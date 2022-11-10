Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Amazing Places to Eat in Missoula That Aren’t Downtown
OK, we've established that visiting Missoula is on the bucket list for people from the west coast. Seems simple enough, pack up and hit Interstate 90. Once you see the signs for the Missoula offramps, hit the Orange Street exit and see where your palate takes you. You're going to want some real food after subsisting on gas station gutbombs for a few hundred miles.
Missoula Red Robin closed indefinitely
The Red Robin restaurant at the Southgate Mall in Missoula has closed its doors until further notice.
You Should’ve Adopted This Sweet Cat Before it Snowed
With a name like Doppler, this cat might have been able to warn you Missoula and the Bitterroot Valley were going to get a dump of snow last week. Doppler radar is the system that meteorologists use to track incoming storms, like the one that dropped 8-inches, or more of snow Wednesday in a somewhat unusual storm for early November.
Missoula’s El Cazador planning restaurant renovation, adding outdoor patio
Maria and Alfredo Hernandez, founders and owners of El Cazador, are planning a $375,000 renovation of their new South Avenue restaurant.
Check Out The Huge List of Veterans Day Freebies in Missoula 2022
Today is Veteran's Day, and each year we thanks both veterans and active duty for their service to our country. Sometimes the best way to say "thanks" is with free chow. Restaurants all over town are offering up some sort of deal for Vets and Active Duty. The one's that I found include:
Montana Highway Patrol Urges Planning for Next Winter Snowstorm
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - With the first real taste of winter driving behind us, the Montana Highway Patrol is asking Missoula area drivers to take stock of how they fared in the snow. Public Information Officer Sergeant Jay Nelson spoke to KGVO News about the sheer number of crashes...
Missoula housing supply climbs, more homes to choose from in 6 neighborhoods
You'll still have to do a lot of looking to find a home in Missoula. And you'll be paying more than a year ago. But the Missoula Organization of REALTORS says six neighborhoods now have a "normal" supply of homes for sale, which is a significant change since last spring.
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Montana this week
If you're a fan of juicy chicken sandwiches, crispy waffle fries, and creamy milkshakes, you may be excited to know that a popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in Montana this week. Read on to learn more.
Walking Audit Planned for North Reserve Street Pedestrian Safety
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Reserve Street Public Working Group and other organizations have planned a ‘Walking Audit’ of North Reserve Street in the vicinity of the newly opened Chic-Fil-A on November 22. KGVO News spoke to Kevin Davis, organizer of the Reserve Street Public Working Group...
Jeff Dunham Still Not Cancelled and Coming to Missoula Spring 23
We all did it growing up. We would play with our action figures or dolls and bring them to life by pretending they could talk. Complete with all the "whooshing" and "explosion" sounds we made with our mouths. At times you may have even found yourself trying to convince someone else your toy could talk by attempting ventriloquy. But, you were actually just talking out of the side of your mouth. Some people have made a living off of mastering the skill of making dolls talk.
Top 5 Missoula Places To Cure Your Inevitable Hangover
If you live in Missoula, or even just passing through for a weekend, chances are you will end up with a hangover at some point. You're going to need a tried and tested cure from some of our local, longtime hangover homes. Here are my favorite suggestions. The old saying...
This Missoula Geography Easter Egg I Bet You Didn’t Know
Oh, the things you'll learn when you go down a rabbit hole of the internet!. Haven't we all been guilty of spending way more time than we should have tapping from page to page, exploring topics, information and disinformation? It's addicting, especially on a lazy weekend. I remember a rabbit hole that eventually had me reading several synopses of Immanual Kant's "A Critique Of Pure Reason" (which at the time I grasped but have long since forgotten.)
Dear Montana Officers, First Responders, Plow Drivers: Thank You
Winter is here in Montana, and our first responders, police officers, and snow plow drivers are busier than ever it seems. They deserve a big high five and a well-deserved thank you. In the last few days, the entire state has seen a good amount of snow, and it doesn't...
Overdue hunter rescued in Graves Creek area near Missoula
Missoula County Search and Rescue was called out Thursday after receiving a report of an overdue hunter, in the Graves Creek area.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 830 Cases, Four New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,598,799 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 564,558 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 224,287 doses have been administered and 77,132 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
Using Your Fireplace In A Missoula Snowstorm: Legal?
There's nothing wrong with having a backup plan. Tell that to the person who's trying to uproot their tires out of a foot of snow by backing up too hard. See, if you had a backup plan, you wouldn't be having a conversation with a stranger about insurance while we're both angry and uncomfortably freezing.
Montana Winter Hack – Clearing Driveway with Table
Winter is finally showing itself, and it is not the last we are going to see of the fluffy white stuff. Funny how we all tend to forget what living life with snow is like. The chaos that is the roads when the snow starts flying. The lack of maintenance when we have gone months not having to be on the working end of a snow shovel. Snow has arrived and odds are it isn't going anywhere unless you remove it yourself. As magical as snow is, the chore of clearing it is a pain. If you are smart about how you remove it, you can clear it up in a jiffy.
New Affordable Housing Coming to Missoula, Taking Applications
Many Missoulians are frustrated with Missoula's housing situation. Costs rose significantly during the pandemic-housing boom, and since then the cost of rent is still increasing and home prices are remaining stable even as home prices are falling in many cities. It's a relief to write about good news on this subject.
Montana Energy Specialist Warns Against Indoor Grill Usage
As a kid growing up in Wyoming, being exposed to power outages was just part of a normal winter. You lose power, it takes a while to come back on, you bundle up in the meantime. It was an opportunity to get a fire going in the fireplace and get nice and cozy. However, many apartment dwellers in Montana cities like Missoula don't have fireplaces and rely on central heat to stay warm in the winter months. And when the power goes out, bad ideas can turn into disasters.
City Councilor Warns of Possible Massive Increase in VRBO Fees
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - There are hundreds of homes in Missoula that are being used as VRBOs (Vacation Rental by Owner), that visitors all over the world can rent on a daily or weekly basis. The Missoula City Council is considering raising the ‘tourist home registration fee’ for the...
94.9 KYSS FM
Missoula, MT
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
94.9 KYSS plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0