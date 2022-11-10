Read full article on original website
Ron Rivera sends clear message about Colts’ Jeff Saturday hire
The Indianapolis Colts’ decision to hire the inexperienced Jeff Saturday as interim coach attracted criticism from many corners of the NFL. On Saturday, a current NFL head coach even made clear that he was less than impressed by the move. Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera was asked about his...
Jerry Jones Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Cowboys Loss
Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Cowboys lost a heartbreaker to the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday. Dallas lost to Green Bay, 31-28, in overtime. Jones' team is now 6-3 on the season, while the Packers improved to 4-6. Following the loss, the Cowboys...
Michael Irvin Not Happy With CeeDee Lamb On Sunday
It's been a rough day for CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott. The quarterback-wide receiver duo haven't been on the same page and it led to an ugly interception. Prescott thought Lamb was going to come to a stop while Lamb kept running. Here's a replay of the interception:. Michael Irvin...
Cowboys 'Lose Control'? Dak Prescott & Mike McCarthy Message After Loss at Packers
"We've got to learn from this and make sure that we grow. It's still a long season and we have to control what we can." - Dak Prescott on Cowboys loss at Green Bay.
Bills hit with devastating news immediately after loss
The Buffalo Bills lost yet another heartbreaker. This time at the hands of Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings. Seconds after the game, the standings point out a huge issue with this team, that needs to be corrected immediately. Before the game, Buffalo was in first place in both the...
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
There was a major separator between Hendon Hooker and another Heisman candidate on Saturday
Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker saw his Heisman Trophy hopes take a hit last week against the Georgia Bulldogs. Hooker passed for 195 yards and an interception (along with just 17 rushing yards) against the Bulldogs’ dominant defense. The Greensboro, NC native, however, got back on track this week...
Cowboys: Micah Parsons points out bleak reality following loss to Packers
The Green Bay Packers knew exactly what they wanted to do when they played the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10. Run the ball, run the ball, and then run the ball some more. 34 out of 37 designed run plays by the Packers came on early downs. They threw the ball only 14 times in those situations. Knowing about Micah Parsons and the Cowboys’ unrelenting pass rush, Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur decided to make it a non-factor as much as possible.
How Mike McCarthy Explained Cowboys’ Questionable Fourth-Down Decision
Mike McCarthy made the aggressive decision to keep the Dallas Cowboys offense on the field for a fourth-down try in overtime with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the opposite sideline. The Dak Prescott-led offense ultimately failed to convert the fourth-and-3 from the Green Bay 35 and it helped...
Steelers take one big step back after taking a major step forward
The Pittsburgh Steelers catch a huge break this weekend as T.J. Watt finally returns to the playing field. Without him, the team’s pass rush productivity plummeted to become one of the worst units in the NFL. Having him back changes the question for opposing offensive lines as Watt demands...
Rams Release Veteran Running Back Before Cardinals Game
The Los Angeles Rams announced a handful of roster moves this Saturday, which includes them waiving running back Malcolm Brown. Brown, 29, has appeared in five games for the Rams this season. He received 16 snaps on offense and 10 snaps on special teams last Sunday against the Buccaneers. The...
Cowboys: Ezekiel Elliott is going through something he’s never experienced before
The speculation can now end. Despite his efforts to get back to action, Ezekiel Elliott will be inactive for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday as they take on the Green Bay Packers. This marks new territory for Elliott. Week 10 will be the first time in Elliott’s career that he’s...
Jimmy Johnson uses this one key word to describe Dallas Cowboys success this season
The two-time Super Bowl champion says the Cowboys have something that championship teams need.
Ezekiel Elliott (knee) won't play for Cowboys in Week 10
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Green Bay Packers. It was reported earlier in the day that Elliott was not expected to play, so this comes as no surprise. It's going to be another Tony Pollard-heavy day for Dallas, and Malik Davis should see some work as a change-of-pace.
Controversial coach accidentally exposes major problems with Bills offense
It only takes one or two missteps to really change the perspective of any NFL team in any season. Such has been the case for the Buffalo Bills who suddenly find themselves in third place in the AFC East and back-to-back losses. It’s been bad enough for coaches around the...
Cowboys Draft Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson to Replace Ezekiel Elliott in NFL Mock
The Cowboys will land superstar Bijan Robinson, the University of Texas running back, in the 2023 NFL Draft, mocks one site.
Cowboys lose veteran to injury
The Cowboys lost one of their veteran starters early on against Green Bay. Anthony Brown, who has been the subject of controversy among Cowboys fans for his inconsistent play; was beat deep and got hurt attempting to make the tackle. It was later announced he would miss the rest of...
Bengals expect drastic trickle-down improvement after Monday’s news
The Cincinnati Bengals might return from the bye week significantly closer to full strength. That’s at least judging by Zac Taylor’s welcome-back press conference, where the return of a key starter was suggested to come as soon as this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bengals activated D.J....
Hendon Hooker has been way better at one thing than Peyton Manning and other Vols’ legends
Tennessee Vols’ quarterback Hendon Hooker has been really special this season. He is firmly in the race for the Heisman Trophy, too. Alongside Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud and North Carolina Drake Maye, Hooker is easily among the potential finalists for the award. If he continues his impressive play,...
WBAY Green Bay
LIVE BLOG: McCarthy returns to Lambeau Field in Packers-Cowboys game
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers (3-6) are looking to end a five-game losing streak as they return home to host the Dallas Cowboys (6-2). The game marks a return of former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy to Lambeau Field. It’s McCarthy’s first visit back to Lambeau Field since taking over as coach of the Cowboys.
