ST. LOUIS BLUES RUMORED TO HAVE INTEREST IN ARIZONA COYOTES' LEADING GOAL SCORER
The St. Louis Blues' start to the 2022-23 season can be described as atrocious, among other words. Supposedly a team in 'win-now mode,' the Blues sit idle at the bottom of the NHL leaderboards, tied for dead last with Columbus with 8 points. Infamously, St. Louis made a rally from...
Nashville Predators call up F Juuso Parssinen, send D Jordan Gross to AHL Milwaukee
The Nashville Predators called up forward Juuso Parssinen and sent defenseman Jordan Gross down to AHL Milwaukee, the team announced Saturday. Parssinen, 21, was a seventh-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft and has nine points in 10 games with Milwaukee (two goals, seven assists) this season. The Finland-born forward is playing his first season in North America after several seasons in the Finnish Elite League, Liiga. He impressed during the preseason with the Predators, including a two-point game against Florida on Sept. 27.
Giroux returns to Philly with 2 assists for Sens in win
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Claude Giroux had two assists in his return to Philadelphia, Alex DeBrincat scored a pair of power-play goals and the Ottawa Senators snapped a seven-game winless streak by beating the Flyers 4-1 on Saturday.Giroux was warmly welcomed by fans before the game, having been the longest-serving captain in Flyers history and second all-time in scoring for the franchise. But in the first period, he let the Philly fans know he's with someone new — helping set up Ottawa's Thomas Chabot for the tying goal.In the third period, Giroux, while quarterbacking the power play, made a pass off...
TRIO OF FIGHTS BREAK OUT IN TBL V. WSH
Last night's game between Tampa Bay and Washington was an absolute treat for Caps fans who paid the price of admission. On top of a 5-1 victory for the Capitals, there was not shortage of action. So far today, a hearing for Aube-Kubel (likely a suspension) and a pair of...
Red Wings Prospects Report: Dmitri Buchelnikov
The depth of the Detroit Red Wings prospect pool has already been tested so far this season due to a bounty of injuries, but this depth spans far beyond the Grand Rapids Griffins and Toledo Walleye. Players from the Griffins and Walleye are those that are called up when vacancies on the roster emerge, but what about all the prospects in other leagues? Well, one such prospect has been making waves across the ocean in Russia between three leagues. Dmitri Buchelnikov has been bouncing between the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), the Supreme Hockey League (VHL), and the Junior Hockey League (MHL) and has seen some success in each.
Ontario Reign: Three takeaways from 3-1 loss to Bakersfield
The Ontario Reign could not find much success in a tight game as they fell 3-1 to the Bakersfield Condors Saturday night. BAK: Filip Engaras (1) ASST: Jason Demers (5), Greg McKegg (3) BAK: Filip Engaras (2) ASST: Yanni Kaldis (3) ONT: Quinton Byfield (1) ASST: Alan Quine (7), Alex...
NHL, NHLPA PUNT ON WORLD CUP OF HOCKEY, SCRAP PLANS FOR 2024
The NHL and NHLPA announced today that plans to host the World Cup of Hockey in 2024 have been scrapped, hoping to postpone the event until 2025. The league's brief statement reads as follows:. Over the last year, the NHL and the NHLPA have been working on plans to conduct...
NHL DRAFT PICK WHO LEFT HOCKEY FOR INSTAGRAM: 'I WOULDN'T WISH THAT EXPERIENCE ON ANYONE'
Luckily for Nikita Popugaev, this story appears to have a happy ending. The 23-year-old forward, a fourth round pick of the New Jersey Devils (98th overall) in 2017, is having a good season with Sochi of the KHL after taking all of last season off in a move that caught many off guard.
Maple Leafs Honor Borje Salming with All-Swedish Starting Lineup vs. Canucks
It was going to be hard for the Toronto Maple Leafs to top the tribute for their legend one night after Borje Salming was acknowledged as part of Hall-of-Fame weekend on Friday. But they pulled it off in spades. Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe named William Nylander, Pierre...
Avs' Gabriel Landeskog moved to long-term injured reserve
The Colorado Avalanche moved captain Gabriel Landeskog to long-term injured reserve, ColoradoHockeyNow.com reported Saturday. The move, which provides the team some salary cap relief, was not a surprise as the forward was projected to miss about 12 weeks following arthroscopic knee surgery on Oct. 17. Landeskog, who turns 30 on...
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: San Jose Sharks
Last month (Oct. 27), NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reported that the San Jose Sharks were willing to listen to offers for just about every player on their roster not named Tomas Hertl. With the Detroit Red Wings being on the rise and aiming to maintain their spot in the playoff race, it would be wise for general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman to take a look at some of their players. The Sharks certainly have some intriguing trade targets worth considering, but there are three who stand out. Here’s why.
Dynamic defenseman Makar scores twice, Avs beat 'Canes 4-1
DENVER -- — Cale Makar scored twice in a 3:22 span during the first period, Mikko Rantanen turned in a four-point performance and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 on Saturday night for their fourth straight win. Nathan MacKinnon also scored, while Rantanen added an empty-net goal...
Hoffman plays hero, Canadiens beat Penguins in overtime
Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Montreal Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night.
Colorado hosts St. Louis following Makar's 2-goal showing
St. Louis Blues (4-8-0, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (7-4-1, first in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the St. Louis Blues after Cale Makar's two-goal game against the Carolina Hurricanes in the Avalanche's 4-1 win. Colorado is 7-4-1 overall with a 3-0-1 record...
Fight breaks out during head shot review in Lightning-Capitals
WASHINGTON -- While officials reviewed Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel's check to the head of Lightning defenseman Cal Foote, Tampa Bay's Patrick Maroon dropped the gloves with Washington's Garnet Hathaway during the lengthy stoppage. That was just the start of the fisticuffs as tensions boiled over Friday night between these teams,...
Canadiens Must Make Most of Hoffman Hot Streak with Trade
Montreal Canadiens forward Mike Hoffman is proving he has something left in the tank and, most importantly from the Habs’ perspective, in trade value. With three goals in his last two games, Hoffman’s making a strong case he can be a worthwhile contributor to any playoff-bound team’s Stanley Cup hopes. And, if any such hypothetical trade helps dash those of the Habs in the process, why not?
'SORRY LINDY!' CHANT BREAKS OUT AS NEW JERSEY DEVILS EARN NINTH STRAIGHT WIN
After booing Lindy Ruff before the team's home opener just five weeks ago, New Jersey Devils fans have had a total change of heart. Winning eight in a row, propelling the team to first in the Metropolitan Division will do that. Since then, the Devils have entrenched themselves as one...
CBJ DEFENSEMAN PLAYED THROUGH GRUESOME INJURY AFTER TWO OTHERS WENT DOWN
It is no secret that hockey players can be insanely tough; almost to the point of foolhardiness. Injuries that would sideline most folks indefinitely are often shrugged off and/or battled through in order to stay in the game and help one's team. A truly beautiful aspect of the game, if...
