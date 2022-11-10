The NERF x HALO LMTD Needler Dart-Firing Blaster can either be displayed as as collector’s piece or used in battles, and you can get one for $99.99 shipped, this weekend only, originally $199. This toy faithfully recreates the blaster’s iconic design with flexible needles that light up when the handle is gripped. Fire darts and watch the needles go dark to simulate how they launch from the blaster in the game. Product page.

2 DAYS AGO