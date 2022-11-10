The Trumbull Police Department would like inform the public of a recent rash of residential burglaries that have been occurring during the evening hours in Trumbull and other neighboring communities. These burglars are breaking into homes and rummaging through them when nobody appears to be home. There have been a few of these burglary attempts which have been halted after an entry attempt has been made, but the thieves discovered that occupants are actually home. In these instances, the thieves have fled. As of this time, there has been no confrontations between these criminals and homeowners, but the police want the public to be aware of these circumstances.

TRUMBULL, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO