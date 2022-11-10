ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
techeblog.com

Don’t Pay $199, Get the NERF x Halo LMTD Needler Dart-Firing Blaster for $99.99 Shipped – This Weekend Only

The NERF x HALO LMTD Needler Dart-Firing Blaster can either be displayed as as collector’s piece or used in battles, and you can get one for $99.99 shipped, this weekend only, originally $199. This toy faithfully recreates the blaster’s iconic design with flexible needles that light up when the handle is gripped. Fire darts and watch the needles go dark to simulate how they launch from the blaster in the game. Product page.
techeblog.com

Google Pixel Fold Smartphone Renders Based On Leaks Surface

Here’s a possible first look at the upcoming Google Pixel Fold foldable smartphone, thanks to Front Page Tech, and it’s expected to be priced from $1,799 USD when released next year. Rumored features include a larger exterior display (2100 x 1080) with an under-screen 9.5MP front-facing selfie camera and a larger interior display (2208 x 1840) that folds out to resemble a tablet.
techeblog.com

Inventor Builds an Invisible 4K TV That Stays Hidden When Not in Use, Includes PS5 and PC

Let’s face it, a home theater experience can get quite cluttered with all the wires and speakers, but inventor Matthew Perks has a solution. He’s come up with a custom invisible 4K TV that comes complete with a surround sound speaker system and even a PS5 console Unfortunately, there isn’t a pre-built kit available, so everything had to be handcrafted from wood.
techeblog.com

Apple Watch Series 9 with Water Removal Material Possibly Leaked in Patent Filing

It’s no Apple Watch Ultra, but if these patents are any indication, the Apple Watch Series 9 could be just as rugged. The patent sketches appear to show a new apparatus that may include one or more transducers, along with a pathway for drying them via a tubular structure using a capillary-induced pressure gradient created by a capillary-dense material.

Comments / 0

Community Policy