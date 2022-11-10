Read full article on original website
Related
abc17news.com
Fudd scores 32, No. 5 UConn beats third-ranked Texas 83-76
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Azzi Fudd scored 22 of her career-high 32 points in the second half to help No. 5 UConn beat third-ranked Texas 83-76 in an early season showdown of top-ranked teams. Aubrey Griffin added 14 points and Lou Lopez Senechal had 12 for the Huskies (2-0), who moved up one spot in the poll earlier in the day. UConn stayed unbeaten against Texas in 10 meetings. Sonya Morris, who arrived at Texas as a graduate transfer from DePaul, led the Longhorns with 21 points.
abc17news.com
Tracking a freezing weekend, snow chance ahead
Today: Wind chill in the teens early in the morning. Highs only reach the mid-30s with a feels-like below freezing all day. Tomorrow: A slight rebound in temperatures as we start out in the 20s. Highs will reach the lower 40s but expect the wind chill to remain in the 30s.
abc17news.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued November 14 at 3:03AM CST until November 15 at 9:00AM CST by NWS St Louis MO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4. * WHERE…Portions of west central Illinois. Portions of central and. * WHEN…From Midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous. conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute. Slow down...
Comments / 0