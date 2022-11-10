ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Rivalry With Chicago State to be Renewed Monday Night

UIC will look to make it two wins in a row to start the season, as the Flames make a short road trip across town to take on Chicago State Monday night. The Flames have not started a season 2-0 since 2015-16. That year, Chicago State was the opponent in game two. UIC's win was part of an active seven game winning streak over the Cougars.
Home Schedule Comes to a Close with 3-0 Sweep Over Bradley

CHICAGO – The UIC volleyball team closed out the home portion of its season Saturday (Nov. 12) afternoon with a dominating 3-0 sweep of Bradley. In the final home match of her five-year career, Paola Santiago had 12 kills on a .458 hitting percentage and was 1-of-4 Flames to record 10 or more kills. Martina Delucchi had a match-high 14 kills while Mikala Henderson and Zahria Woodard recorded 10 kills each. Delucchi picked up a double-double in the effort, finishing with 10 digs.
