Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Sonic boom felt in Iowa
INDIANOLA, Iowa — There was quite a shake in Indianola one day in the late 1980s. The station manager of KXLQ of Indianola was on the air when the walls around him started shaking. Watch the video above to learn more about this unsolved mystery.
KCRG.com
Trauma expert said more chances needed for a Des Moines woman who killed a man she said raped her repeatedly
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One member of the anti-human trafficking group, Chains Interrupted, said changes to the justice system were needed for people who have experienced severe trauma. This comes after 18-year-old Pieper Lewis left the women’s facility where she was serving her probation. Pieper Lewis was charged with...
KCCI.com
Trial pushed back until March for woman who worked at assisted living facility
The jury trial for the woman charged with second-degree murder after someone died at a Bondurant assisted living facility has been pushed back. Catherine Forkpa was originally set to start her trial on Monday; now it won't begin until March 6. A state report found a woman diagnosed with Alzheimer's...
KCRG.com
A coup on chicken coops: Residents in this Iowa town told to get rid of birds
OGDEN, Iowa (KCCI) -A fowl situation is brewing in Ogden, KCCI’s Marcus McIntosh reports. Residents who own chickens are being told the birds must fly the coop. They received letters last month informing them it is unlawful to keep livestock within the city. Which goes against what they say city officials previously told them.
Pediatric hospitals straining with increase of RSV cases
The respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) has been filling pediatric ICUs all over the nation for the last several months.
KCCI.com
Moos' BBQ closing Nov. 30 after death of owner
NEWTON, Iowa — One of central Iowa's most popular barbecue restaurants is shutting down following the death of its owner. Moo's Barbecue in Newton will permanently close on Nov. 30. Owner Jeremy Biondi died last month after a long battle with liver and kidney disease. Biondi's family and staff...
KCCI.com
Road to recovery: what's ahead for DSM woman hurt in hit-and-run
DES MOINES, Iowa — The boyfriend of the woman seriously injured outside of Crow Tow Wednesday during a hit-and-run incident says she has a long road to recovery ahead. Melissa Quiroz, 48, had to have foot surgery already and will undergo facial reconstruction surgery over the next few days. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with the costs of the extensive surgeries Quiroz will have to undergo.
Iowa’s Smallest Town Has A Population Of Under 15 People
We can complain about our small hometowns all we want but there's two in Iowa that have the market cornered. When I first moved to the QC, I got asked all the time "why?". My hometown is maybe half the size of Davenport and trust me, it's lovely to move to a totally different place in the country where no one knows anything about you because they didn't hear it from your brother's friend's hairdresser.
Former worker claims expired food being served in Indianola school district
DES MOINES, Iowa — Angie Woods has worked in the Indianola Community School District as a food service manager for 12 years. Over a decade of experience came to a close after she emailed the district's food service director about spoiled cauliflower in Irving Elementary School's kitchen. "I had...
KCCI.com
Behind the scenes: How infrastructure challenges impact travelers at the Des Moines airport
DES MOINES, Iowa — Thanksgiving is two weeks away, and airports will be busy places. Thousands of people will fly out of Des Moines International Airport that week, but that's already happening every day, and officials are trying to keep up with demand. At 5:30 a.m. on a Thursday,...
KBOE Radio
MONROE COUNTY HOSPITAL AND CLINICS ALERTS PUBLICS OF SCAM
ALBIA — Monroe County Hospital & Clinics has been made aware that people are receiving phone calls from someone posing as Monroe County Hospital & Clinics, asking for personal information, trying to sell COVID test kits at no cost with Medicare covering the fee, and some are saying they will send a free COVID test kit.
Aspiring nurse and Homecoming Queen among Iowa crash victims
The impact of Friday's deadly crash in Marshalltown's 1800 block of South Sixth Street has been heartbreaking for family, students, teachers, and first responders like Chief Tupper.
KCRG.com
Woman in Des Moines hit-and-run continues recovery
Republican Representative Ashley Hinson will serve another term in Washington, D.C., after defeating her Democratic challenger Liz Mathis. A non-profit in Cedar Rapids is recovering after a fire that has impacted how it carries out its mission. Show You Care: Using dance to bring mental health awareness. Updated: 7 hours...
Des Moines Police crack a case with twists and turns
(Des Moines) A missing person case turns into a kidnapping case, then a murder investigation for Des Moines police. A reported missing person was found by Des Moines Police at a local hospital on Election Day — they say the person had been kidnapped. Six people are facing kidnapping, drug, and gun charges. The story takes another twist when police say the kidnapping victim turns out to be a suspect in a recent murder case unrelated to the kidnapping. The hospitalized kidnapping victim is facing a first-degree murder charge. Des Moines police say he was involved in the targeted shooting of 22-year-old Dok Dok of Des Moines in October.
Actor from The Office & Anchorman Will Be in Iowa This Weekend
Get ready to laugh! According to a new article from the Des Moines Register, comedian and actor David Koechner is headed to Iowa for a few shows this weekend!. David Koechner is probably best known for his roles as the obnoxious Todd Packer on The Office and Champ Kind in the Anchorman movies. You may also recognize him from his recurring roles on The Goldbergs and American Dad, his time on Saturday Night Live, and a WHOLE lot more. You can check out his full filmography HERE.
theperrynews.com
Adel man shoots himself in hand with pistol, scares daughter
An Adel man was arrested Wednesday after his pistol accidentally discharged, wounding himself and frightening his minor child nearby. Adam Leigh Livingston, 45, of 1603 Aspen Dr., Adel, was charged with child endangerment. The incident began about 5:30 p.m. Nov. 7, when an officer of the Adel Police Department responded...
Iowa Town Mourning The Loss of 4 Teens After Weekend Accident
A small town in Iowa is mourning the unthinkable. The loss of 4 teenagers in one accident this past weekend. The town of Marshalltown, Iowa is searching for answers after a fiery crash left four teenagers dead late Friday night. WQAD reports that at around 11:15 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a single-vehicle accident near the intersection of South 6th Street and Edgeland Drive, close to Legion Memorial Park. When crews arrived, they discovered the vehicle on fire. WQAD reports that once the fire was put out, first responders discovered that there were four people inside the vehicle that were deceased. Marshalltown police have identified the victims as,
KCCI.com
Marshalltown mourns loss of four teenagers
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Over the weekend, Marshalltown lost four teens in a deadly one-vehicle crash. The deaths included Marshalltown high school students, sisters Yanitza and Linette Lopez and Isacc Lara and his brother Adrian Lara, a student at Miller Middle school. All four died after the vehicle they were...
KCCI.com
Waukee moving forward with site behind Target speculations
WAUKEE, Iowa — The city of Waukee is moving forward with anew development that may include a Target store. The planning and zoning commission approved the site plan on Tuesday night for a development on Southeast Alice's Road, just south of Hickman. The plans include images that resemble what...
KCCI.com
West Des Moines shuts down Ashworth sidewalk project
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The construction project to put in a 10-foot-wide multi-use path along Ashworth Road has been shut down. The city of West Des Moines was planning to use acquire 20 feet of people's yards on the north side of Ashworth from 1st to 50th streets.
Comments / 0