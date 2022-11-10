ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Depth Chart: Gators light at WR ahead of Week 11 matchup with South Carolina

By David Rosenberg
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Florida Gators are still dealing with injuries, particularly at the wide receiver position, according to the Week 11 depth chart update released Wednesday evening.

The team’s leading receiver, Justin Shorter, is still listed as questionable after missing the Texas A&M game, and backup Ja'Quavion Fraziars is out with an upper-body injury. Fraziars made his first-career start against the Aggies last week, so Florida will be down to it’s reserve options on Saturday.

Shorter is still listed as the starter, but freshman Caleb Douglas is set to make his first career start if he can’t go. Behind him and Xavier Henderson will be Marcus Burke and Daejon Reynolds with Kahleil Jackson as another option. Ricky Pearsall is the starter in the slot.

The wide receiver room isn’t the only position group to deal with injuries. Starting left guard Ethan White was added to the injury report and is listed as questionable with an upper-body injury. White is still listed as the starter, but that decision will be made as kickoff approaches.

Freshman kicker Trey Smack, who has exclusively served as Florida’s kickoff man this season, is out for a second straight week after missing the Texas A&M game. Travis Freemanwill back up Adam Mihalek for all kicking duties.

At linebacker, Diwun Black is back on the depth chart and off the injury report. He’s listed as a third-team option behind Amari Burney and Shemar James.

Tight end Keon Zipperer will miss a second-straight game, and that’s all for the depth chart update this week. Devin Moore, Arlis Boardingham and Nick Elksnis are all out as well.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

