ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.9 KYSS FM

Amazing Places to Eat in Missoula That Aren’t Downtown

OK, we've established that visiting Missoula is on the bucket list for people from the west coast. Seems simple enough, pack up and hit Interstate 90. Once you see the signs for the Missoula offramps, hit the Orange Street exit and see where your palate takes you. You're going to want some real food after subsisting on gas station gutbombs for a few hundred miles.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

You Should’ve Adopted This Sweet Cat Before it Snowed

With a name like Doppler, this cat might have been able to warn you Missoula and the Bitterroot Valley were going to get a dump of snow last week. Doppler radar is the system that meteorologists use to track incoming storms, like the one that dropped 8-inches, or more of snow Wednesday in a somewhat unusual storm for early November.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Jeff Dunham Still Not Cancelled and Coming to Missoula Spring 23

We all did it growing up. We would play with our action figures or dolls and bring them to life by pretending they could talk. Complete with all the "whooshing" and "explosion" sounds we made with our mouths. At times you may have even found yourself trying to convince someone else your toy could talk by attempting ventriloquy. But, you were actually just talking out of the side of your mouth. Some people have made a living off of mastering the skill of making dolls talk.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

This Missoula Geography Easter Egg I Bet You Didn’t Know

Oh, the things you'll learn when you go down a rabbit hole of the internet!. Haven't we all been guilty of spending way more time than we should have tapping from page to page, exploring topics, information and disinformation? It's addicting, especially on a lazy weekend. I remember a rabbit hole that eventually had me reading several synopses of Immanual Kant's "A Critique Of Pure Reason" (which at the time I grasped but have long since forgotten.)
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 830 Cases, Four New Deaths

According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,598,799 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 564,558 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 224,287 doses have been administered and 77,132 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Using Your Fireplace In A Missoula Snowstorm: Legal?

There's nothing wrong with having a backup plan. Tell that to the person who's trying to uproot their tires out of a foot of snow by backing up too hard. See, if you had a backup plan, you wouldn't be having a conversation with a stranger about insurance while we're both angry and uncomfortably freezing.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Montana Winter Hack – Clearing Driveway with Table

Winter is finally showing itself, and it is not the last we are going to see of the fluffy white stuff. Funny how we all tend to forget what living life with snow is like. The chaos that is the roads when the snow starts flying. The lack of maintenance when we have gone months not having to be on the working end of a snow shovel. Snow has arrived and odds are it isn't going anywhere unless you remove it yourself. As magical as snow is, the chore of clearing it is a pain. If you are smart about how you remove it, you can clear it up in a jiffy.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

New Affordable Housing Coming to Missoula, Taking Applications

Many Missoulians are frustrated with Missoula's housing situation. Costs rose significantly during the pandemic-housing boom, and since then the cost of rent is still increasing and home prices are remaining stable even as home prices are falling in many cities. It's a relief to write about good news on this subject.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Montana Energy Specialist Warns Against Indoor Grill Usage

As a kid growing up in Wyoming, being exposed to power outages was just part of a normal winter. You lose power, it takes a while to come back on, you bundle up in the meantime. It was an opportunity to get a fire going in the fireplace and get nice and cozy. However, many apartment dwellers in Montana cities like Missoula don't have fireplaces and rely on central heat to stay warm in the winter months. And when the power goes out, bad ideas can turn into disasters.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula, MT
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.9 KYSS plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy