Where To Invest $100,000 Today
There’s a cheeky expression on Wall Street that says the best time to invest is “yesterday,” followed by “today.” The principle behind this axiom is that the longer you can keep your money invested, the more you can benefit from the power of compound interest.
Warren Buffett Just Bought Shares of Apple's Key Chipmaker -- and 7 Other Stocks
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the huge conglomerate run by legendary investor Warren Buffett, released its always anticipated 13F filing on Monday afternoon, detailing the company's portfolio moves from the third quarter of the year. We already knew from Berkshire's latest earnings report that it had purchased close to $9 billion in stock and sold $5.3 billion worth in the third quarter. But the 13F, which is required for large institutional investment managers, removes the mystery. Let's take a look.
Star Equity Fund Takes Activist Position in SVT / Servotronics
Fintel reports that Star Equity Fund, LP has filed a 13D form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 128,926 shares of Servotronics, Inc. (SVT). This represents 5.16% of the company. Servotronics is composed of two groups – the ATG and the CPG. The ATG primarily designs, develops and manufactures...
Financial Sector Update for 11/14/2022: VOYA,MPC,SCHW,OZK
Financial stocks were drifting lower in Monday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 0.5% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 0.2%. The Philadelphia Housing Index and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) both were slipping 1%. Bitcoin was little changed at $16,547,...
Consumer Sector Update for 11/14/2022: GETY, MNSO, RRR, BBBY
Consumer stocks turned broadly lower late in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) slipping 0.5% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) declining 1.3%. In company news, Getty Images Holdings (GETY) streaked over 32% higher after Koch Industries disclosed owning almost 80.5 million...
2 Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
Did the big disappointment Meta Platforms delivered from its latest quarter leave you feeling nervous about investing in tech stocks? If so, you're not alone. The tech-stock-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has lost more than one-fifth of its value since August. At times like these, it's nice to own stocks tied...
2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist While the Chips Are Down
The chips are down right now, both literally and figuratively. The semiconductor industry is having a rough year as supply has finally caught up with pandemic-related shortages, which is suppressing prices and sending shares of the best producers plunging. On top of that, the broader stock market is trading in...
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MVIS, GEO, COST
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Microvision Inc. (Symbol: MVIS), where a total of 36,457 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 211.4% of MVIS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 8,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,000 underlying shares of MVIS. Below is a chart showing MVIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Service Corp. (SCI): Time to Buy?
Service Corp. (SCI) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this funeral...
RA Capital Sells Out of Otonomy Inc (OTIC)
Fintel reports that Ra Capital Management, L.p. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0 shares of Otonomy Inc (OTIC), effectively closing their position in the company. Otonomy is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology. The company pioneered the application...
Frazier Healthcare VII Increases Position in Imago BioSciences (IMGO)
Fintel reports that Frazier Healthcare VII, L.P. has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,902,207 shares of Imago BioSciences, Inc. Common stock (IMGO). This represents 11.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated July 21, 2021 they reported 2,971,935 shares and 9.30% of the company,...
Technology Sector Update for 11/14/2022: YOU, ALIT, TWKS, MNDY
Technology stocks have turned lower again shortly before Monday's closing bell, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) slipping 0.9% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index falling 0.9% this afternoon. In company news, Clear Secure (YOU) jumped out to a nearly 17% advance after the identity verification software firm swung...
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Stock Moves -0.6%: What You Should Know
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) closed at $13.30 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.6% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.89%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%. Heading into today, shares...
Can Adams Resources (AE) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Investors might want to bet on Adams Resources & Energy (AE), as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which...
DigitalBridge (DBRG) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
DigitalBridge (DBRG) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The Zacks rating relies solely on a company's changing...
Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XPH
The SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 336,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 43,000. Shares of XPH were up about 1.1% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Pfizer, trading...
Should You Buy The TJX Companies (TJX) Ahead of Earnings?
Investors are always looking for stocks that are poised to beat at earnings season and The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because The TJX Companies is...
Stryve Foods, Inc. (SNAX) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Stryve Foods, Inc. (SNAX) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.15 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.21. This compares to loss of $0.47 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Energy Sector Update for 11/14/2022: CQP, AQN, AQN.TO, AMPS
Energy stocks were higher this Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index gaining 0.3% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) up 1.0%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index added 0.3% while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index eased 0.1%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $2.88 to...
Pedevco Corp. (PED) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
Pedevco Corp. (PED) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.01 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.03 per share. This compares to break-even earnings per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -66.67%. A quarter ago,...
