The Independent

Elon Musk fires Twitter engineer who publicly argued with him over the app

Elon Musk says he has fired a Twitter engineer who publicly argued him over the way the app works.The confrontation when Mr Musk apologised for the fact that his Android app is “super slow in many countries”. He suggested that was because the app was badly written.A Twitter engineer who worked on the app then quote tweeted Mr Musk’s post, and claimed it was wrong. Eric Frohnhoefer said he has been working on Twitter’s Android app for around six years and “can say this is wrong”.While Mr Frohnhoefer admitted there is “plenty of room for performance improvements on Android”,...
msn.com

Trump demands taxpayers pay his legal fees days before rumored campaign announcement

Former President Donald Trump has demanded Americans pay his legal fees for his suit against the congressional committee investigating the January 6 attacks on Capitol Hill. Delivered by the ex-commander-in-chief on Monday, the declaration came in the form of a new filing that seeks to block a committee subpoena requiring him to testify as to his role in the unrest next week.
TheDailyBeast

Donald Trump’s Latest Mar-a-Lago Filing Is a Game of Pretend

The latest filing by former President Donald Trump’s legal team reads more like a children’s game of “let’s pretend” than a legal filing. Trump’s lawyers made the filing in response to Special Master Raymond Dearie’s request that Trump and DOJ brief him on so-called “global issues” in the case, meaning broad legal issues that can help guide Dearie’s slog through the thousands of documents recovered in the FBI search warrant executed at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.Trump’s lawyers evidently interpreted “global” as license to make legal arguments so broad that they would render the Presidential Records Act (PRA) as well as...

