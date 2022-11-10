Why AP called the Arizona's governor race for Katie Hobbs. The Associated Press called the Arizona governor’s race for Democrat Katie Hobbs on Monday after the latest round of vote releases gave her a lead that the AP determined she would not relinquish. The AP concluded that even though Republican Kari Lake had been posting increasingly larger margins in vote updates from Maricopa County, she was not gaining a big enough share to overtake Hobbs and was running out of remaining votes. Counting had gone on for nearly a week since the Tuesday election as officials continued to tally massive amounts of late-arriving ballots. The margin narrowed substantially since polls closed.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO