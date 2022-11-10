“I’m In So Much Trouble With My Mom” – Chris Jericho Recalls Strange Reaction To Having His Life Threatened

Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Chris Jericho Fondly Remembers Wrestling His First Match Next To A Mental Institution
Chris Jericho has been a veteran of the business with over 30 years of in-ring experience. He has wrestled at every venue imaginable and won almost every major title there is to win. Even after spending 30 years in the business, Jericho is able to reinvent himself to stay relevant.
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Ross Says Ex-WWE Star Failed To Make It Because He Was “Unstable”
AEW announcer Jim Ross has discussed a former WWE star, saying that they failed to make the grade in the company as they were “unsteady and unstable.”. In the early 2000s, WWE was in the midst of increasing its roster and bringing in new faces to refresh the roster following the end of the Attitude Era. But for every John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Batista, and Randy Orton that were unearthed by the company, there were many more that failed to live up to their early promise.
tjrwrestling.net
“I’m Sorry We Have To Do This” – Former WWE Champion Recalls Being Fired By Vince McMahon
Throughout his four decades as the CEO and Chairman of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), Vince McMahon consistently would give his closest associates the duty of releasing superstars from the roster — rarely did McMahon fire talent himself. However, back in 2010, Vince McMahon decided to personally inform someone that...
tjrwrestling.net
Triple H Warned Two Top WWE Stars That The Locker Room Wanted To ‘Bury’ Them
Back in 2003, Paul “Triple H” Levesque joined up with the legendary Evolution stable. The faction featured himself and Ric Flair as the veterans, while Randy Orton and Batista were the rising stars of the four-man group. An episode of WWE Network’s “Ruthless Aggression” aired back in 2020...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star To Undergo Character Change?
This week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown was full of interesting moments and it featured a six pack challenge to determine the next challenger for Ronda Rousey’s SmackDown Women’s Championship. Unfortunately for Lacey Evans she didn’t win the match as she was pinned by Shotzi after getting...
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Superstar Believes Steve Austin Was “Honored” To Wrestle Them
A former WWE superstar has discussed what it was like wrestling “Stone Cold” Steve Austin in the Attitude Era and why it was an honor for both of them. When “Stone Cold” Steve Austin won the WWE Title for the first time at WrestleMania 14 in 1998, his popularity was enormous. Soon after his title win, WWE started to regularly defeat WCW in the Monday Night Ratings while drawing sold out shows everywhere they went and incredible pay-per-view numbers.
Paige VanZant Reacts To Legendary UFC Star's Death
Paige VanZant joined in with the rest of the UFC family to mourn the untimely death of Anthony "Rumble" Johnson on Sunday. Johnson, one of the hardest punchers in MMA history, passed away at the age of 38 after battling illness for more than a year. "RIP LEGEND," VanZant tweeted...
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder ‘got dropped’ by 398lb opponent, and footage exists
Deontay Wilder may have been down even earlier than when facing Harry Sconiers. However, the footage in existence is debatable. World Boxing News uncovers more from the early career of Wilder after a questionable slip against Dustin Nichols. The former WBC heavyweight champion sees another video of a possible knockdown...
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Gives Fans An Update After Major Surgery
American Pickers star Danielle Colby has been resting after having a hysterectomy to remove her uterus after experiencing “incredibly painful” uterine fibroids. The 46-year-old has been sharing more about her surgery and her recovery process with fans and thanked everyone for their well wishes. Danielle seems to be...
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Shares Rare Look Into His Personal Life To Celebrate Anniversary With Girlfriend
WWE RAW star Dominik Mysterio has been on a different level ever since he pledged his allegiance to the terrorizing faction Judgment Day, which has proved to be a game changer for the young superstar. On the personal front, Mysterio Jr. is celebrating a milestone with his real-life girlfriend. Dominik...
itrwrestling.com
Ric Flair Wants Hollywood Star Worth Over $100,000,000 To Play Him In A Movie
If you ask fans which professional wrestler they think should have a movie made about them, a lot of them will say Ric Flair. And the man himself agrees, even already having an idea of who he’d like to see star as him, and it’s none other than mega superstar Bradley Cooper — aiming high in typical “Nature Boy” fashion.
ringsidenews.com
Sarah Logan’s New WWE Character Called Out For Being A Blatant Rip-Off
Sarah Logan made a surprise return along with Erik and Ivar (collectively known as the Viking Raiders) on this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown destroying a handful of superstars. However, an impactful return for Sarah Logan was slightly overshadowed by a gimmick ripped off former AEW and indie star Max Impaler.
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Reportedly Planning To Push WWE Star Vince McMahon Wanted To Bury
Fans have seen a number of WWE stars get called up from NXT since the brand first launched, and in recent months Gunther has become a force to be reckoned with on the main roster. Gunther is the current Intercontinental Champion and he’s been booked as a strong champion as of late.
ringsidenews.com
Scarlett Reacts To Fan Throwing Drink At Her During WWE Live Event
Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux are looking to become a mainstay on the SmackDown brand. Their chemistry and unorthodox presence on-screen makes them a must-watch attraction on the blue brand. However, an unfortunate fan incident happened with Scarlett happened during a recent WWE live event. Scarlett Bordeaux faced an unfortunate...
itrwrestling.com
Conor McGregor Forced To Apologise To Ronda Rousey For Distasteful Joke
For better or for worse, Conor McGregor is known as one of the most outspoken and often controversial sports stars on the planet. His brash and cocky persona doesn’t sit well with some, while others embrace the star for living on his own terms. Even if that risks earning the wrath of Ronda Rousey.
Floyd Mayweather Jr. stops Deji in the sixth round (Video)
Floyd Mayweather Jr. stops YouTube sensation Deji via sixth round TKO on DAZN PPV. It was yet another global event as boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather Jr. (50-0) faced Deji at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. This is the latest stop in the Mayweather exhibition tour as he continues to make these fights at locations where they may not have had the opportunity to see him fight while he was an active fighter. As expected, Mayweather pulled out the victory via a TKO stoppage in the sixth round against Deji.
ewrestlingnews.com
Rhea Ripley Names Who She Wants At WrestleMania
Speaking to USA Network Insider, Rhea Ripley looked into the future and named who she hopes to face at WWE WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles next April:. “I think it would have to be myself and Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship. Whenever we step in the ring together, it’s magic. So if we could do it on a bigger scale and have the title on the line, I think it would be absolutely fantastic.”
Jerry Springer says his talk show, which included episodes such as 'I Married a Horse' and 'l'm Sleeping With My Brother,' 'ruined culture'
Four years after "The Jerry Springer Show" ended, Springer has reflected on the legacy the early 2000s television sensation has left on the world.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Road Dogg On Backstage Fights: “They Used To Happen All The Time”
Road Dogg reflected on one of the most well-known backstage fights of all time, when Shawn Michaels lost some hair in a fight with Bret Hart, on his podcast Oh You Didn’t Know:. “I’ve seen this same thing happen in my backyard a million times. They were locked up,...
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Confirms Major AEW Signing
Ever since its conception in 2019, All Elite Wrestling has continued to add to its stacked roster. Former WWE stars such as Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, and current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley made their way to AEW, as did up-and-coming wrestlers from other promotions and the independents, such as Ricky Starks, Brody King, and Rush. AEW CEO Tony Khan recently took to social media to announce the company's latest major signing.
