Many New York Drivers Seem to Ignore This Law Every Day
Several drivers across New York State may be shocked to know that they are probably breaking this law every week and they could put kids at risk by doing so. Some people really don't know about this law in New York and it's alarming. It's also extremely dangerous to both drivers and children on the roadways. I came across this situation about a year ago and you only need to make this mistake once. I was driving on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie, New York when all of a sudden I was forced to slam on my brakes because the car in front of me came to a complete halt in the middle lane of the busy road. I immediately thought something had to be wrong. It wasn't until another car stopped in the lane next to the car ahead of me. Some cars continued to drive right past us.
Is It Really Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in New York State?
Have you ever asked yourself the question, "Is it legal for me to sleep in my car in New York State?" Do you think a cop will write you a ticket if they find you asleep in your car?. While there are certain areas that do not allow people to...
1 Killed On Taconic After Crash With School Bus In Hudson Valley
A fatal crash involving a school vehicle in the Hudson Valley on the Taconic State Parkway is under investigation. Over the weekend New York State Police from Troop F confirmed a fatal crash on the Taconic State Parkway in the Upper Hudson Valley. New York State Police Respond To Fatal...
Ram on the Lam in East Fishkill, New York
It is not unusual to hear about a farm animal wandering around the Hudson Valley. Stray cows, a runaway pig or two, and just a week or so back there was a horse on Route 302 in Pine Bush. Farm animals like our dogs and cats sometimes wander away from home on an adventure. After all, the grass is always greener, right? Yeah, I went there.
‘Amazing’ Hudson Valley, New York Father Killed Saving Family In Fire
You can help out a Hudson Valley family who lost their father in a home fire. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, officers from the Town of Newburgh Police Department responded to a house fire at a home on Babes Lane in the Town of Newburgh. Newburgh, New York Father Killed In...
Mom believes son was drugged, robbed before being found dead
NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating a series of robberies and assaults against men in Hell's Kitchen.CBS2's Ali Bauman spoke to Linda Clary, who believes her son, 33-year-old John Umberger, was drugged, robbed and left for dead."John was an exceptional human being that was just a bright light that, ever since he was a child, was like a sun beam," Clary said.It's been five months since Clary lost her son.The D.C. political consultant came to New York on business in May. Days later, police found him dead inside the East 61st Street apartment where he had been staying. His...
New York Man Nearly Kills Stranger After Using Bathroom In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man nearly killed a stranger after the stranger allowed him to use his bathroom. Sullivan County District Attorney Meagan Galligan recently announced that 22-year-old Brian Scott of Wurtsboro, New York was sentenced before the Sullivan County Court to 15 years in prison plus five years of post-release supervision.
Police ‘Honor’ Upstate New York Sergeant After Line Of Duty Death
New York State Police honored the life of a sergeant, a young father from the Hudson Valley, who passed away. Last week, New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli announced with "deep regret and sadness the Line of Duty death" of recently retired Sergeant Ivan M. Morales. New...
Staten Island man sent to Rikers Island in $500K condo board feud; ‘A broken man’ says his wife
Something about New York’s legal system doesn’t seem right to Joseph Riccardi, who is jailed because he won’t spend up to $500,000 to meet the demands of his Staten Island condo board. “There are people committing serious crimes who don’t even have to post bail and are free,” Riccardi told the Daily News. “Yet, I’m on Rikers? It’s absolutely ridiculous.” “I’m a 57-year-old grandfather, worked ...
New York Firefighter Hit By Car Putting Out Fire In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley volunteer firefighter was rushed to the hospital after getting hit by a vehicle while battling a blaze. On Thursday, the Cronomer Valley Fire Department responded to a brush fire in Orange County. One firefighter was injured. Firefighters Battle Blaze In Orange County, New York. Firefighters responded to...
New Shop Opening Up in Ulster County, Fulfills Lifelong Dream
There's another awesome place to go shopping in the area. It's safe to say we have many cool places around the Hudson Valley, but something that makes this area so unique is that there's a "family" and "home-y" feeling in the smaller shops. Not only do you get to connect...
Middletown man indicted in fatal backyard stabbing of Wallkill's Jeffrey Harris
A Middletown man has been indicted on charges including murder and manslaughter in connection with the stabbing death of a town of Wallkill man in his backyard last month. Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said the defendant, Damante T. Stansberry, 23, was arraigned in County Court on Wednesday on an indictment charging him with second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence, all felonies, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor.
28-Year-Old Man Was Brutally Tortured, Bitten, And Robbed on Manhattan Subway Platform
According to authorities, a guy was punched and bitten during an early-morning assault and robbery by a stranger as he waited for the subway at a lower Manhattan station. Photo of the suspect released by the NYPD.Image by the New York Crime Stoppers.
Listeria Outbreak Affecting New York State Has Lead To One Death, Miscarriage
Deli meats and cheeses are believed to have caused a deadly listeria outbreak that has sickened people in New York and five other states. One person has died and another person suffered a miscarriage due to the outbreak. Listeriosis is a serious infection usually caused by eating food contaminated with...
Crooked New Jersey contractor sentenced for taking money, doing no work
It's not a reported Sandy Contractor Fraud-related case, but a similar type of crime was reported, investigated, and now the man responsible has been sentenced. In January of 2018, a resident entered into a contract with Mihkel Grunbaum, 49, of Monmouth Beach who owned Shore GC Group L.L.C. under the request to build a single-family home on a piece of land in Ocean Township, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.
norwoodnews.org
Fordham Manor: Police Appeal to Public to Identify Man Found Unconscious on Street with No ID
The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying the man seen in the attached photograph who was found unconscious in the early hours of Friday morning in the Fordham Manor section of The Bronx, with no formal ID on his person. Police said officers from the 52nd Precinct...
NY judge blocks ability to issue pot licenses in Brooklyn, 4 other regions
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A New York federal judge has sided with a Michigan company that claims New York State’s process of issuing retail marijuana licenses is discriminatory against applicants who live out of the state. The ruling comes as state regulators are preparing to approve the first batch of licenses for dispensaries to start […]
Boy, 12, robbed at knifepoint inside Bronx building elevator: NYPD
MELROSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — The NYPD asked the public for help in finding two teenagers who robbed a boy at knifepoint inside a building elevator in the Bronx last month. Detectives said the victim, 12, was inside the elevator at his residential building near Park Avenue and East 158th Street around 7:30 p.m. on […]
Mid-Hudson News Network
Weapons and menacing arrest in Port Jervis
PORT JERVIS – A 36-year-old Port Jervis man is being held in the Orange County Jail on charges stemming from a menacing incident last summer. Butchie Middleton was arrested on Monday and charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon and a misdemeanor for menacing. On July 22, Port...
Police: 2 men shot in the torso in Mount Hope
Officers say it happened around 10:30 p.m. on the corner of Bush Street and Creston Avenue.
