ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yakima Herald Republic

Seahawks’ Bruce Irvin: Field for Munich game was ‘terrible’

As Sunday’s first NFL regular-season game in Munich begins to recede into memory, there will be only one thing anyone involved will think ill of — the field. That became clearer Monday when Seahawks edge rusher Bruce Irvin tweeted criticism of the grass field at Allianz Arena, the home of European soccer powerhouse FC Bayern Munich.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Seahawks’ clunker in Munich doesn’t have to define this team

The stench from that stinker may still be pungent, but overall, the Seahawks season still smells rosy. The loss to the Buccaneers in Munich might feel like a body blow, but Seattle's body of work has it in an enviable position. At some point, you figured this team was going...
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Seahawks’ comeback bid falls short in 21-16 loss to Buccaneers in Munich

MUNICH — The temptation is to say that a Seahawks team working on a nine-hour time difference simply woke up too late Sunday. “Unfortunately for us, it just took us too long to get going,” said Seattle quarterback Geno Smith after the Seahawks’ 21-16 loss to Tampa Bay in the first NFL regular season game held in Germany in front of a raucous crowd of 69,811 at Allianz Arena, the home of soccer powerhouse FC Bayern Munich.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:44 p.m. EST

McCaffrey's TD, stout D lead 49ers past Chargers 22-16 SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey ran for the go-ahead touchdown with 7:54 to play, and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Los Angeles Chargers 22-16 in their first game back from a bye week. The Niners returned from the midseason break as healthy as they’ve been all season on offense and with hopes of making a second-half run. Their performance against the short-handed Chargers was a slog at times but proved to be just enough to come out on top. San Francisco fell behind by 10 points in the second quarter before rallying. McCaffrey has now accounted for four touchdowns in three games since arriving from Carolina in a midseason trade.
TENNESSEE STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

Kraken allow goal in final seconds of regulation, fall to Winnipeg Jets in OT

Blake Wheeler was the Winnipeg Jets' brawler-turned-savior, knocking a loose puck behind Seattle Kraken goalie Martin Jones with six seconds left in regulation to force overtime. Fifty-four seconds into the extra period, the Jets scored for a 3-2 victory. Brandon Tanev sank what would have been his third game-winner of...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy