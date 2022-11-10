Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWestport, CT
6 Awesome Weekend Events in CT - Nov 18th, 19th, & 20thThe Connecticut ExplorerConnecticut State
Holiday Wreath-Making at the Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service In Darien, ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenDarien, CT
Related
Police Locate Car In Fatal Hit-Run New Milford Crash
Police have located a car that hit and killed a Connecticut man and then fled the scene. The crash took place in Litchfield County around 5:11 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8, in New Milford. Fairfield County resident Galo Rafael Guaman-Sarmiento, age 61, of Danbury, was crossing Danbury Road when he was...
Police warn of rash of home burglaries in Trumbull as days become shorter, holiday season nears
Trumbull police are warning the public of an uptick in home burglaries as the days become shorter and the holiday season nears.
myrye.com
Police Blotter: Playland Dumpster Fire; Dogfight, Between Grown Men
The police blotter is a highlight of recent activity from the City of Rye Police Department. If you appreciate the hard work of our local police men and women, please consider donating to our RyeFIRST campaign to honor our first responders and help address food insecurity in Westchester County. Donations go directly to Feeding Westchester.
themonroesun.com
Police Reports: The Monroe DPW is not your moving company
MONROE, CT — A 39-year-old New Milford man received an infraction for littering Tuesday with an answer date of Friday, Nov. 11, after residents complained about someone dumping the contents of a large U-Haul truck on the side of Fan Hill Road, near Timothy Hill Road. Officers responding to...
Calling hours held for fallen New Haven firefighter
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Calling hours were held to honor the life of a New Haven firefighter on Monday who died in a highway car crash earlier this month. A viewing for the late 27-year-old Thomas Mieles was held at the Celentano Funeral Home in New Haven. Family members paid their respects between 1 […]
ctexaminer.com
Marijuana Retailer Takes Old Saybrook to Superior Court
OLD SAYBROOK – Fine Fettle is appealing the Zoning Commission’s decision to reject the company’s proposal to open a retail marijuana store on Boston Post Road, saying the commission’s decision was arbitrary. In October, the commission voted 3-2 to reject Fine Fettle’s application for a marijuana...
sheltonherald.com
Shelton P&Z approves self storage facility on Bridgeport Ave.
SHELTON — Bridgeport Avenue will soon be home to a self-storage company. The Planning and Zoning Commission, at its meeting Wednesday, approved plans from Kirchhoff Acquisitions of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., to expand into the 32,000-square-foot building presently on the property listed as 915-917 Bridgeport Ave. The plans call for the...
Blaze destroys barn on Main Road in Jamesport
A rapidly spreading fire destroyed a barn in Jamesport last night. The fire at 1795 Main Road in Jamesport was reported at about 9 p.m. Jamesport Fire Department Chief Duffy Griffiths, who was first on scene, said the structure was fully engulfed when he got there. “The roof started collapsing...
sheltonherald.com
Mayor: Shelton's Mas property nears capacity with latest sale
SHELTON — The Mas property is at or near capacity, according to Mayor Mark Lauretti. The Board of Aldermen, at its meeting Thursday, approved the sale of 3.94 acres of the city-owned land to ARP Welding, LLC, for about $335,000, about $85,000 per acre. This latest deal comes a month after the city approved four deals, in which Shelton sold some 26 acres for a total of nearly $2.4 million.
An Open Letter to the Person Killing Pets in My Old Neighborhood in Waterbury
Something truly horrible is happening in my old neighborhood in Waterbury - there have been numerous incidents reported recently about someone injuring/killing cats, and possibly a dog, in Town Plot and Brooklyn. Over the past two/three months, I've seen several alarming posts go up in the Waterbury groups on social...
Crash Causes Serious Injuries, Detours In Morris County: DEVELOPING
A crash with serious injuries was causing several detours in Morris County on Saturday evening, authorities said. The crash occurred on Route 24 between Cliffwood Road and Fox Chase Road in Chester, police said on Facebook. Initial and unconfirmed reports requested Atlantic Air 3 medical helicopter to the scene around...
longisland.com
Motorcyclist Dies in Single Vehicle Crash on Sunrise Highway
On November 12, 2022, just after 3:30 PM, the State Police responded to a motorcycle crash on Sunrise Highway eastbound east of County Road 111 (Eastport Manor Road) in the town of Southampton, Suffolk County. Preliminary investigation revealed, a 1984 Harley Davidson, driven by Donald Ellers, 64 of Patchogue, NY,...
Eyewitness News
New Haven police investigate shooting
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven police investigated a shooting at the Yale Bowl liquor store. Police said they received a call that a person had been shot at 85 Derby Ave. Saturday evening. Responding officers said they located a the store clerk, a 53-year old Wallingford man. He...
trumbull-ct.gov
2022-11-13: Trumbull Police Warn of Residential Burglaries During Evening Hours
The Trumbull Police Department would like inform the public of a recent rash of residential burglaries that have been occurring during the evening hours in Trumbull and other neighboring communities. These burglars are breaking into homes and rummaging through them when nobody appears to be home. There have been a few of these burglary attempts which have been halted after an entry attempt has been made, but the thieves discovered that occupants are actually home. In these instances, the thieves have fled. As of this time, there has been no confrontations between these criminals and homeowners, but the police want the public to be aware of these circumstances.
38-Year-Old Killed In Head-On Burlington Crash
Police are investigating a head-on crash that left a Connecticut man dead. It happened in Hartford County around 6:05 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11 in the town of Burlington. A 2014 Ford Econoline E250 was traveling eastbound on Route 4, about a half-mile east of Route 179, and a 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT was traveling westbound on Route 4, Connecticut State Police said.
Police Investigate Report Of Suspects Attempting To Steal Used Cooking Oil In Darien
Police in Fairfield County responded to a report of two suspects attempting to steal used cooking oil. An officer responded to 4 Ledge Road in Darien at about 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, after receiving a report about the attempted theft, the Darien Police Department reported on Thursday, Nov. 10.
NBC Connecticut
2022 Holiday Events in Connecticut
The holidays are almost here and there are many events across Connecticut to get you into the spirit. Holiday Light Fantasia is a two-mile drive-through light show at Goodwin Park in Hartford with more than a million lights. It is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The park is at 1106 Maple Ave. in Hartford.
Ramp On Cross County Parkway In Yonkers To Close
Commuters will soon have to plan ahead to avoid being impacted by a closed ramp on a busy Westchester County parkway. Starting between 10 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, and 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, the ramp from the westbound Cross County Parkway to the southbound Saw Mill River Parkway in Yonkers will close, according to New York Department of Transportation officials.
Eyewitness News
Controversial sign outside home in Morris ‘protected by Constitution,’ town says
MORRIS, CT (WFSB) - A sign erected outside of a home in Morris has raised concerns from people who’ve had to drive by it. The sign was posted outside of a home on Route 209. A Channel 3 viewer took a picture of it and sent it to the newsroom.
theorangetimes.com
A Look Back: The Nursery Truck
Orange remained primarily a farm town until the late 1950s and early 60s, when it began to transition to a “bedroom community” with the majority of new residents going to work in another town. For decades, most of the small businesses in town provided support services for the...
Comments / 0