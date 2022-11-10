ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What the Eagles are saying ahead of Week 10 matchup vs. the Commanders

By Glenn Erby
The Eagles and Commanders are heading into polar opposite directions as franchises heading into Week 10, bu a game will be played on Monday night in Philadelphia.

The Birds are the NFL’s only remaining undefeated team and will look to sweep Washington while maintaining control of the competitive NFC East.

With both teams starting preparation on Thursday, here’s what the Eagles are saying heading into Friday.

Nick Sirianni

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oFUf4_0j6cdVYL00
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Eagles’ head coach talked about Jalen Hurts now being able to attack all parts of the field via the run, pass, screen game, and deep passing game.

Jalen Hurts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Scu3_0j6cdVYL00
Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles quarterback talked about focusing on the essential things going forward.

Jalen Hurts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OvgAH_0j6cdVYL00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Hurts called the on-field relationship with A.J. Brown a remarkable thing.

Jalen Hurts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TMpYc_0j6cdVYL00
Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The standard is the standard, and Hurts talked about always being honest with yourself.

Shane Steichen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48yyGW_0j6cdVYL00
Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Steichen called Goedert one of the top tight ends in football.

Shane Steichen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Korod_0j6cdVYL00
Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles’ offensive coordinator talked about Miles Sanders’ improved vision and ability to read the holes.

Jonathan Gannon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W0EpD_0j6cdVYL00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles’ defensive coordinator talked about capitalizing on the opposition’s mistakes, something Philadelphia has led the NFL this season.

Jonathan Gannon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lLzAs_0j6cdVYL00
(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

The Eagles’ defensive coordinator talked about his top-ranked secondary.

