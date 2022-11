BOZEMAN, Mont. - Mountains are seeing snow, and recreationists are planning trips, but with winter weather off to a good start, avalanches are possible. The Friends of the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center reports the mountains near Bozeman and Big Sky have one to two and a half feet of snow, with mountains near West Yellowstone and Cooke City seeing two to three and a half feet of snow.

