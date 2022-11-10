Read full article on original website
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 9:52 p.m. EST
Why AP called the Arizona's governor race for Katie Hobbs. The Associated Press called the Arizona governor’s race for Democrat Katie Hobbs on Monday after the latest round of vote releases gave her a lead that the AP determined she would not relinquish. The AP concluded that even though Republican Kari Lake had been posting increasingly larger margins in vote updates from Maricopa County, she was not gaining a big enough share to overtake Hobbs and was running out of remaining votes. Counting had gone on for nearly a week since the Tuesday election as officials continued to tally massive amounts of late-arriving ballots. The margin narrowed substantially since polls closed.
Abortion rights wins in Kentucky, elsewhere stoke supporters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Lexie Overstreet logged plenty of miles on foot, knocking on doors to try to persuade Kentuckians not to take away one of the last legal paths to restoring abortion rights in the state. Now she's hoping her side's win at the ballot box Tuesday will...
Dominican drug lord pleads guilty in US federal court
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A powerful drug lord from the Dominican Republic known as “The Abuser” pled guilty to drug trafficking charges in U.S. federal court, authorities said Monday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Puerto Rico said César Emilio Peralta Adamez was accused of importing...
Alabama man sentenced to death for 2018 triple homicide
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala (AP) — A man convicted of killing three people, including a 7-year-old boy, in robberies that netted $600 was sentenced to death on Monday by a judge who called him “a reason for the death penalty to exist.”. A judge handed down the death sentence to...
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Azzi Fudd put on an offensive show to help UConn win an early season showdown with Texas. The sophomore guard scored 22 of her career-high 32 points in the second half to help the No. 5 Huskies beat third-ranked Texas 83-76 on Monday night.
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Azzi Fudd scored 22 of her career-high 32 points in the second half to help No. 5 UConn beat third-ranked Texas 83-76 on Monday night in an early season showdown of top-ranked teams. Aubrey Griffin added 14 points and Lou Lopez Senechal had 12 for...
