December gold was last down $7.20 at $1,762.30 and December silver was down $0.082 at $21.585.
Biden warns Xi about 'coercive' Taiwan actions in three hour meeting
NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday told Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping they were both responsible for preventing their superpower competition from turning into conflict, in rare talks aimed at thawing ties that are at their worst in decades. Ahead of their first in-person...
