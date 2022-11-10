Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY witness says low flying diamond-shaped object followed his vehicleRoger MarshNapanoch, NY
This Small New York Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenWoodstock, NY
Opinion: The Red Hook Community Justice Center Has a Holistic Approach To JusticeAbdul GhaniRed Hook, NY
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
A Former New York State Corrections officer arrested for covering up unprovoked assault on an inmate: OpinionBLOCK WORK MEDIAStormville, NY
Ulster County Town Wants Popular Family Restaurant, Or do They?
There are only 9 locations in New York, is one Hudson Valley town ready to be number 10?. No matter what town you live in, the Hudson Valley is full of fantastic places to grab a good meal. From top to bottom the choices for great food are endless but some residents in the town of Saugerties have started to share their desire for one of the most popular names in family restaurants to consider them as a new home.
Hudson Valley Deli Adds ‘Unusual’ Fee At Check Out
Have you noticed that some Hudson Valley delis now charge an operation fee at checkout?. If you are like most people when you go out to lunch, or place a to-go order at your favorite deli you never look at the receipt after you pay for everything, right? I can't remember the last time I looked at one...LOL! At most places, they will ask if you would like the receipt after you pay. Most of us say no but the next time you are asked you might want to check the receipt because some delis in the Hudson Valley have started charging an extra fee when you checkout.
3 Hudson Valley Malls Extend Shopping Hours For 2022 Holiday
Have you already started your holiday shopping? Have you made a plan? Which stores you are going to shop at? Which day of the week or which weekend are you going to head out and get all of it done?. While there are a lot of people who still love...
Orange County Businesses Offering Free Menu Items in Exchange for Coats
A group of Newburgh businesses and organizations are once again teaming up for a great cause as we head into the colder months and holiday season. Back for 2022, the Newburgh Armory has announced their plans for the annual holiday coat drive, with a little help from neighboring businesses and friends Newburgh Brewing Company and Billy Joe's Ribworks. Last year more than 700 donations poured in during the event, and it's once again time for the Hudson Valley to step up to help keep others warm this winter.
Do You Know What’s Special About This Centuries Old Hudson Valley Intersection?
Some of the history here in the Hudson Valley can be traced all the back to the 1600's. It's even possible that Hudson Valley native's ancestors helped settle the land that we call the Hudson Valley today. There is an extensive amount of history that lives in each town. Are you ready to explore it?
Beloved Hudson Valley Wellness Center Closing After 50 Years in Business
They've helped many Hudson Valley residents with their recovery. It's always really sad when a place closes its doors in the Hudson Valley, but especially one that really helps people. Addiction is a terrible disease and sometimes there aren't a lot of resources for those who are suffering from it. One location in the Hudson Valley has made it its mission to help with addiction recovery, but unfortunately, it will be closing its doors for good.
kingstonhappenings.org
Things to Do This Weekend in Kingston, NY for 11/11-11/13
The Fall season of events is in full swing and there are plenty of opportunities to enjoy this fabulous weather and support some of our awesome community organizations. Kids events, music, history and many other interests are well served this weekend among the dozens of events on our comprehensive calendar.
New Shop Opening Up in Ulster County, Fulfills Lifelong Dream
There's another awesome place to go shopping in the area. It's safe to say we have many cool places around the Hudson Valley, but something that makes this area so unique is that there's a "family" and "home-y" feeling in the smaller shops. Not only do you get to connect...
What’s Happening With This Dutchess County Eyesore?
Plans to replace an ugly Poughkeepsie eyesore with a new business are in the works, but just when will it happen?. If you've driven around the Hudson Valley recently you've probably noticed an unsettling number of rundown buildings. The abandoned businesses are scattered throughout the region, some of them sitting there for decades with no occupant.
Exclusive Photos: Emergency Airlift from Newburgh Plaza
There's been a heated debate on the fate of the former ShopRite plaza in Newburgh, NY. While many residents expressed dismay at the conversion of the former grocery store to a new Ocean State Job Lot location, there's one thing everyone can agree on: it's the prefect spot to land a helicopter.
Best Deal: Cottage for Sale in Ulster County
When I first wrote about this tiny cabin in the woods this past July I figured by August it would be snapped up and off the market. Obviously, I was wrong and now the price has been dropped by thousands of dollars. Now being offered for less than $125,000 this 500-square-foot cabin sitting on just under an acre on the Ridge in Esopus, New York is what I am now calling a steal.
Company looks to bring permanent pirate-themed park to Hudson Valley
An immersive pirate-themed festival may soon become a permanent fixture in Hudson Valley.
It’s a Bargin: The Poughkeepsie Grand Hotel’s Big Offer
A few or so back I shared with you that The Poughkeepsie Grand Hotel was looking for your input regarding their multi-million dollar renovations. There is a real possibility that they may create a rooftop bar. Make sure you let them know what you would want if you were a hotel guest.
Rockefeller Center Christmas tree spends night in Suffern
The NYC Thruway Authority posted photos on Twitter saying the tree spent most of the day on the Thruway yesterday on its way from Queensbury to NYC.
1950s Hudson Valley School on the Market: Would You Live There?
If you're looking for an eye-catching address for your business or a completely unique place to live perhaps you may want to consider an old Hudson Valley school that's recently hit the market. The whole school building is on the market. The 6,000-square-foot building was built in 1950 and renovated...
Man Vs. Coyote Showdown Caught on Camera in Hyde Park, NY
A dramatic video was caught of a Hyde Park man confronting a coyote on his front steps while leaving for work. Coyote sightings throughout the Hudson Valley are a pretty common occurrence. The coyote is a species of canine native to North America that is smaller than its close relative, the wolf, and slightly smaller than the closely related eastern wolf and red wolf.
Fraudulent Text Messages Circulating Around the Hudson Valley
Don't respond back if you receive a text message from a number you don't know. It's such a shame that people try to take advantage of a well-respected name and use it to try to get money from others. Times are tough and everyone and the last thing anyone needs is to be scammed out of their hard-earned money.
News 12
STORM WATCH: Tracking chilly rain showers, snow for Tuesday in the Hudson Valley
WHAT'S NEW: Winter weather advisories are in effect from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday for Orange, Ulster, and Dutchess counties. Impactful winter weather is not expected for Westchester and Rockland counties, although a few flakes are possible Tuesday evening. WHAT'S NEXT: Precipitation moves in Tuesday evening. Conditions will...
Vehicle Crashes Through Crowded Hudson Valley Restaurant [PICS]
The last thing you imagine while dining at one of your favorite restaurants is for a vehicle to come sailing through the front of the building right next to you. Firefighters were called Thursday afternoon when they say a vehicle jumped a curb, went down an embankment and went through the wall of a crowded restaurant in the Hudson Valley.
Video: “Fearless” Predator Caught On Camera In HV Park
Dutchess County, NY recently had a visit from one of the most elusive predators in the Hudson Valley. One man was lucky enough to catch it on camera. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black bears, coyotes, and foxes all over the Hudson Valley. Recently, the NYS DEC even recorded a fisher in the forest adorably playing with bait (in the form of a CD hanging from a tree branch), as well as a marten frolicking in the Adirondack woods. This recent predator sighting, however, was right in the middle of a populated area.
