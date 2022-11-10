The Green Bay Packers knew exactly what they wanted to do when they played the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10. Run the ball, run the ball, and then run the ball some more. 34 out of 37 designed run plays by the Packers came on early downs. They threw the ball only 14 times in those situations. Knowing about Micah Parsons and the Cowboys’ unrelenting pass rush, Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur decided to make it a non-factor as much as possible.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO