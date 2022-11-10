ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 7

Related
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Cowboys Loss

Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Cowboys lost a heartbreaker to the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday. Dallas lost to Green Bay, 31-28, in overtime. Jones' team is now 6-3 on the season, while the Packers improved to 4-6. Following the loss, the Cowboys...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Michael Irvin Not Happy With CeeDee Lamb On Sunday

It's been a rough day for CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott. The quarterback-wide receiver duo haven't been on the same page and it led to an ugly interception. Prescott thought Lamb was going to come to a stop while Lamb kept running. Here's a replay of the interception:. Michael Irvin...
atozsports.com

Bills hit with devastating news immediately after loss

The Buffalo Bills lost yet another heartbreaker. This time at the hands of Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings. Seconds after the game, the standings point out a huge issue with this team, that needs to be corrected immediately. Before the game, Buffalo was in first place in both the...
BUFFALO, NY
atozsports.com

Cowboys: Micah Parsons points out bleak reality following loss to Packers

The Green Bay Packers knew exactly what they wanted to do when they played the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10. Run the ball, run the ball, and then run the ball some more. 34 out of 37 designed run plays by the Packers came on early downs. They threw the ball only 14 times in those situations. Knowing about Micah Parsons and the Cowboys’ unrelenting pass rush, Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur decided to make it a non-factor as much as possible.
GREEN BAY, WI
atozsports.com

Steelers take one big step back after taking a major step forward

The Pittsburgh Steelers catch a huge break this weekend as T.J. Watt finally returns to the playing field. Without him, the team’s pass rush productivity plummeted to become one of the worst units in the NFL. Having him back changes the question for opposing offensive lines as Watt demands...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Rams Release Veteran Running Back Before Cardinals Game

The Los Angeles Rams announced a handful of roster moves this Saturday, which includes them waiving running back Malcolm Brown. Brown, 29, has appeared in five games for the Rams this season. He received 16 snaps on offense and 10 snaps on special teams last Sunday against the Buccaneers. The...
numberfire.com

Ezekiel Elliott (knee) won't play for Cowboys in Week 10

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Green Bay Packers. It was reported earlier in the day that Elliott was not expected to play, so this comes as no surprise. It's going to be another Tony Pollard-heavy day for Dallas, and Malik Davis should see some work as a change-of-pace.
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Controversial coach accidentally exposes major problems with Bills offense

It only takes one or two missteps to really change the perspective of any NFL team in any season. Such has been the case for the Buffalo Bills who suddenly find themselves in third place in the AFC East and back-to-back losses. It’s been bad enough for coaches around the...
atozsports.com

Cowboys lose veteran to injury

The Cowboys lost one of their veteran starters early on against Green Bay. Anthony Brown, who has been the subject of controversy among Cowboys fans for his inconsistent play; was beat deep and got hurt attempting to make the tackle. It was later announced he would miss the rest of...
atozsports.com

Bengals expect drastic trickle-down improvement after Monday’s news

The Cincinnati Bengals might return from the bye week significantly closer to full strength. That’s at least judging by Zac Taylor’s welcome-back press conference, where the return of a key starter was suggested to come as soon as this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bengals activated D.J....
CINCINNATI, OH
WBAY Green Bay

LIVE BLOG: McCarthy returns to Lambeau Field in Packers-Cowboys game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers (3-6) are looking to end a five-game losing streak as they return home to host the Dallas Cowboys (6-2). The game marks a return of former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy to Lambeau Field. It’s McCarthy’s first visit back to Lambeau Field since taking over as coach of the Cowboys.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy