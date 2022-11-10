ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron, NC

The Richmond Observer

Richmond County woman facing drug charges in 3 counties

ROCKINGHAM — A woman with outstanding drug warrants in two counties was allegedly caught with meth, heroin and cocaine early Sunday morning. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was patrolling around the area of Wiregrass and County Home roads around 2:30 a.m. Nov. 13 when he noticed a truck parked against a convenience store with the driver’s side door open.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

RCSO: Search warrant turns up meth, suboxone

ROCKINGHAM — Investigators reportedly found meth, marijuana and other drugs while serving a search warrant Thursday at a home in the Meadowood subdivision. According to a press release from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, detectives had been investigating complaints of drug activity on Foxfield Road, south of Rockingham, and 46-year-old John Henry Quick became the subject of the investigation.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
wpde.com

Man in custody after shots fired near Robeson County police station

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A man has been taken into custody Monday morning after shots were fired at a grocery store on West Main Street across from the Rowland Police Department, according to Rowland Police Chief Hubert Graham. Graham said there was an argument and shots were fired.
ROWLAND, NC
WRAL

Driver charged in deadly hit-and-run in Sanford

SANFORD, N.C. — A man died Saturday after a hit-and-run crash in Sanford. Around 5:30 p.m., officers with the Sanford Police Department responded to a crash on N. Horner Boulevard at the intersection of Carthage Street. They found Lance Edward Grames, 44, in the road with serious injuries. Grames...
SANFORD, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

3 arrested in motor vehicle breaking and entering case

Three teenagers were arrested in connection to a motor vehicle breaking and entering case, said Southern Pines Police Department in a press release. “The Southern Pines Police Department Investigation Division conducted follow-up investigations after a series of Motor Vehicle Breaking/Entering Incidents,” said the department. “Various items of property were stolen from vehicles, which included 3 firearms, firearms accessories and ammunition, military equipment, tools and money. During the investigative process, investigators identified three suspects involved in these incidents.”
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
WBTW News13

Man arrested on North Carolina highway accused of indecent liberties with child

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in North Carolina and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On June 30, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received a welfare check and referral from DSS. After an investigation, charges were sought […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Traffic stop turns into drug bust

A Rockingham woman was placed at the Moore County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond after being arrested when the vehicle she was driving in was pulled over during a traffic stop. “On November 4, 2022, Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop in the...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC

