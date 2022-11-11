ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

Rico Suave
3d ago

Your vehicle is equal to your home under Florida law; that is, being attacked inside your vehicle carries the same weight as being attacked in your home by anyone, even an invited guest.

Jonathan Wallace
3d ago

The Uber driver did the right thing, as mentioned in the article he had facial injuries. In the act of defense he shot the attacker

Michelle Brown
3d ago

That's why they need that plastic guard between the passenger and driver to protect the driver from attack.

