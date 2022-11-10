Read full article on original website
4 Dollar Store Items To Avoid Buying This Holiday Season
The end of the year is an expensive time. According to the National Retail Federation, consumers spent $886.7 billion on retail goods during November and December alone. With how daunting the holiday...
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 5 Is Expected To Drop In “Light Orewood Brown/Safety Orange” Come June 2023
The Air Jordan 5 has emerged in a few compelling styles over the last several years, but the silhouette seems poised to up the ante throughout 2023. According to reliable sneaker leakers, Tinker Hatfield’s third design for Michael Jordan’s eponymous signature sneaker line is set to take on a “Light Orewood Brown” and “Safety Orange” color combination come June 17th of next year. Akin to other popular styles of the fighter jet-inspired Air Jordan, the rumored retro indulges in a mostly uniform look across its upper, which could be covered in nubuck or suede. TPU accents along the tongue and the mesh profile windows are expected to take on a “Sail” finish that complements the aforementioned brown hue while also injecting a “vintage” touch into the shoe. Reflective silver reprises its role at the top of the tongue; “Flat Pewter” covers most of the midsole; and contrasting “Safety Orange” animates the shark teeth-reminiscent accents on the lateral forefoot. Lastly, semi-translucent traction zones opt for a slightly-yellow finish, joining the “Neo-vintage” trend.
womenfitness.net
Dasha Alexandria: Exceptionally Talented Model talks about her fitness routine, her diet and beauty secrets
Ukrainian-born model Dasha Alexandria has worked with such iconic brands as NASCAR, Monster Energy, and the American Motorcycle Association (Super cross), the X Games, and Bellator MMA — as well as alongside such recording artists as Korn and Blink-182. At age two Dasha’s family moved to San Francisco where her mom first began taking her to casting calls. But Dasha remembers feeling crushed when she wasn’t chosen for a Gap opportunity, and so set the career aside and moved onto other things. It wasn’t until her early 20s when she would decide to truly go for it. “I remember sitting in my office job and thinking, this isn’t what I want to be doing. So I moved to Los Angeles and started building my portfolio.” Dasha has never looked back. Aside from the countless modeling jobs she’s had since — fitness, makeup, swimwear, commercials, sports events, music festivals, movie premieres, concerts, and more — she’s also appeared on screen in music videos and even in extreme sports productions like “Doonies 2” (23M views). Dasha’s focus has now shifted to modeling in the fashion world where she intends to immerse herself next, as well as her passion for fitness, a holistic lifestyle, entrepreneurial endeavors, and philanthropy.
pethelpful.com
Australian Cattle Dog Has Ingenious Way of Warming Himself Up
Fall is upon us and the weather is starting to turn cold, with some places in the US starting to see their first snowfalls. Baby, it's cold outside! There's nothing better than having a furry friend to cuddle up with when the weather turns brisk, and any pet owner can tell us that our animals get extra snuggly when it's freezing outside.
The 5 Best Things Worth Buying on Black Friday in 2022
COVID-19 forced retailers to stretch out their big holiday sales and run discounts all season long to keep up with both the competition and the evolving expectations of their customers. Although that...
reviewed.com
Holiday DIY: How to make a custom advent calendar
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. The holiday season is a magical time with visits from Santa and familiar elves. If you love the fun and surprise that holiday traditions bring, you’re likely a big fan of advent calendars. The fun of an advent calendar starts on Dec. 1 with 24 special surprises, counting down the days until Christmas. Plus, it’s surprisingly easy to learn how to make an advent calendar yourself.
Bear Has Absolute Meltdown After Smelling Porcupine Scent on Tree in Viral Trail Cam Video
A wild video that recently went viral shares just how sensitive a bear’s nose can be. Especially when the woodland animal is sensing something troublesome nearby. Something like a porcupine who is ready to quill any curious bear!. The video, which was featured on a Yukon Wildlife Cams Facebook...
12 Ways To Make Your Dinner Fancy Without Overspending
With supply chain chaos and rising inflation, those who are eager to deck the halls this holiday season may find themselves up against some financial challenges. In a time when spending is not only...
boxrox.com
How To Get Bigger Arms In 30 Days At Home
Learn how to get bigger arms in 30 days with minimum equipment. Bigger arms is usually a sign of a strong capacity overall. The biceps are especially difficult to grow as they are smaller compared to the triceps. But there is a set of exercises designed by Ivan Rusakov that could be the answer on how to get bigger arms in 30 days.
knowtechie.com
How to use AirPods as a spying device
Thanks to some tech trickery Apple added to iOS 12, you can turn the combo of your iPhone and AirPods into a makeshift spy gadget to eavesdrop on conversations. The feature is called Live Listen, and it lets you turn your iPhone into a directional microphone, transforming it into an accessibility hearing aid of sorts.
Carscoops
Don’t Ask To Test Drive This Guy’s V6 Mustang With A ‘Yoke’ Steering Wheel Unless You Have Cash In Hand OK?
The used car market is certainly seeing some wild things lately but for the most part, it’s the prices that are shocking. One 2015 Ford Mustang V6 is bucking that trend though. It’s also surprising but more so because of the seller’s personal taste and demands surrounding its sale.
reviewed.com
The Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2 Core lets you go elite for less, but it’s still not cheap
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. About the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core. Price: $130. Connectivity: Detachable USB-C, Xbox wireless. Dimensions: 6 inches x 4 inches x 2.4 inches. Weight: .75 pounds. Device compatibility: Xbox...
boxrox.com
Best 3 Minute PLANK Workout for Rock Solid ABS
This is the best 3 minute plank workout for rock solid abs. Add it into your training if you want to build a stronger and fitter body. It can been designed by Critical Bench. “It doesn’t matter if you’re looking to increase core strength or to lean up and ‘get abs’, the crunch is an ineffective exercise that actually provides no function to the body. The crunch is not a natural movement and it’s FAR from getting you that STRONG core, yet it somehow became popular for decades and it’s still used in nearly every gym across the world.”
WATCH: Pride of Lions Have a Feeding Frenzy With Tourists Mere Feet Away
Nature can be intense as the “circle of life” is constantly in motion. And, the wildlife don’t stop their survival tactics, even if tourists are around notes one recent Nature Is Metal Instagram post showing the moment a hungry pride of lions begins a feeding frenzy as busses of tourists look on just a few feet away.
TikTok Screwdriver Hack Solves One of the Most Annoying Problems With Pesky Little Screws
The internet is full of "life hacks" that are actually complete wastes of time. Heck, Khaby Lame made an entire career out of blasting these life hacks for the ridiculous acts of mental gymnastics they are. However, there's a reason why life hacks became so popular on the web in the first place.
WATCH: Massive Grey Owl Gulps Down Vole in One Swallow
We all know that owls, primarily grey owls, prefer a diet heavy in rodents. And many of us also know that owls like to ingest their rodent snacks whole. However, this isn’t necessarily something we usually see in person…it’s just one of those facts many of us take at face value. However, the Nature Is Metal Instagram page is giving us an upfront look at a hungry grey owl enjoying a snack as it gulps down a doomed vole in just one swallow.
boxrox.com
The Best Full UPPER BODY Workout for Max Muscle Growth (Science Applied)
This excellent upper body workout for max muscle growth will help you transform your body and level up your training. Designed by Jeff Nippard, this is a great way to level up your training. Upper Body Workout for Max Muscle Growth – Warm Up. 5 minutes general warm up....
tinyhousetalk.com
Their Legally-Built Island Treehouse
Max and Tatiana had the dream to build a tree house on their property on Whidbey Island off the coast of Washington, and decided to get permits and permission for everything to save future headaches. Two flights of stairs take you up to the deck off the front door. There’s...
Top Shelf: Elevate Your Home Bar With 5 of the Best-Looking (and Tasting) Whiskey Bottles
Price: $70-$80 Why We Love the Bottle: Every bar needs an icon. And the hand-dipped red wax seal from Maker’s Mark makes it the most recognizable bottle on the shelf. If you’re lucky, you’ll find a “Slam Dunk” bottle (extra wax due to “human error”) to bolster your bar.
Men's Health
The Return of the Nike Air Max 97 ‘Silver Bullet’
Within the sneaker community, the Air Max 97 is recognised as one of the greatest silhouettes to be born from the Swoosh, and the OG colourway, ‘silver bullet’ is seen as the quintessential iteration. To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Nike stockists are re-releasing the trainer for the first time since 2017.
