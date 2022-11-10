Read full article on original website
Ritter Named Mechanics Bank Cal Poly Student-Athlete of the Week
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — After becoming the first Mustang to qualify for the NCAA XC Championships since 2018, graduate student Jake Ritter has been named the Mechanics Bank Cal Poly Student-Athlete of the Week for the second time in three weeks. An impressive 12th-place finish at the NCAA...
Hanford Sentinel
Huskies eek out 13-12 win, advance in playoffs
The Hanford West Huskies football team advanced to the semifinals of the CIF Central Section Division VI playoffs following a 13-12 win over Kern Valley on Nov. 10 in Hanford. The Huskies, the No. 1 seed, will host No. 5 seed Avenal on Friday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. in Hanford.
Modesto beats Fresno City to win CVC title
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – In a lot of ways, Fresno State and Fresno City College have had seasons this year that mirror each other. Both teams began the year with one win in their first four games, both teams have dealt with injuries (including to their starting quarterbacks) and both teams entered this weekend on […]
Hanford Sentinel
Former Selma standout Tristan Lujan starts MSU season at 2-0
Tristan Lujan, former Selma High wrestler, opened the season 2-0 after competing for the Michigan State Spartans wrestling team. Lujan and the Spartans opened the season on Nov. 11 against Davidson. Lujan won his 125-pound weight class match by fall over Devon Diaco by fall in 4:52. Michigan State won over Davidson 52-0.
Tulare, November 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice
gopoly.com
Dvoracek Double-Double Leads Mustangs to Sweep Over UC Riverside
RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Senior opposite hitter Maia Dvoracek recorded her sixth straight double-double as the Cal Poly volleyball team put on a dominant road performance Saturday, sweeping UC Riverside 3-0 (25-12, 25-15, 25-23). Dvoracek led the way with a team-high 13 kills with just one attack error on 25...
Missing California girl found dead in wooded area
Authorities say a missing 16-year-old California girl has been found dead in a wooded area less than a mile from the where she was last seen.
Missing Tulare man and car found in California aqueduct
On Friday, the Tulare County Dive team found 43-year-old Noe Soto of Avenal. Soto leaves behind two children.
kingsriverlife.com
BooBoo Bean Bakery and Café
Here at KRL we love to find unique places whether they be shops, cafes, or coffee shops. Recently we discovered one that also had a very unique name—BooBoo Bean Bakery and Café located in Fresno. It opened in January of 2018. I took some time to chat with the Café’s owner Jenny Rivera and the timing couldn’t have been more perfect as they also offer holiday meals you can take home for the family–all of the great home cooking without any of the work.
KTVU FOX 2
Missing 16-year-old girl found dead near Northern California river
NEVADA CITY, Calif. - The search for a missing 16-year-old girl in Northern California has come to an end, according to the Nevada County Sheriff. Trinity Backus, who had been missing since Wednesday, was found dead on Friday around 2 p.m. near a heavily wooded river drainage area in Nevada City, officials said.
The bands hoping to win at the Central Valley Music Awards
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The red carpet will be rolled out this weekend for annual music awards honoring musicians of all genres in the Central Valley. “It’s like the Central Valley Grammys, I’m looking forward to seeing what people are going to be dressed like, the red carpet is coming out,” said Thomas Bagu, […]
SFGate
California woman charged in killings of sister, baby niece
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A California woman and her boyfriend were charged Monday with the murder of her 18-year-old sister and 3-week-old niece who were shot in their Fresno home out of jealousy and sibling rivalry in September, authorities said. Yarelly Solorio-Rivera, 22, and Martin Arroyo-Morales, 26, were each...
KMPH.com
Body of missing Avenal man found in vehicle in a canal
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The search for a missing Avenal man came to an end on Friday when his vehicle was found submerged in a canal. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says Noe Soto,43, was reported missing on Sept. 8 by the Avenal Police Department. A search...
Woman hit by a truck while jay-walking in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A woman is hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle on Friday night while crossing outside of a crosswalk according to the Fresno Police Department. At about 7:30 P.M. police responed to the location of a vehicle versus a pedestrian on Olive Avune and Peach Avenue. Police located a woman who had […]
Bakersfield Now
Madera driver dodges death, unsecured wood flies through windshield on Hwy 145
FRESNO, Calif (FOX26) — A Madera driver had a close call while driving to work as a large piece of plywood flew through her windshield inches away from her Saturday evening. In California, it is against the law to drive a vehicle on the highway with a load unsecured or improperly covered, according to California Vehicle Code Sections 23114 and 23115.
DA: Charges filed in shooting deaths of Fresno mother and baby
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office has filed charges against 22-year-old Yarelly Solorio-Rivera of Fresno and 26-year-old Martin Arroyo-Morales of Madera for the murder of 18-year-old Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her three-week-old daughter Celine Solorio-Rivera of Fresno. Allegedly on September 24, the District Attorney’s office says that Yarelly Solorio-Rivera and her boyfriend […]
Popular Fresno boutique shop "Eye Candy" opens new Clovis location
Stacy Dewall is in the business of turning heads and now that Eye Candy Fashion Boutique has opened a Clovis location at 8th and Pollasky, she's expanding her brand and clientele.
IDENTIFIED: Hanford woman hit by car in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who was hit by a car on Saturday has been identified, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Officers with the Fresno Police Department were called out around 9:45 p.m. to Gettysburg Avenue and First Street for a collision involving a pedestrian. Investigators say 34-year-old Yohanna Gomez was trying […]
Central Fresno double homicide victims identified by police
Fresno Police have identified the two people who were shot dead after at least 13 rounds were fired into their car in Central Fresno.
F-15 forced to land in Fresno after accidentally dumping all its fuel
A training flight turned near-disastrous for one National Guard pilot, who had to make an emergency landing in Fresno after his entire tank of fuel was emptied mid-air.
