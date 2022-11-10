Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk fires Twitter engineer who publicly argued with him over the app
Elon Musk says he has fired a Twitter engineer who publicly argued him over the way the app works.The confrontation when Mr Musk apologised for the fact that his Android app is “super slow in many countries”. He suggested that was because the app was badly written.A Twitter engineer who worked on the app then quote tweeted Mr Musk’s post, and claimed it was wrong. Eric Frohnhoefer said he has been working on Twitter’s Android app for around six years and “can say this is wrong”.While Mr Frohnhoefer admitted there is “plenty of room for performance improvements on Android”,...
msn.com
Trump demands taxpayers pay his legal fees days before rumored campaign announcement
Former President Donald Trump has demanded Americans pay his legal fees for his suit against the congressional committee investigating the January 6 attacks on Capitol Hill. Delivered by the ex-commander-in-chief on Monday, the declaration came in the form of a new filing that seeks to block a committee subpoena requiring him to testify as to his role in the unrest next week.
"Instagram Vs. Reality": This Woman Bought A House From DIY Influencers, And It Shows How Fake Social Media Can Be
"Honestly, it makes me really sad to think that there are pictures out there of my house that could be making people feel less than about theirs."
Donald Trump’s Latest Mar-a-Lago Filing Is a Game of Pretend
The latest filing by former President Donald Trump’s legal team reads more like a children’s game of “let’s pretend” than a legal filing. Trump’s lawyers made the filing in response to Special Master Raymond Dearie’s request that Trump and DOJ brief him on so-called “global issues” in the case, meaning broad legal issues that can help guide Dearie’s slog through the thousands of documents recovered in the FBI search warrant executed at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.Trump’s lawyers evidently interpreted “global” as license to make legal arguments so broad that they would render the Presidential Records Act (PRA) as well as...
msn.com
Apple job listings suggest the company is building a metaverse of its own for its long-rumored headset
Apple is looking for engineers who can develop a 3D mixed-reality world for its coming headset. Apple is competing with Meta and other tech companies in a race to develop VR and AR headsets. Tim Cook and another Apple executives have previously said they avoid using the word "metaverse." Apple...
msn.com
'The Metaverse will be our slow death': Meta employees hit out at Mark Zuckerberg in Blind reviews
Meta employees are posting negative comments about Mark Zuckerberg on anonymous forum Blind. A software developer said Meta's CEO will "single-handedly kill" the company with the metaverse. The reviews were posted on the day that Meta axed 13% of its workforce and on the following day. Meta employees are taking...
msn.com
Top officials from six countries spent more than 720,000 euros at a Trump hotel to influence his administration
Senior officials from six countries, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, spent more than $750,000 (726,000 euros) at former U.S. President Donald Trump's hotel in Washington during his first two years in office in an alleged effort to influence the former president's decisions. Documents obtained by the...
Comments / 0