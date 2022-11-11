Duo wanted for stealing $25K worth of jewelry from Friendswood store, police say

Authorities are searching for a man and a woman who they say took off with $25,000 worth of jewelry from a store in Friendswood.

The alleged crime happened on Nov. 8 at about 7:20 p.m. in the 3100 block of FM 528. The duo entered Brian's Jewelry around closing time and asked to look at several items, including a Rolex watch and Cuban chain.

After seeing the items, an employee packaged them for purchase. While the clerk was distracted, the suspects said they needed to get home for more cash but that they would come back.

When the suspects left the store, the employee noticed the bag with items was empty. The items taken were estimated to be worth $25,000.

The man was described as Hispanic or Middle Eastern. He's about 6 feet 3 inches tall to 6 feet 5 inches, with a heavy build and goatee. He appeared to have long, dyed, blonde hair under his ball cap.

The woman was identified by the witness as being Hispanic or Middle Eastern. She's about 5 feet 7 inches, to 5 feet 9 inches. She has a medium build and dyed red hair under her hat.