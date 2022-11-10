Read full article on original website
The Crown's Dominic West reveals he was "utterly intimidated" by Elizabeth Debicki's Diana
The Crown returned for its long awaited and highly anticipated fifth season on Wednesday (November 9) with Dominic West taking on the mantle of Prince Charles from Josh O’Connor and Elizabeth Debicki playing Princess Diana, following on from Emma Corrin. And now, Dominic West has revealed what it was...
Doctor Who star Jenna Coleman and Poldark actor Aidan Turner team up for new project
Doctor Who star Jenna Coleman and Poldark actor Aidan Turner will team up for the West End play Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons. The duo will lead the cast of Sam Steiner's production as a couple who meet and fall in love in a futuristic world where people are only allowed a 123-character limit per day (via Radio Times).
Glee's Ryan Murphy admits show should have ended after Cory Monteith's death
Glee creator Ryan Murphy has revealed he believes the show should've ended after the death of actor Cory Monteith. While speaking on the And That's What You REALLY Missed podcast, which is hosted by former Glee stars Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz, Murphy spoke about Monteith's death and the impact it had on the show.
Andor director addresses fate of fan favourite character after episode
The director of Andor has addressed the fate of fan-favourite character Kino Loy, following the tenth episode of the Star Wars spinoff. At the end of 'One Way Out', Cassian (Diego Luna) and Kino (Andy Serkis) staged a daring escape from Narkina 5, with the inmates of the prison rebelling to cause a distraction.
Walking Dead reveals extended runtime for final episode
The Walking Dead series finale will be 90 minutes in length, it has been confirmed. Airing next weekend on AMC and tying up 12 years' worth of post-apocalyptic carnage, that's half an hour of extra zombie action (via ComicBook), with episodes normally running for around 60 minutes. How it'll all...
Walking Dead season 11 puts new twist on Rick Grimes' death
The Walking Dead season 11 episode 23 spoilers follow. It's taken a while, but twenty-three episodes in, The Walking Dead's penultimate chapter is finally giving us everything we could ask for. Real tension? Check. Smart zombies that are actually scary? Check. Major character deaths? Quite possibly, although Judith's fate still hangs in the balance.
Best and worst newcomers, exits and returnees under Iain MacLeod?
MacLeod has now been Corrie's producer for four years. Who's been your favourite newcomer, exit and returnee?. Best Newcomer: Nina Lucas- what a treasure they discovered in Mollie Gallagher when they brought her into the show three years ago. After Hayley's death, it was difficult to think of Roy having another such endearing partnership with another character, especially when his relationship with Cathy was a monumentally ill-advised move by the writers. Giving Nina a direct link to one of the show's most iconic characters, gave her a solid foundation but also helped her carve out her own path as one of the show's most complex and unique characters for quite some time. She shone throughout the hate crime story last year and helped make it one of Macleod's more successful long-term arcs.
EastEnders' Lola Pearce to make heartbreaking decision in brain tumour story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Lola Pearce will make the heartbreaking decision to tell her daughter Lexi the truth about her diagnosis next week. Lola's final storyline has recently begun on screen, as she was diagnosed with a brain tumour and was later told that her illness is terminal. Lola has...
Disney+'s Percy Jackson TV show cast Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda
Disney+’s Percy Jackson TV series has added a brand new cast member to its roster, and this time, it is Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda. The show’s Twitter account announced earlier this week that the Tick Tick Boom director will be joining the ever growing cast as the messenger of the gods, Hermes.
Tony Adams explains why Strictly is "bizarre" after exit
Strictly Come Dancing spoilers follow. Tony Adams has reacted to his exit from Strictly Come Dancing, saying the BBC show is “bizarre.”. The former professional footballer, who was paired with Katya Jones, was due to face off with DJ Tyler West and Dianne Buswell in Sunday’s eliminator but couldn’t participate due to an injury.
I'm a Celebrity's Olivia Attwood shares why she had to leave the jungle
I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! contestant Olivia Attwood has revealed why she was forced to leave the jungle. The former Love Island star was due to compete in the current series of the ITV show but had to withdraw just 24 hours after joining her campmates, with her representatives citing "medical grounds".
Strictly Come Dancing: Tony Adams addresses early exit from reality series
Tony Adams has addressed his exit from Strictly Come Dancing.The former Arsenal football player and his professional partner Katya Jones became the seventh couple to leave the BBC reality competition after he made the decision to withdraw due to a hamstring injury.The pair performed a jive on Saturday night (12 November), which landed them in the bottom two.They were set to face Tyler West and Diane Buswell, but the Dance Off did not go ahead with presenter Tess Daley explaining that Adams had decided to withdraw “due to an injury sustained on Saturday night”.Speaking alongside Jones on the Strictly...
Game of Thrones star addresses major character potentially returning in Jon Snow spinoff
Game of Thrones alum Jacob Anderson has revealed why fans shouldn't expect to see Grey Worm pop up in the upcoming Jon Snow spinoff show. Speaking to E! News about his new TV series Interview With the Vampire, Anderson said that he does not expect Grey Worm to appear in the series, which will be set after the events of Game of Thrones' season eight.
Coronation Street's Sam Blakeman faces killer Harvey Gaskell in tense prison visit
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street schoolboy Sam Blakeman finally gets his wish next week as he's permitted to meet Harvey Gaskell at the prison. Sam has spent the past few weeks fighting for a chance to have a discussion with evil Harvey, who killed his mum Natasha last year.
Which was the weaker series?
2017 (with Toff, Jamie Lomas, Iain Lee, Dennis Wise, Rebekah Vardy, Amir Khan etc) was in my opinion one of the worst series of the show’s history- it had such a negative vibe. 2021 (with Danny Miller, Arlene Phillips, Louise Minchin, Frankie Bridge, Naughty Boy, Simon Gregson etc) was...
EastEnders: Biggest mistakes to date.
Axing Mark Fowler & Roy Evans. Killing off Ronnie & Roxy. Axing Mark Fowler & Roy Evans. The decimation of the Older Cast over the last ten years. Every Middle Class character being portrayed as a Villian/Psycho.
Strictly's Shirley Ballas finally corrects her awkward mistake
Strictly Come Dancing brought some welcome closure to the Dianne Buswell naming drama, with Shirley Ballas proving to the world that she does know Dianne’s name. While the show primarily sets fans’ nerves on edge over numbers on scoreboards, attention was previously caught by Shirley getting Dianne’s name wrong during feedback.
Star Wars releases new Grogu short to mark Mandalorian anniversary with Studio Ghibli
Disney+ has released a 'collaboration of the year' contender in Zen – Grogu and the Dust Bunnies. This short film celebrates the three-year anniversary of Star Wars spin-off series The Mandalorian, rendering breakout character Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) in Japanese masters Studio Ghibli's hand-drawn animated style. The 'dust bunnies'...
New Amsterdam lands finale date
New Amsterdam's series finale will air on January 17, it's been announced. Rounding out season 5, and the medical drama on the whole, it's set to be a two-hour farewell to the likes of Ryan Eggold's Dr Max Goodwin, Janet Montgomery's Dr Lauren Bloom and Tyler Labine's Dr Iggy Frome.
Your favourite song from Ed Sheeran's Divide album?
Hard to pick just one, but I'll go with Save Myself. It all goes downhill from there. Awful album. It all goes downhill from there. Awful album. I very much disagree, I really like most songs on there - apart from Eraser, Barcelona, Nancy Mulligan & Bibia Be Ye Ye.
