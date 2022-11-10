Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
DEMKO STRUGGLING WITH EARLY SEASON SLUMP, MARTIN TO GET START TONIGHT FOR VANCOUVER
Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko is having anything but the start to the season that he wanted. Currently sitting at 1-7-2 with an .874 save percentage in 10 games this season, Demko feels that he needs to do better, and it is eating away at him. "I'm not doing as good...
markerzone.com
DEVAN DUBNYK ON FORMER 1ST OVERALL PICK AND TEAMMATE, 'THIS GUY WAS AN IDIOT'
Devan Dubnyk joined Frank Seravalli and Jason Gregor on Monday and had strong words for his former teammate, Nail Yakupov. Gregor asked the retired goalie about the worst teammate he ever had with regards to taking high shots in practice. Without hesitation, Dubnyk offered Yakupov's name. Dubnyk: Oh, Nail Yakupov....
markerzone.com
NEW JERSEY FORCED TO RECALL ANOTHER GOALTENDER DUE TO INJURY
The New Jersey Devils have recalled goaltender Nico Daws from the Utica Comets of the AHL due to an injury to Vitek Vanecek. With Mackenzie Blackwood already on the shelf, this is disconcerting news for a team riding an eight-game win streak. This feeling is all-too familiar for Devils' fans, who - last season - had to witness seven different goaltenders vie for the worst numbers in the NHL; by quite a long shot if you'll recall.
markerzone.com
CARSON SOUCY EARNS A FINE FOR PUNCHING PIERRE-LUC DUBOIS IN THE BACK OF THE HEAD
The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced that Seattle Kraken defenseman Carson Soucy has been fined $2,500 for roughing Pierre-Luc Dubois in last night's game against the Winnipeg Jets. This is the second time in the past week a player has been fined for a play in which Pierre-Luc Dubois...
markerzone.com
'SORRY LINDY!' CHANT BREAKS OUT AS NEW JERSEY DEVILS EARN NINTH STRAIGHT WIN
After booing Lindy Ruff before the team's home opener just five weeks ago, New Jersey Devils fans have had a total change of heart. Winning eight in a row, propelling the team to first in the Metropolitan Division will do that. Since then, the Devils have entrenched themselves as one...
markerzone.com
BOSTON BRUINS AND VANCOUVER CANUCKS BOTH SKATE OUT IN WHITE THREADS IN CLASSIC MIX-UP
During tonight's rematch of the 2011 Stanley Cup Final, the Boston Bruins were scheduled to wear their white-based 'Meth Bear' Reverse Retro jerseys, but apparently the Canucks never got the memo. Both teams skated out for warm-ups wearing white jerseys, sending a wave of confusion across the building. Since the...
markerzone.com
RYAN REAVES AND TANNER JEANNOT THROW DOWN IN HEAVYWEIGHT BOUT
Ryan Reaves is still an apex predator in the NHL, but this kid Tanner Jeannot has earned plenty of respect in his still-young NHL career. He went toe-to-toe with Reaves on Saturday night, and it didn't disappoint. Reaves took him down, but Jeannot is making a name for himself among...
markerzone.com
TONY DEANGELO DROPS GLOVES WITH MARK KASTELIC AFTER TAKING HIT HE DIDN'T LIKE (VIDEO)
The Philadelphia Flyers may be exceeding expectations to start the 2022-23 season, but the team was roundly beaten by the Ottawa Senators Saturday afternoon 4-1. At one point, Flyers defenceman Tony DeAngelo took a hit from the Sens Mark Kastelic that he obviously didn't like. As soon as DeAngelo got up, he went after Kastelic and the two dropped the gloves. I think Kastelic gets the best of DeAngelo here, but you can be the judge.
markerzone.com
TAGE THOMPSON STRIPS PASTRNAK AND SCORES A SHORTHANDED BEAUTY
When Tage Thompson signed his monster seven-year, $50 million contract this summer, many folks questioned if it was too much too soon. Well, those folks look pretty foolish right now, as Thompson has been on absolute FIRE to start the 2022-23 season. In 14 games heading into tonight, Thompson has 10 goals and 8 assists and ranks 9th in the NHL in low-danger expected goals, per MoneyPuck.
markerzone.com
PANTHERS' BALCERS GETS CLAIMED BY DIVISION RIVAL AFTER HITTING WAIVERS
Just 14 games into a new contract with the Florida Panthers and forward Rudolfs Balcers is with a new team. Balcers was placed on waivers Friday in order to make room for the returning Aaron Ekblad, who had missed 11 games with an injury. Balcers is now a member of Panthers' division rivals the Tampa Bay Lightning,
markerzone.com
PATRIK LAINE SUFFERS SECOND INJURY OF THE SEASON, WILL MISS MULTIPLE WEEKS
It hasn't been a great season thus far for Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine, in terms of injuries. During the first game of the 2022-23 season against Carolina, Laine suffered a sprained elbow that forced him to miss six games. But now, Laine is injured once again. The Blue...
markerzone.com
NHL 1ST-ROUNDER INDICATES FAMILY HEALTH ISSUES WERE REASON BEHIND OHL TRADE
It was a shock to many over the weekend when Brennan Othmann, the 16th overall pick in the 2021 NHL entry draft, was traded by the Flint Firebirds of the OHL. Othmann was the Firebirds' captain, and had piled up 24 points (11G, 13A) in 16 games so far this season. The property of the New York Rangers has released a lengthy statement on Twitter, and it sounds as if health issues with family members may have had something to do with the exchange.
markerzone.com
BLAKE COLEMAN FINED FOR OBVIOUS SLEW FOOT ON PIERRE-LUC DUBOIS (VIDEO)
The Calgary Flames were able to snap a seven-game losing streak versus the Winnipeg Jets last night, though it wasn't all good news for forward Blake Coleman. The NHL's Department of Player Safety issued the 30-year-old a $5,000 fine, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for slew-footing Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois. The incident occurred late in the first period, and resulted in Coleman receiving a two-minute tripping penalty at the time.
markerzone.com
MINNESOTA'S TOP GOALIE PROSPECT SCORES A GOAL IN FIRST CAREER AHL WIN
Jesper Wallstedt - Minnesota's 20th overall pick in 2021 - won his first career AHL game in his fourth start with a phenomenal ending. He got the chance, and buried the empty-netter goalie-goal to top things off. A memory that ought to last the Swede a lifetime:. Wallstedt's AHL career...
markerzone.com
PLAYER SAFETY FINES PAT MAROON AND GARNET HATHAWAY FOR UNSPORTSMANLIKE CONDUCT (VIDEO)
The NHL's Department of Player Safety has fined Pat Maroon and Garnet Hathaway for unsportsmanlike conduct in last night's Lightning/Capitals game. If you're wondering, 'how can Maroon get fined $1,300 less than Hathaway, yet both be fined the maximum allowable amount?' take solace in the fact that you are not alone.
markerzone.com
MAPLE LEAFS UPDATE THE STATUS OF DEFENCEMAN JAKE MUZZIN
The Toronto Maple Leafs announced on Monday morning that defenceman Jake Muzzin is out indefinitely with a cervical spine injury and will be re-evaluated in late February. Muzzin suffered the injury in a collision with Arizona Coyotes forward Clayton Keller in October. He left that game and was placed on injured reserve. With Muzzin's $5.625 million cap hit being moved to long-term injured reserve, the Maple Leafs can use that space to make additions to their roster ahead of March 3rd's trade deadline.
markerzone.com
WRIST CUT FORCES ANOTHER PRO HOCKEY PLAYER TO LEAVE GAME (VIDEO/PICS)
Just days after Evander Kane of the Edmonton Oilers had to leave a game after having his wrist cut by a skate blade, and we have another professional player who is dealing with a very similar injury. At the Karjala Cup tournament taking place in Finland, the host country's Waltteri Merelä was forced to leave the game after the skate of player from Czechia caught him on the wrist. There was a significant puddle of blood on the ice. Here's broadcast video of the injury. The pictures below the video show the damage better (Warning: photos show considerable amount of blood).
markerzone.com
FLINT FIREBIRDS OF THE OHL ARE REPORTEDLY TRADING NYR FIRST-ROUNDER BRENNAN OTHMANN
Per Jeff Marek, the Flint Firebirds of the OHL are trading New York Rangers 2021 #16th overall pick Brennan Othmann to the Peterborough Petes. The Firebirds are hosting the Petes tonight, but Othmann - Flint's captain - is suspended, as Marek said above. The play for which the future Ranger was suspended could be described as soft, but then again Othmann has always toed the line, which probably had something to do with it.
markerzone.com
HAMILTON BULLDOGS OWNER SURPRISED TO LEARN TEAM NEEDS TO FIND NEW HOME FOR TWO YEARS
The owner of the Ontario Hockey League's Hamilton Bulldogs says he was as surprised as anyone to learn over the weekend that his team would need to find a new home for at least two years. In a letter to the fanbase, Michael Andlauer said he knew renovations were being made to FirstOntario Centre, the home arena of the Bulldogs. However, he insisted he was told the team would be able to stay in place while the renovations took place.
markerzone.com
ERIK KARLSSON GETS TAKEN OUT BY THE INFAMOUS INVISIBLE MAN, WILD SCORE SHORTHANDED
Erik Karlsson has been on an absolute tear to start this season, scoring 21 points (10g, 11a) in the Sharks' first 16 games. For that reason, Markerzone is officially opening an investigation into the suspect who clearly took Karlsson out at his own blue-line, allowing the Minnesota Wild a shorthanded rush which they would bury with relative ease.
