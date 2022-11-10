ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, CT

Daily Voice

Police Locate Car In Fatal Hit-Run New Milford Crash

Police have located a car that hit and killed a Connecticut man and then fled the scene. The crash took place in Litchfield County around 5:11 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8, in New Milford. Fairfield County resident Galo Rafael Guaman-Sarmiento, age 61, of Danbury, was crossing Danbury Road when he was...
NEW MILFORD, CT
myrye.com

Police Blotter: Playland Dumpster Fire; Dogfight, Between Grown Men

The police blotter is a highlight of recent activity from the City of Rye Police Department. If you appreciate the hard work of our local police men and women, please consider donating to our RyeFIRST campaign to honor our first responders and help address food insecurity in Westchester County. Donations go directly to Feeding Westchester.
themonroesun.com

Police Reports: The Monroe DPW is not your moving company

MONROE, CT — A 39-year-old New Milford man received an infraction for littering Tuesday with an answer date of Friday, Nov. 11, after residents complained about someone dumping the contents of a large U-Haul truck on the side of Fan Hill Road, near Timothy Hill Road. Officers responding to...
MONROE, CT
WTNH

Calling hours held for fallen New Haven firefighter

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Calling hours were held to honor the life of a New Haven firefighter on Monday who died in a highway car crash earlier this month. A viewing for the late 27-year-old Thomas Mieles was held at the Celentano Funeral Home in New Haven. Family members paid their respects between 1 […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
ctexaminer.com

Marijuana Retailer Takes Old Saybrook to Superior Court

OLD SAYBROOK – Fine Fettle is appealing the Zoning Commission’s decision to reject the company’s proposal to open a retail marijuana store on Boston Post Road, saying the commission’s decision was arbitrary. In October, the commission voted 3-2 to reject Fine Fettle’s application for a marijuana...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
sheltonherald.com

Shelton P&Z approves self storage facility on Bridgeport Ave.

SHELTON — Bridgeport Avenue will soon be home to a self-storage company. The Planning and Zoning Commission, at its meeting Wednesday, approved plans from Kirchhoff Acquisitions of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., to expand into the 32,000-square-foot building presently on the property listed as 915-917 Bridgeport Ave. The plans call for the...
SHELTON, CT
riverheadlocal

Blaze destroys barn on Main Road in Jamesport

A rapidly spreading fire destroyed a barn in Jamesport last night. The fire at 1795 Main Road in Jamesport was reported at about 9 p.m. Jamesport Fire Department Chief Duffy Griffiths, who was first on scene, said the structure was fully engulfed when he got there. “The roof started collapsing...
JAMESPORT, NY
sheltonherald.com

Mayor: Shelton's Mas property nears capacity with latest sale

SHELTON — The Mas property is at or near capacity, according to Mayor Mark Lauretti. The Board of Aldermen, at its meeting Thursday, approved the sale of 3.94 acres of the city-owned land to ARP Welding, LLC, for about $335,000, about $85,000 per acre. This latest deal comes a month after the city approved four deals, in which Shelton sold some 26 acres for a total of nearly $2.4 million.
SHELTON, CT
longisland.com

Motorcyclist Dies in Single Vehicle Crash on Sunrise Highway

On November 12, 2022, just after 3:30 PM, the State Police responded to a motorcycle crash on Sunrise Highway eastbound east of County Road 111 (Eastport Manor Road) in the town of Southampton, Suffolk County. Preliminary investigation revealed, a 1984 Harley Davidson, driven by Donald Ellers, 64 of Patchogue, NY,...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Eyewitness News

New Haven police investigate shooting

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven police investigated a shooting at the Yale Bowl liquor store. Police said they received a call that a person had been shot at 85 Derby Ave. Saturday evening. Responding officers said they located a the store clerk, a 53-year old Wallingford man. He...
NEW HAVEN, CT
trumbull-ct.gov

2022-11-13: Trumbull Police Warn of Residential Burglaries During Evening Hours

The Trumbull Police Department would like inform the public of a recent rash of residential burglaries that have been occurring during the evening hours in Trumbull and other neighboring communities. These burglars are breaking into homes and rummaging through them when nobody appears to be home. There have been a few of these burglary attempts which have been halted after an entry attempt has been made, but the thieves discovered that occupants are actually home. In these instances, the thieves have fled. As of this time, there has been no confrontations between these criminals and homeowners, but the police want the public to be aware of these circumstances.
TRUMBULL, CT
Daily Voice

38-Year-Old Killed In Head-On Burlington Crash

Police are investigating a head-on crash that left a Connecticut man dead. It happened in Hartford County around 6:05 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11 in the town of Burlington. A 2014 Ford Econoline E250 was traveling eastbound on Route 4, about a half-mile east of Route 179, and a 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT was traveling westbound on Route 4, Connecticut State Police said.
BURLINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

2022 Holiday Events in Connecticut

The holidays are almost here and there are many events across Connecticut to get you into the spirit. Holiday Light Fantasia is a two-mile drive-through light show at Goodwin Park in Hartford with more than a million lights. It is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The park is at 1106 Maple Ave. in Hartford.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Ramp On Cross County Parkway In Yonkers To Close

Commuters will soon have to plan ahead to avoid being impacted by a closed ramp on a busy Westchester County parkway. Starting between 10 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, and 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, the ramp from the westbound Cross County Parkway to the southbound Saw Mill River Parkway in Yonkers will close, according to New York Department of Transportation officials.
YONKERS, NY
theorangetimes.com

A Look Back: The Nursery Truck

Orange remained primarily a farm town until the late 1950s and early 60s, when it began to transition to a “bedroom community” with the majority of new residents going to work in another town. For decades, most of the small businesses in town provided support services for the...
ORANGE, CT

