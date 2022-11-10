Read full article on original website
University Daily
Tech basketball fends off Louisiana Tech 64-55
Texas Tech men’s basketball closed out its opening non-conference home stretch with a 64-55 win over Louisiana Tech Monday at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock. The Red Raiders wasted no time jumping out to an early lead as they opened the contest on an 8-0 run. Super-senior forward Kevin Obanor led Tech in the opening half, tallying 10 points to go along with seven rebounds.
University Daily
Offensive line helps push Tech past Kansas
Following back-to-back conference losses to Baylor and TCU, Texas Tech targeted key weaknesses against Kansas in an effort to snap the growing losing streak. Going against a Jayhawk team that ranked 113th in total defense and 81st in rushing yards allowed in the FBS, the Red Raiders relied on a strong run game that carved up the Big 12 foe for 260 yards and opened up multiple successful run-pass option (RPO) opportunities. But the ability to target the achilles heel of Kansas was only possible due to the efforts of a Tech offensive line who shined under the bright lights.
University Daily
Kanas leaving behind legacy at Tech
Throughout the history of Texas Tech volleyball, athletes have forged memorable legacies in the scarlet and black. Whether it be Kelly Johnson, the all-time leader in kills for the Red Raiders with 1,925, or Amanda Dowdy, who esteemed herself as a competitor on the USA volleyball junior national olympic team to go along with multiple All-Big 12 first team nominations, becoming a volleyball great isn’t a task accomplished by those with tentative legs in the Hub City. However, one established member of the current Red Raider squad has built a resume made to withstand the standards of history in Lubbock.
University Daily
Four rushing touchdowns lead Tech's win over Kansas
Texas Tech football defeated the Kansas Jayhawks, 43-28, Saturday night at Jones AT&T Stadium. It was a balanced rushing attack for the Red Raiders, with four different players recording a touchdown on the ground, including quarterbacks Donovan Smith and Tyler Shough. Tech head coach Joey McGuire praised the performances of...
