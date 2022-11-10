ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudspeth County, TX

KAKE TV

Federal grand jury indicts former Kansas foster care officials on fraud charges

SALINA, Kan. (KAKE) – Saint Francis Ministries is the state's biggest foster care program, and it's been riddled with problems over the last several years. Now, a federal grand jury indicted its former CEO Robert Smith, and former IT Director William Whymark for what it says was a scheme to steal nearly $5 million from the organization.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Kaylea Vette

There’s concern for a northwest Kansas teenager who was last seen this past week. Kaylea Vette, 17, was reported missing on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, from Colby. Some of her social media accounts have been deleted and her phone is going straight to voice mail, her family shares. Her phone last pinged in Garden City. Yet, it’s believed that Kaylea may be in Garden City, Sublette or Wichita.
COLBY, KS
KAKE TV

Idaho grant provides vital learning equipment for ISU students

POCATELLO (eastidahonews.com) -- Idaho State University students will continue to train with state-of-the-art equipment thanks to a $1.6 million grant awarded to the Idaho State University College of Technology. The Leading Idaho Grant is part of Governor Brad Little’s plan to expand and modernize career technical education in Idaho.
POCATELLO, ID
KAKE TV

Winter system brings accumulating snow to KAKEland

The snow started early Monday morning across Southwest Kansas. By 5AM, blowing snow was visible on our Garden City Co-op Camera. The snow will gradually slide east through the day Monday. The snow is expected to reach North Central Kansas by late morning and South Central Kansas during the early to mid afternoon.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

The power of not facing a re-election campaign for governor

"I believe today that Kansans said we will keep moving forward as a state, full steam ahead - there will be no turning backward," Gov. Laura Kelly told supporters late on Election night, claiming a voter mandate on her plans for the state. She had the lead but hadn't clenched the win just yet.
KANSAS STATE

