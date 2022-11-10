UIC will look to make it two wins in a row to start the season, as the Flames make a short road trip across town to take on Chicago State Monday night. The Flames have not started a season 2-0 since 2015-16. That year, Chicago State was the opponent in game two. UIC's win was part of an active seven game winning streak over the Cougars.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO