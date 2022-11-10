Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
WIS-TV
Columbia’s rapid shelter homes 40% occupied after two weeks
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia’s rapid shelter is two weeks old and already housing the chronically unhoused. Columbia Director of Homeless Services Kameisha Heppard confirmed to WIS on Monday a total of 20 out of the 50 rapid shelter homes are occupied, representing 40 percent occupancy. The homes are...
WIS-TV
Former Walmart location on Bush River Rd sold to computer company
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former Walmart location on Bush River Road is being sold to a new company for warehousing. Representatives for Bunrootis LLC said the 203,819 square-foot building is being sold to Executive Personal Computers. The company Colliers represented Bunrootis in the sale. Bunrootis is an investment and...
WIS-TV
WIS: Families Helping Families 2022
Benedict College wins SIAC Championship.
WIS-TV
Comanchee Trail death under investigation
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department said they’re investigating a death Monday. Officers responded to the area in 1000 block of Comanchee Trail in West Columbia at around 1:39 p.m. Monday. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the department at 803-794-0721 or by...
WIS-TV
Columbia man to donate 500 Chick-fil-a sandwiches to Prisma Health Children’s Hospital
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man is using his app points to donate 500 Chick-fil-a chicken sandwiches to feed patients and staff at Prisma Health Children’s Hospital. In addition to Gable Burnett’s donation, the Bush River Rd. Chick-fil-a will also donate 500 Waffle Potato Chips and Chocolate Chunk Cookies. Burnett and the business’s operator Laurel Garcia plan to deliver the meals on Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.
wach.com
Columbia man pleads to federal firearm and drug charges
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Columbia man has pleaded guilty to federal gun and drug charges. Dakota F. Brown, 36, of Columbia, pleaded guilty in federal court to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and to possession with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and amphetamine.
WIS-TV
Benedict College officially opens new police station
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Benedict College Police Department will officially open its new headquarters on Monday, Nov. 14, at 11 a.m. The new facility is located at 2330 Laurel Street. In addition to conducting tours of the new facility, the BCPD will also introduce their new canine officer Rayden.
WIS-TV
5th Annual USC Veterans Day 5k raises money for Big Red Barn Retreat
5th Annual USC Veterans Day 5k raises money for Big Red Barn Retreat
WIS-TV
RCSD responds to reports of shots fired at Columbia Place Mall
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies say the scene is now secure and residents can go back to shopping. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is responding to reports of shots fired at Columbia Place Mall. Investigators are asking residents to avoid the area at this time. Multiple agencies are responding...
WLTX.com
'12,000 Year Trail' in Cayce making strides to the future
CAYCE, S.C. — A nature tour in Cayce could lead to a new welcome center - and more attention for the city. In doing so, the 12,000 Year Trail from the past is making strides for the future. "It was a deerskin fort from 1718 until about 1722," Andy...
abcnews4.com
Richland County deputies secure area after reports of shots fired at Columbia Place Mall
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department said the area is secured after reports of a shooting incident at a Columbia area mall. People can return to their normal shopping activities according to officials. Officials said multiple agencies responded to shots fired at the Columbia Place...
Columbia Waste Management adds new drop-off service for leaves
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia Solid Waste Management announced a new option for getting rid of nature's litter - specifically leaves. “Every year what we go through what’s called leaf season basically all the leaves are on the ground and we get behind in collections just because there’s so much more material out,” Samantha Yager, superintendent of waste management, said.
Richland Mall to be torn down, redeveloped in $100 million deal
FOREST ACRES, S.C. — The Richland Mall near Forest Acres will be torn down and redeveloped, a plan that city leaders hope will inject new life into a property that had been a central part of the community for over 60 years. Southeastern Development, which will now own the...
City of Columbia's five year real estate plan could alter landscape
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Across from Anothny Wrifford’s office space is 2221 Devine Street -- a building that sits vacant with a now public parking lot. He remembers just a few years ago when the building was full of office workers. “It was bustling,” Wrifford said, “every office was...
abccolumbia.com
Craftman’s Christmas Classic is being held at SC State Fairgrounds
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia’s annual Craftman’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival is being held at the SC State Fairgrounds beginning today, Nov. 11 and running through Sunday, Nov. 13. The craft show is the perfect opportunity to get a head start on your Christmas shopping and...
Drivers urged to avoid busy section of Main Street due to road closure, repair work
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia has closed a busy section of Main Street so the city's water department can make unspecified repairs. According to a notice from the city, Main Street will be closed from Gervais to Lady Street for an unspecified amount of time to allow Columbia Water to "make necessary repairs."
abccolumbia.com
FIXING OUR ROADS: SCDOT explains 2023 project to fix major interstate
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — If you think the roads in South Carolina are in need of some improvement, you are not alone. This spring, the South Carolina Department of Transportation plans for a project to work on a major interstate in the Columbia area. “Our manufacturers depend on a...
WIS-TV
Richland Mall to be demolished and redeveloped, largest investment in three decades to Forest Acres
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fixture of Forest Acres is being demolished and redeveloped. The City of Forest Acres said the Richland Mall is scheduled to be sold and demolished, calling it the single largest investment in the area in 35 years. Southeastern Development of Augusta, GA is under contract...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victim of Lexington Co. collision
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the victim who died after a motor vehicle incident at the intersection of Wescott Road and Bush River Road. The collision occurred on Thursday, Nov. 10, around 4 p.m. in Lexington County. According to coroner Fisher, Jennifer Oneal...
abccolumbia.com
SC DSS launches Child Support Services application portal
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Department of Social Services has launched an online application portal for families applying for child care financial assistance. The online portal can be accessed on DSS’ SC Child Care website. Applicants are able to upload required documents such as proof of disability income, pay statements, and school and training verifications during the process.
