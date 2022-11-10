ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

cpapracticeadvisor.com

McCarthy & Company, PC Acquires N.J. Accounting Firm Frank Leonard & Associates

The Pennsylvania accounting firm McCarthy & Company, PC has acquired NJ-based accounting firm, Frank Leonard & Associates, LLC, as well as hired partner John Blake, formerly of Klatzkin. In addition, McCarthy will be moving into a 6,600 square foot office space in One Hovchild Plaza in Tinton Falls, N.J., to accommodate the growing team.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
fox5ny.com

High cost of groceries sends Long Island families to food banks

COMMACK, N.Y. - When it comes to the cost of food at the supermarket, the holiday season is hitting households a lot harder this year. Grocery prices climbed about 13% over the past year with certain items, including meat, eggs and butter, even higher. "The reality is, the cost of...
COMMACK, NY
brickunderground.com

What do NYC landlords look for in a credit check?

When you apply for a rental apartment, New York City landlords will typically pull your credit report, but what exactly are they looking for? What sort of red flags could get you disqualified for an apartment?. Most NYC landlords generally focus on one thing—your credit score. Their preference can vary...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Adams administration to expand eligibility to housing voucher program

NEW YORK (PIX11) – The Adams administration announced significant reforms to New York City’s housing voucher program Monday, ensuring that more New Yorkers are eligible to receive vouchers. The Adams administration is making changes to the City Family Homelessness and Eviction Prevention Supplement (CityFHEPS) housing voucher program. CityFHEPS is a rental assistance supplement to help […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Gov. Hochul declares November as New York State Apprenticeship Month

NEW YORK, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, declaring November to hereby be recognized as New York State Apprenticeship month. New York State is home to one of the largest apprenticeship programs in the country. Currently, there are 17,113 apprentices participating in various skilled trades in 912 programs driven by 622 sponsors across the State. The program continues to expand with 79 new programs and 15 new trades in the last year alone.
wnynewsnow.com

$50 million In State Funding Aims To Improve Non-profit Safety

NEW YORK, NY (WENY) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced that nonprofits and community-based organizations at risk of hate crimes or attacks can strengthen safety and security measures through newly made available state funding. At $50 million, the new funding represents the largest amount dedicated by the state ever for this purpose and for the first-time ever, cyber security projects will be considered.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
104.5 The Team

This City In New York State Is Among The Most Faithful In America

Surprise, surprise, there is actually one city in New York State with faithful people. I'm not going to lie; I'm jaded. It seems like no matter how great and amazing a mate is, they still get cheated on. I've never really had any cheating scandals in my personal relationships, but I have seen so many "couple goals" relationships break up do to a sneak link or two. But, it looks like there is still some hope!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

At Somos, a Jewish event brings people in

One of the most power-packed events every Somos Puerto Rico conference doesn’t take place in a hotel ballroom, or by the pool, but rather down a dark street a ten minute walk away, at the Chabad Jewish Center of Puerto Rico. There, former New York City Council Member David Greenfield, now the CEO of the Met Council, hosts a Friday night event that he’s made into an essential stop on the circuit. “I don’t think a single elected official missed it,” said one attendee – even if the interminable speeches kept the event going till nearly 11 p.m.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

70 Devon Road, Yonkers, NY 10708, Yonkers, NY 10708 - $7,000

YONKERS, N.Y. — A property at 70 Devon Road, Yonkers, NY 10708 in Yonkers is listed at $7,000. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
YONKERS, NY
aarp.org

96%+ of NYC’s Nursing Homes & Adult Care Facilities - and Over Half NY State’s - Got Zero Visits from Oversight Agency: Data

1st Quarter 2022 Data Show Need for $15M in New State Budget to Ensure Federally-Required Ombudsman Program Can Protect Some of NY’s Most Vulnerable. EN ESPAÑOL | ALBANY, N.Y. – Over 96% of New York City’s nursing homes and other adult care facilities failed to receive a single visit from New York’s federally-required adult care oversight program in the first three months of this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

