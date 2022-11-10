ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 5 Is Expected To Drop In “Light Orewood Brown/Safety Orange” Come June 2023

The Air Jordan 5 has emerged in a few compelling styles over the last several years, but the silhouette seems poised to up the ante throughout 2023. According to reliable sneaker leakers, Tinker Hatfield’s third design for Michael Jordan’s eponymous signature sneaker line is set to take on a “Light Orewood Brown” and “Safety Orange” color combination come June 17th of next year. Akin to other popular styles of the fighter jet-inspired Air Jordan, the rumored retro indulges in a mostly uniform look across its upper, which could be covered in nubuck or suede. TPU accents along the tongue and the mesh profile windows are expected to take on a “Sail” finish that complements the aforementioned brown hue while also injecting a “vintage” touch into the shoe. Reflective silver reprises its role at the top of the tongue; “Flat Pewter” covers most of the midsole; and contrasting “Safety Orange” animates the shark teeth-reminiscent accents on the lateral forefoot. Lastly, semi-translucent traction zones opt for a slightly-yellow finish, joining the “Neo-vintage” trend.
womenfitness.net

Dasha Alexandria: Exceptionally Talented Model talks about her fitness routine, her diet and beauty secrets

Ukrainian-born model Dasha Alexandria has worked with such iconic brands as NASCAR, Monster Energy, and the American Motorcycle Association (Super cross), the X Games, and Bellator MMA — as well as alongside such recording artists as Korn and Blink-182. At age two Dasha’s family moved to San Francisco where her mom first began taking her to casting calls. But Dasha remembers feeling crushed when she wasn’t chosen for a Gap opportunity, and so set the career aside and moved onto other things. It wasn’t until her early 20s when she would decide to truly go for it. “I remember sitting in my office job and thinking, this isn’t what I want to be doing. So I moved to Los Angeles and started building my portfolio.” Dasha has never looked back. Aside from the countless modeling jobs she’s had since — fitness, makeup, swimwear, commercials, sports events, music festivals, movie premieres, concerts, and more — she’s also appeared on screen in music videos and even in extreme sports productions like “Doonies 2” (23M views). Dasha’s focus has now shifted to modeling in the fashion world where she intends to immerse herself next, as well as her passion for fitness, a holistic lifestyle, entrepreneurial endeavors, and philanthropy.
pethelpful.com

Australian Cattle Dog Has Ingenious Way of Warming Himself Up

Fall is upon us and the weather is starting to turn cold, with some places in the US starting to see their first snowfalls. Baby, it's cold outside! There's nothing better than having a furry friend to cuddle up with when the weather turns brisk, and any pet owner can tell us that our animals get extra snuggly when it's freezing outside.
reviewed.com

Holiday DIY: How to make a custom advent calendar

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. The holiday season is a magical time with visits from Santa and familiar elves. If you love the fun and surprise that holiday traditions bring, you’re likely a big fan of advent calendars. The fun of an advent calendar starts on Dec. 1 with 24 special surprises, counting down the days until Christmas. Plus, it’s surprisingly easy to learn how to make an advent calendar yourself.
boxrox.com

How To Get Bigger Arms In 30 Days At Home

Learn how to get bigger arms in 30 days with minimum equipment. Bigger arms is usually a sign of a strong capacity overall. The biceps are especially difficult to grow as they are smaller compared to the triceps. But there is a set of exercises designed by Ivan Rusakov that could be the answer on how to get bigger arms in 30 days.
knowtechie.com

How to use AirPods as a spying device

Thanks to some tech trickery Apple added to iOS 12, you can turn the combo of your iPhone and AirPods into a makeshift spy gadget to eavesdrop on conversations. The feature is called Live Listen, and it lets you turn your iPhone into a directional microphone, transforming it into an accessibility hearing aid of sorts.
reviewed.com

The Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2 Core lets you go elite for less, but it’s still not cheap

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. About the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core. Price: $130. Connectivity: Detachable USB-C, Xbox wireless. Dimensions: 6 inches x 4 inches x 2.4 inches. Weight: .75 pounds. Device compatibility: Xbox...
boxrox.com

Best 3 Minute PLANK Workout for Rock Solid ABS

This is the best 3 minute plank workout for rock solid abs. Add it into your training if you want to build a stronger and fitter body. It can been designed by Critical Bench. “It doesn’t matter if you’re looking to increase core strength or to lean up and ‘get abs’, the crunch is an ineffective exercise that actually provides no function to the body. The crunch is not a natural movement and it’s FAR from getting you that STRONG core, yet it somehow became popular for decades and it’s still used in nearly every gym across the world.”
Outsider.com

WATCH: Pride of Lions Have a Feeding Frenzy With Tourists Mere Feet Away

Nature can be intense as the “circle of life” is constantly in motion. And, the wildlife don’t stop their survival tactics, even if tourists are around notes one recent Nature Is Metal Instagram post showing the moment a hungry pride of lions begins a feeding frenzy as busses of tourists look on just a few feet away.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Massive Grey Owl Gulps Down Vole in One Swallow

We all know that owls, primarily grey owls, prefer a diet heavy in rodents. And many of us also know that owls like to ingest their rodent snacks whole. However, this isn’t necessarily something we usually see in person…it’s just one of those facts many of us take at face value. However, the Nature Is Metal Instagram page is giving us an upfront look at a hungry grey owl enjoying a snack as it gulps down a doomed vole in just one swallow.
boxrox.com

The Best Full UPPER BODY Workout for Max Muscle Growth (Science Applied)

This excellent upper body workout for max muscle growth will help you transform your body and level up your training. Designed by Jeff Nippard, this is a great way to level up your training. Upper Body Workout for Max Muscle Growth – Warm Up. 5 minutes general warm up....
tinyhousetalk.com

Their Legally-Built Island Treehouse

Max and Tatiana had the dream to build a tree house on their property on Whidbey Island off the coast of Washington, and decided to get permits and permission for everything to save future headaches. Two flights of stairs take you up to the deck off the front door. There’s...
Men's Health

The Return of the Nike Air Max 97 ‘Silver Bullet’

Within the sneaker community, the Air Max 97 is recognised as one of the greatest silhouettes to be born from the Swoosh, and the OG colourway, ‘silver bullet’ is seen as the quintessential iteration. To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Nike stockists are re-releasing the trainer for the first time since 2017.

