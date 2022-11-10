ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WIS-TV

Columbia’s rapid shelter homes 40% occupied after two weeks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia’s rapid shelter is two weeks old and already housing the chronically unhoused. Columbia Director of Homeless Services Kameisha Heppard confirmed to WIS on Monday a total of 20 out of the 50 rapid shelter homes are occupied, representing 40 percent occupancy. The homes are...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Former Walmart location on Bush River Rd sold to computer company

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former Walmart location on Bush River Road is being sold to a new company for warehousing. Representatives for Bunrootis LLC said the 203,819 square-foot building is being sold to Executive Personal Computers. The company Colliers represented Bunrootis in the sale. Bunrootis is an investment and...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

WIS: Families Helping Families 2022

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Benedict College wins SIAC Championship. Updated: 11 hours ago. Watch...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Comanchee Trail death under investigation

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department said they’re investigating a death Monday. Officers responded to the area in 1000 block of Comanchee Trail in West Columbia at around 1:39 p.m. Monday. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the department at 803-794-0721 or by...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia man to donate 500 Chick-fil-a sandwiches to Prisma Health Children’s Hospital

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man is using his app points to donate 500 Chick-fil-a chicken sandwiches to feed patients and staff at Prisma Health Children’s Hospital. In addition to Gable Burnett’s donation, the Bush River Rd. Chick-fil-a will also donate 500 Waffle Potato Chips and Chocolate Chunk Cookies. Burnett and the business’s operator Laurel Garcia plan to deliver the meals on Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Columbia man pleads to federal firearm and drug charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Columbia man has pleaded guilty to federal gun and drug charges. Dakota F. Brown, 36, of Columbia, pleaded guilty in federal court to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and to possession with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and amphetamine.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Benedict College officially opens new police station

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Benedict College Police Department will officially open its new headquarters on Monday, Nov. 14, at 11 a.m. The new facility is located at 2330 Laurel Street. In addition to conducting tours of the new facility, the BCPD will also introduce their new canine officer Rayden.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

RCSD responds to reports of shots fired at Columbia Place Mall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies say the scene is now secure and residents can go back to shopping. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is responding to reports of shots fired at Columbia Place Mall. Investigators are asking residents to avoid the area at this time. Multiple agencies are responding...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

'12,000 Year Trail' in Cayce making strides to the future

CAYCE, S.C. — A nature tour in Cayce could lead to a new welcome center - and more attention for the city. In doing so, the 12,000 Year Trail from the past is making strides for the future. "It was a deerskin fort from 1718 until about 1722," Andy...
CAYCE, SC
News19 WLTX

Columbia Waste Management adds new drop-off service for leaves

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia Solid Waste Management announced a new option for getting rid of nature's litter - specifically leaves. “Every year what we go through what’s called leaf season basically all the leaves are on the ground and we get behind in collections just because there’s so much more material out,” Samantha Yager, superintendent of waste management, said.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Craftman’s Christmas Classic is being held at SC State Fairgrounds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia’s annual Craftman’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival is being held at the SC State Fairgrounds beginning today, Nov. 11 and running through Sunday, Nov. 13. The craft show is the perfect opportunity to get a head start on your Christmas shopping and...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

FIXING OUR ROADS: SCDOT explains 2023 project to fix major interstate

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — If you think the roads in South Carolina are in need of some improvement, you are not alone. This spring, the South Carolina Department of Transportation plans for a project to work on a major interstate in the Columbia area. “Our manufacturers depend on a...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies victim of Lexington Co. collision

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the victim who died after a motor vehicle incident at the intersection of Wescott Road and Bush River Road. The collision occurred on Thursday, Nov. 10, around 4 p.m. in Lexington County. According to coroner Fisher, Jennifer Oneal...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

SC DSS launches Child Support Services application portal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Department of Social Services has launched an online application portal for families applying for child care financial assistance. The online portal can be accessed on DSS’ SC Child Care website. Applicants are able to upload required documents such as proof of disability income, pay statements, and school and training verifications during the process.
