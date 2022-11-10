ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCCI.com

KCCI Archive: Sonic boom felt in Iowa

INDIANOLA, Iowa — There was quite a shake in Indianola one day in the late 1980s. The station manager of KXLQ of Indianola was on the air when the walls around him started shaking. Watch the video above to learn more about this unsolved mystery.
INDIANOLA, IA
KCCI.com

Trial pushed back until March for woman who worked at assisted living facility

The jury trial for the woman charged with second-degree murder after someone died at a Bondurant assisted living facility has been pushed back. Catherine Forkpa was originally set to start her trial on Monday; now it won't begin until March 6. A state report found a woman diagnosed with Alzheimer's...
KCRG.com

A coup on chicken coops: Residents in this Iowa town told to get rid of birds

OGDEN, Iowa (KCCI) -A fowl situation is brewing in Ogden, KCCI’s Marcus McIntosh reports. Residents who own chickens are being told the birds must fly the coop. They received letters last month informing them it is unlawful to keep livestock within the city. Which goes against what they say city officials previously told them.
OGDEN, IA
KCCI.com

Moos' BBQ closing Nov. 30 after death of owner

NEWTON, Iowa — One of central Iowa's most popular barbecue restaurants is shutting down following the death of its owner. Moo's Barbecue in Newton will permanently close on Nov. 30. Owner Jeremy Biondi died last month after a long battle with liver and kidney disease. Biondi's family and staff...
NEWTON, IA
KCCI.com

Road to recovery: what's ahead for DSM woman hurt in hit-and-run

DES MOINES, Iowa — The boyfriend of the woman seriously injured outside of Crow Tow Wednesday during a hit-and-run incident says she has a long road to recovery ahead. Melissa Quiroz, 48, had to have foot surgery already and will undergo facial reconstruction surgery over the next few days. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with the costs of the extensive surgeries Quiroz will have to undergo.
DES MOINES, IA
97X

Iowa’s Smallest Town Has A Population Of Under 15 People

We can complain about our small hometowns all we want but there's two in Iowa that have the market cornered. When I first moved to the QC, I got asked all the time "why?". My hometown is maybe half the size of Davenport and trust me, it's lovely to move to a totally different place in the country where no one knows anything about you because they didn't hear it from your brother's friend's hairdresser.
BEACONSFIELD, IA
KBOE Radio

MONROE COUNTY HOSPITAL AND CLINICS ALERTS PUBLICS OF SCAM

ALBIA — Monroe County Hospital & Clinics has been made aware that people are receiving phone calls from someone posing as Monroe County Hospital & Clinics, asking for personal information, trying to sell COVID test kits at no cost with Medicare covering the fee, and some are saying they will send a free COVID test kit.
MONROE COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Woman in Des Moines hit-and-run continues recovery

Republican Representative Ashley Hinson will serve another term in Washington, D.C., after defeating her Democratic challenger Liz Mathis. A non-profit in Cedar Rapids is recovering after a fire that has impacted how it carries out its mission. Show You Care: Using dance to bring mental health awareness. Updated: 7 hours...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Des Moines Police crack a case with twists and turns

(Des Moines) A missing person case turns into a kidnapping case, then a murder investigation for Des Moines police. A reported missing person was found by Des Moines Police at a local hospital on Election Day — they say the person had been kidnapped. Six people are facing kidnapping, drug, and gun charges. The story takes another twist when police say the kidnapping victim turns out to be a suspect in a recent murder case unrelated to the kidnapping. The hospitalized kidnapping victim is facing a first-degree murder charge. Des Moines police say he was involved in the targeted shooting of 22-year-old Dok Dok of Des Moines in October.
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Actor from The Office & Anchorman Will Be in Iowa This Weekend

Get ready to laugh! According to a new article from the Des Moines Register, comedian and actor David Koechner is headed to Iowa for a few shows this weekend!. David Koechner is probably best known for his roles as the obnoxious Todd Packer on The Office and Champ Kind in the Anchorman movies. You may also recognize him from his recurring roles on The Goldbergs and American Dad, his time on Saturday Night Live, and a WHOLE lot more. You can check out his full filmography HERE.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Adel man shoots himself in hand with pistol, scares daughter

An Adel man was arrested Wednesday after his pistol accidentally discharged, wounding himself and frightening his minor child nearby. Adam Leigh Livingston, 45, of 1603 Aspen Dr., Adel, was charged with child endangerment. The incident began about 5:30 p.m. Nov. 7, when an officer of the Adel Police Department responded...
ADEL, IA
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Town Mourning The Loss of 4 Teens After Weekend Accident

A small town in Iowa is mourning the unthinkable. The loss of 4 teenagers in one accident this past weekend. The town of Marshalltown, Iowa is searching for answers after a fiery crash left four teenagers dead late Friday night. WQAD reports that at around 11:15 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a single-vehicle accident near the intersection of South 6th Street and Edgeland Drive, close to Legion Memorial Park. When crews arrived, they discovered the vehicle on fire. WQAD reports that once the fire was put out, first responders discovered that there were four people inside the vehicle that were deceased. Marshalltown police have identified the victims as,
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KCCI.com

Marshalltown mourns loss of four teenagers

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Over the weekend, Marshalltown lost four teens in a deadly one-vehicle crash. The deaths included Marshalltown high school students, sisters Yanitza and Linette Lopez and Isacc Lara and his brother Adrian Lara, a student at Miller Middle school. All four died after the vehicle they were...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KCCI.com

Waukee moving forward with site behind Target speculations

WAUKEE, Iowa — The city of Waukee is moving forward with anew development that may include a Target store. The planning and zoning commission approved the site plan on Tuesday night for a development on Southeast Alice's Road, just south of Hickman. The plans include images that resemble what...
WAUKEE, IA
KCCI.com

West Des Moines shuts down Ashworth sidewalk project

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The construction project to put in a 10-foot-wide multi-use path along Ashworth Road has been shut down. The city of West Des Moines was planning to use acquire 20 feet of people's yards on the north side of Ashworth from 1st to 50th streets.
WEST DES MOINES, IA

