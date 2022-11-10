Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
Jeff Bezos Looking to Purchase NFL Team With Music IconNews Breaking LIVESeattle, WA
Washington State's Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington State
Jeff Bezos housekeeper sues for lack of bathroom accessInna DSeattle, WA
travelawaits.com
You Don’t Need To Travel To Europe To Enjoy This Authentic Christmas Market
Do you wish the European Christmas markets weren’t so far away? Well, you aren’t the only one. One of the favorite activities for military spouses stationed in Europe is attending the annual Christmas markets. Military spouses’ clubs have long held holiday bazaars as fundraisers for their clubs’ scholarship and grant programs.
southseattleemerald.com
A Guide to Native Art Markets This Winter
This November is Native American Heritage Month, and while the Thanksgiving holiday is rooted in colonizer narratives, Native American Heritage Day (Nov. 25) celebrates diverse Native cultures. As we turn to gift-giving season, a wonderful way to support our Indigenous communities and honor Native American heritage is by buying from Native makers and artists. Read on for a list of Native art markets, both seasonal and ongoing, throughout the Seattle area.
myeverettnews.com
Meet The Owner – Christmas Gifts On Broadway
Editor’s note: MyEverettNews.com is working to introduce our readers to more independent business owners here in Everett, Washington. We want to highlight their businesses, tell their stories and invite you to shop locally and help move Everett forward. If you know of a business we should feature, send us a suggestion via email: news@myeverettnews.com. Leland Dart – Publisher.
westsideseattle.com
Take a trip to Camp West; Outdoor themed restaurant is clever, curious and fun
Camp West restaurant and bar is now open (technically) in the West Seattle Junction and it is all about the outdoor, camping theme from the decor to the food and drink. But it's honestly more like what is known as "Glamping" since this is anything but roughing it. Co-Owner Patrick Haight has done this once before in Tacoma at the Camp Bar and it was a natural to bring that experience to this location. It's located in the former West 5 at 4539 California Ave SW, which closed last February. Camp West is also owned by Toni Uy and Nuri Aydinel (he also owns Kizuki Ramen). Toni managed West 5 for 15 yrs and was able to to be part owner of the space she loved as well and make it her own.
KOMO News
Local Seattle business to open new location despite recent break-ins
SEATTLE, Wash. — A very popular video game store, Pink Gorilla, is opening up another shop in Capitol Hill after having several break-ins in recent months, including an armed robbery just last month. Owner Cody Spencer told KOMO that he decided to open up another store because of the...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: King County goes to war with Christmas, Hanukkah decorations
You can celebrate LGBT Pride and wear a Black Lives Matter button throughout your day as a King County employee. But you better not show a nativity set or menorah on your digital workspace or your home office. King County Human Resources warned employees not to decorate their workspaces with...
The Suburban Times
Chicken Fried Steak – Pine Cone Café Review
In February of 2020 I stopped in and had breakfast at the Pine Cone Café in University Place. The food was excellent and I had the best Chicken Fried Steak I’ve ever had. Little did I know that they would soon be closing. I was heart broken when they did close their doors. I thought about it and then asked myself, “Now, where am I going to get my hashbrowns burnt, burnt, burnt?” Burs in Lakewood delivers the burnt, burnt, burnt, but you have to ask for it to be deep fried. I don’t care how anyone prepares the burnt, burnt, burnt as long as they deliver.
brickunderground.com
Why we moved to NYC from Seattle: To be close to family and find a Brooklyn brownstone with a pool
Tom Batchelor and Matt Brandt had been looking for a bigger house to renovate in Seattle for over a year. Tired of getting outbid, they decided to move to NYC, where they could be closer to friends and family. They found their dream home in just one month. Here's their story.
capitolhillseattle.com
Kitchen fire scorches 12th Ave’s Barrio restaurant
A significant kitchen fire left at least least one person with burn injuries and damaged the Trace Loft North building on 12th Ave Saturday morning. Seattle Fire was called to the Barrio restaurant in the 1400 block 12th between Pine and Pike around 10:30 AM to reports of a fire inside the venue that was threatening the rest of the 100-unit condo building above.
The Suburban Times
Second utility box wrapped in Puyallup
City of Puyallup announcement. The second new artwork wrap is by Rebecca Morgan and is located on the corner of Meridian and 31st Ave SE. The artwork displays beautifully detailed daffodils with Mt Rainier in the background. A nod to Puyallup’s heritage. FMI mailchi.mp/puyallupwa.gov…
'It really saved my life': Program finds housing for thousands in Seattle experiencing homelessness
SEATTLE — A partnership that combines Zillow-powered technology and the work of Housing Connector, a non-profit organization, has helped find homes for more than 3,700 people experiencing homelessness, according to Zillow. The program that launched in Seattle in 2019 continues to expand. Charlie Spencer of Redmond is one of...
Yakima Herald Republic
Review: Lizzo treats Seattle to postelection-night cleanse
Twenty-four hours after America bit its nails and watched over-caffeinated TV pundits talk in circles about metaphorical “waves” for 12 hours, Seattle got the restorative treatment the whole country needed after a tense Election Day. Lizzo, pop's goddess of self-love and self-care, brought her fountain of joy to the Emerald City on Wednesday as her Special tour pulled into a sold-out Climate Pledge Arena.
urbnlivn.com
RedfinNow shuts down, deals coming for their 17 unsold homes in the Seattle area?
Redfin announced this week that they’re shutting down RedfinNow, their “iBuyer”/home-flipping initiative, and will be selling the homes they own as quickly as possible, hoping to have liquidated them all by the second quarter of 2023. Curious about how many homes Redfin owns in the area we...
A colder winter could turn cruel for those struggling to stay warm in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — With a colder, wetter winter in the forecast, firing up the furnace could send a chill down your spine when the bills come in. Energy rates are climbing, leaving people and even charities struggling to keep up. The average cost for heating oil and natural...
This Is The Highest-Rated Steakhouse In Seattle
Yelp has the scoop on the most stellar steakhouses in the Emerald City.
kpug1170.com
Department of Revenue auctioning off unclaimed valuables
KENMORE, Wash. – You could gain a treasure, or maybe reclaim one you have lost, as the Washington State Department of Revenue puts unclaimed valuables up for auction. Items being auctioned off include coins, jewelry, sports memorabilia, stamps, and other rare items, even an 1860 campaign button for Abraham Lincoln.
secretseattle.co
These Seattle Train Routes Were Named Two Of The Most Scenic Winter Rides In The US
Looking to take a relaxing getaway this winter? Travel + Leisure just compiled a ranking of the most scenic winter train routes in the US, and not one but two Seattle train routes made the list. Both routes depart from Seattle but each offers something uniquely special. Read on for...
KUOW
For the first time, James Baldwin's 'The Amen Corner' takes Seattle audiences to church
The communities we're a part of in our youth often have a tremendous impact in influencing the people we become. For writer James Baldwin, the time he spent in the Black church as he grew up in Harlem played a big role in shaping his identity, and the work he would go on to produce as an adult.
Tacoma homeless encampment ban goes into effect Monday
A controversial new ordinance designed to get more homeless people into shelters in Tacoma goes into effect Monday. Those who break the new law face fines and jail time. No one will be forced out of an encampment Monday. Two-week notices will go out to encampments that are near a homeless shelter.
13 Best Places on the West Coast for Couples To Live on Only a Social Security Check
As of March, the average monthly Social Security benefit is $1,618.29 for an individual, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA). Doubling up for a couple, that's $3,236.58. Retirement...
