Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
Jeff Bezos Looking to Purchase NFL Team With Music IconNews Breaking LIVESeattle, WA
Washington State's Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington State
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
Watch Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen intercept Leonard Fournette pass to … Tom Brady
German fans are getting the full Seahawks experience in Munich on Sunday. Tampa Bay, for whatever reason, decided that it didn't actually want to score on the Seahawks and abandoned what was working for them (just about everything). After running a play in the third quarter where Tom Brady lined...
Yakima Herald Republic
Seahawks’ Bruce Irvin: Field for Munich game was ‘terrible’
As Sunday’s first NFL regular-season game in Munich begins to recede into memory, there will be only one thing anyone involved will think ill of — the field. That became clearer Monday when Seahawks edge rusher Bruce Irvin tweeted criticism of the grass field at Allianz Arena, the home of European soccer powerhouse FC Bayern Munich.
Yakima Herald Republic
Seahawks’ clunker in Munich doesn’t have to define this team
The stench from that stinker may still be pungent, but overall, the Seahawks season still smells rosy. The loss to the Buccaneers in Munich might feel like a body blow, but Seattle's body of work has it in an enviable position. At some point, you figured this team was going...
Yakima Herald Republic
Reporter Bob Condotta grades the Seahawks’ loss to the Bucs in Munich
MUNICH — With a season of just 17 games, every single Sunday can feel like a referendum on the entire team. But Seattle coach Pete Carroll spoke a universal truth of the NFL following Sunday’s 21-16 loss here to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “I would just say that...
Yakima Herald Republic
How Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen kept Bucs QB Tom Brady from making more history
MUNICH — In the first NFL regular season game held in Germany, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hoped to also achieve a little bit of on-field history — letting Tom Brady become the oldest player to ever catch a touchdown pass. Alas, Seattle cornerback Tariq Woolen, who was 2...
Yakima Herald Republic
Cade Otton presses on to his Bucs vs. Seahawks in Germany, shining amid his greatest loss
Nov. 12—MUNICH — Here, across the continent and an ocean, Cade Otton is at the top of his football life. "Yeah, it's awesome. It's such a unique opportunity to come over to Europe, my first time here, and to be able to play an awesome football game against my hometown team," he said.
Yakima Herald Republic
Three things we learned from the Seahawks’ 21-16 loss to the Bucs in Munich
The Seahawks’ late comeback bid fell short in the NFL’s first game played in Germany, as Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers held on for a 21-16 victory to snap Seattle’s four-game winning streak. The Seahawks (6-4) simply could not overcome a brutal first half in...
Yakima Herald Republic
Four Downs with Bob Condotta and Adam Jude: Answering 4 lingering questions after Seahawks’ loss in Germany
The Seahawks are back in Seattle, touching down around midnight following Sunday’s 21-16 loss to Tampa Bay in Munich. As is the general custom for teams who play across the Atlantic, the Seahawks now have their bye and won’t play again until Nov. 27 against the increasingly beleaguered Las Vegas Raiders at Lumen Field.
Yakima Herald Republic
Seahawks’ comeback bid falls short in 21-16 loss to Buccaneers in Munich
MUNICH — Finally, the Seahawks gave the 69,811 who attended the first NFL regular-season game in Germany a little bit of drama. Save for a brief fourth-quarter flurry that momentarily put a scare into Tampa Bay — and a charge into the tens of thousands of Seahawks fans in attendance — this was a performance Seattle will hope to mostly leave behind on its way back across the Atlantic.
Yakima Herald Republic
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:44 p.m. EST
McCaffrey's TD, stout D lead 49ers past Chargers 22-16 SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey ran for the go-ahead touchdown with 7:54 to play, and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Los Angeles Chargers 22-16 in their first game back from a bye week. The Niners returned from the midseason break as healthy as they’ve been all season on offense and with hopes of making a second-half run. Their performance against the short-handed Chargers was a slog at times but proved to be just enough to come out on top. San Francisco fell behind by 10 points in the second quarter before rallying. McCaffrey has now accounted for four touchdowns in three games since arriving from Carolina in a midseason trade.
Comments / 0