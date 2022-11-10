Read full article on original website
11 huge Hollyoaks spoilers for next week
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Next week on Hollyoaks, Joel is kidnapped as Norma takes drastic action over Warren, while DeMarcus makes a discovery and Imran continues to spark concern. Here's a full collection of the biggest 11 moments coming up:. 1. Warren is forced to save Norma. After a shocking betrayal...
Emmerdale exit plan for Moira, and 8 more huge soap storylines airing next week
Struggling to keep track of the constant stream of soap spoilers? Fear not, as every Monday Digital Spy picks out the biggest and best storylines hitting your screens in the week ahead. 1. Emmerdale: Moira flees from the village. (Monday and Tuesday at 7.30pm on ITV) The cover-up over Kyle's...
Will we ever see a fifth weekly episode for EastEnders?
I know there are some viewers who were against a third weekly episode, never mind a fourth. But is a fifth weekly episode out of the question?. Planning has not yet been submitted for the back lot. But I think there will be a new set there by at least the end of 2023/early 2024.
Is Emmerdale worth starting for a newbie
Is it too late to start as I missed 50 years of episodes plus all the golden eras and stunts, deaths and Christmas episodes, i feel like eastenders is not for me at the moment I don’t like some of the new characters so I stopped watching and need a replacement?
EE: After the dire Don Zorro and Ranveer stories, is the Clenshaw honeymoon period over?
After watching this weeks terribly written episodes, I'm worried about the next lot of stories. CC brought back the community feel and some initially juicy stories, but it's just become a convoluted mess of a soap again!. The soap is meant to be semi-realistic, but I don't buy anything to...
The Crown's Dominic West reveals he was "utterly intimidated" by Elizabeth Debicki's Diana
The Crown returned for its long awaited and highly anticipated fifth season on Wednesday (November 9) with Dominic West taking on the mantle of Prince Charles from Josh O’Connor and Elizabeth Debicki playing Princess Diana, following on from Emma Corrin. And now, Dominic West has revealed what it was...
DS' Favourite Ever Soap Storyline- THE FINAL
Thanks to all who voted in the fifth and final heat. Your votes meant that the two storylines going through to the final from that heat were Stacey's Bipolar (Eastenders) and The Ken/Deirdre/Mike Love Triangle (Coronation Street) It's now the final and the two highest voted storylines from each of...
Milly Zero Leaves EastEnders
Someone speculated this on here a few weeks back. Not the worst news. They really need to secure some decent actors and lengthy contracts, with the amount of cast they’ve lost. This is why it annoys me when they kill cast off. when she would likely be around for...
Corrie Discussion Friday November 11th 8pm : Father Figure
Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, welcome to the weekend and our final episode of the week. We start, as ever with the spoilers. Tyrone explains to Fiz how he bought up all the stock from the local bookshop, including the cutout in a bid to stop people reading the book.
Apple's Bad Sisters reveals future after season 1
Sharon Horgan's murder mystery series Bad Sisters has received an exciting update – it's been confirmed for a second season. In an announcement, Apple TV+ shared the news that it has renewed the critically acclaimed series meaning it will be back for a second instalment (via Radio Times). Set...
Warrior Nun season 3 potential release date, cast, plot, and everything you need to know
Warrior Nun spoilers follow. Our fervent prayers were answered when Netflix resurrected Warrior Nun for a second season that launched on November 10, 2022. But what does the future hold for the fantasy teen franchise? Will Warrior Nun rise yet again for a third outing?. At this time of writing,...
Best and worst newcomers, exits and returnees under Iain MacLeod?
MacLeod has now been Corrie's producer for four years. Who's been your favourite newcomer, exit and returnee?. Best Newcomer: Nina Lucas- what a treasure they discovered in Mollie Gallagher when they brought her into the show three years ago. After Hayley's death, it was difficult to think of Roy having another such endearing partnership with another character, especially when his relationship with Cathy was a monumentally ill-advised move by the writers. Giving Nina a direct link to one of the show's most iconic characters, gave her a solid foundation but also helped her carve out her own path as one of the show's most complex and unique characters for quite some time. She shone throughout the hate crime story last year and helped make it one of Macleod's more successful long-term arcs.
Bushtucker trials
I'd like any of the following - Sue, Charlene, Jill & Mike. Why have they become so pish easy? It’s no fun seeing them waltz through with a full set of stars. Boy George should have actually been exempt from the eating trial as watching him eat various fermented fruits wasn’t entertaining at all.
Westworld star Jeffrey Wright lands next lead movie role following show's cancellation
Westworld actor Jeffrey Wright has found his next movie project. For debutant director Cord Jefferson, he'll play Monk Ellison in the adaptation of Percival Everett's 2001 novel Erasure – about an English professor who pens a satirical book under a pseudonym with the aim of laying bare the hypocrisies of the publishing sector (via Deadline).
Kevin Conroy RIP
Kevin Connor who provided the voice of Batman in the animated series and the classic Mask of the Phantasm has passed away. He finally (sort of) got to play a live action Bruce in CWs Crisis on Infinte Earths event. Sympathy to his family and friends. Ken_Connell wrote: ». Very...
Andor director addresses fate of fan favourite character after episode
The director of Andor has addressed the fate of fan-favourite character Kino Loy, following the tenth episode of the Star Wars spinoff. At the end of 'One Way Out', Cassian (Diego Luna) and Kino (Andy Serkis) staged a daring escape from Narkina 5, with the inmates of the prison rebelling to cause a distraction.
VIDEO: Week 8 Rehearsals With Songs
Ellie and Tony look weakest (as expected) but nobody is bad. Will has spatula hands!! - Craig will notice that. Molly's looking great, and a nice heel turn there from Kym. High expectations from everyone except of course Tony and sad to say maybe Ellie. Hope Kym is not feeling...
Disney+'s Percy Jackson TV show cast Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda
Disney+’s Percy Jackson TV series has added a brand new cast member to its roster, and this time, it is Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda. The show’s Twitter account announced earlier this week that the Tick Tick Boom director will be joining the ever growing cast as the messenger of the gods, Hermes.
NCIS confirms new crossover event with Hawai'i and Los Angeles spinoffs
CBS has announced a huge crossover event which will incorporate all three series in the NCIS franchise. The crossover will be a three-hour special consisting of parent show NCIS, as well as its spinoffs Hawai’i and Los Angeles. Airing on January 2, 2023, the first part will focus on...
Star Wars releases new Grogu short to mark Mandalorian anniversary with Studio Ghibli
Disney+ has released a 'collaboration of the year' contender in Zen – Grogu and the Dust Bunnies. This short film celebrates the three-year anniversary of Star Wars spin-off series The Mandalorian, rendering breakout character Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) in Japanese masters Studio Ghibli's hand-drawn animated style. The 'dust bunnies'...
