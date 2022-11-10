MacLeod has now been Corrie's producer for four years. Who's been your favourite newcomer, exit and returnee?. Best Newcomer: Nina Lucas- what a treasure they discovered in Mollie Gallagher when they brought her into the show three years ago. After Hayley's death, it was difficult to think of Roy having another such endearing partnership with another character, especially when his relationship with Cathy was a monumentally ill-advised move by the writers. Giving Nina a direct link to one of the show's most iconic characters, gave her a solid foundation but also helped her carve out her own path as one of the show's most complex and unique characters for quite some time. She shone throughout the hate crime story last year and helped make it one of Macleod's more successful long-term arcs.

17 HOURS AGO