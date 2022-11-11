ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, NY

101.5 WPDH

Many New York Drivers Seem to Ignore This Law Every Day

Several drivers across New York State may be shocked to know that they are probably breaking this law every week and they could put kids at risk by doing so. Some people really don't know about this law in New York and it's alarming. It's also extremely dangerous to both drivers and children on the roadways. I came across this situation about a year ago and you only need to make this mistake once. I was driving on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie, New York when all of a sudden I was forced to slam on my brakes because the car in front of me came to a complete halt in the middle lane of the busy road. I immediately thought something had to be wrong. It wasn't until another car stopped in the lane next to the car ahead of me. Some cars continued to drive right past us.
NEW YORK STATE
101.5 WPDH

Ram on the Lam in East Fishkill, New York

It is not unusual to hear about a farm animal wandering around the Hudson Valley. Stray cows, a runaway pig or two, and just a week or so back there was a horse on Route 302 in Pine Bush. Farm animals like our dogs and cats sometimes wander away from home on an adventure. After all, the grass is always greener, right? Yeah, I went there.
EAST FISHKILL, NY
CBS New York

Mom believes son was drugged, robbed before being found dead

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating a series of robberies and assaults against men in Hell's Kitchen.CBS2's Ali Bauman spoke to Linda Clary, who believes her son, 33-year-old John Umberger, was drugged, robbed and left for dead."John was an exceptional human being that was just a bright light that, ever since he was a child, was like a sun beam," Clary said.It's been five months since Clary lost her son.The D.C. political consultant came to New York on business in May. Days later, police found him dead inside the East 61st Street apartment where he had been staying. His...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Staten Island man sent to Rikers Island in $500K condo board feud; ‘A broken man’ says his wife

Something about New York’s legal system doesn’t seem right to Joseph Riccardi, who is jailed because he won’t spend up to $500,000 to meet the demands of his Staten Island condo board. “There are people committing serious crimes who don’t even have to post bail and are free,” Riccardi told the Daily News. “Yet, I’m on Rikers? It’s absolutely ridiculous.” “I’m a 57-year-old grandfather, worked ...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Times Herald-Record

Middletown man indicted in fatal backyard stabbing of Wallkill's Jeffrey Harris

A Middletown man has been indicted on charges including murder and manslaughter in connection with the stabbing death of a town of Wallkill man in his backyard last month. Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said the defendant, Damante T. Stansberry, 23, was arraigned in County Court on Wednesday on an indictment charging him with second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence, all felonies, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
92.7 WOBM

Crooked New Jersey contractor sentenced for taking money, doing no work

It's not a reported Sandy Contractor Fraud-related case, but a similar type of crime was reported, investigated, and now the man responsible has been sentenced. In January of 2018, a resident entered into a contract with Mihkel Grunbaum, 49, of Monmouth Beach who owned Shore GC Group L.L.C. under the request to build a single-family home on a piece of land in Ocean Township, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
PIX11

NY judge blocks ability to issue pot licenses in Brooklyn, 4 other regions

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A New York federal judge has sided with a Michigan company that claims New York State’s process of issuing retail marijuana licenses is discriminatory against applicants who live out of the state. The ruling comes as state regulators are preparing to approve the first batch of licenses for dispensaries to start […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Boy, 12, robbed at knifepoint inside Bronx building elevator: NYPD

MELROSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — The NYPD asked the public for help in finding two teenagers who robbed a boy at knifepoint inside a building elevator in the Bronx last month. Detectives said the victim, 12, was inside the elevator at his residential building near Park Avenue and East 158th Street around 7:30 p.m. on […]
BRONX, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Weapons and menacing arrest in Port Jervis

PORT JERVIS – A 36-year-old Port Jervis man is being held in the Orange County Jail on charges stemming from a menacing incident last summer. Butchie Middleton was arrested on Monday and charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon and a misdemeanor for menacing. On July 22, Port...
PORT JERVIS, NY
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

