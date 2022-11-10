Read full article on original website
RCSO: East Rockingham threat call turns to meth bust
ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County deputies reportedly found meth at the home of a man accused of pointing a gun at his neighbors. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call Sunday, Nov. 13 about a man with a gun on Rohanen Avenue. The caller...
Richmond County woman facing drug charges in 3 counties
ROCKINGHAM — A woman with outstanding drug warrants in two counties was allegedly caught with meth, heroin and cocaine early Sunday morning. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was patrolling around the area of Wiregrass and County Home roads around 2:30 a.m. Nov. 13 when he noticed a truck parked against a convenience store with the driver’s side door open.
Arrest made, victim identified in Fayetteville motel murder, sheriff says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office announced one of two people wanted in a Saturday night deadly shooting in Fayetteville was arrested Sunday night. On Saturday around 11:10 p.m., deputies from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Carolina Motor Inn in the 2500...
RCSO: Search warrant turns up meth, suboxone
ROCKINGHAM — Investigators reportedly found meth, marijuana and other drugs while serving a search warrant Thursday at a home in the Meadowood subdivision. According to a press release from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, detectives had been investigating complaints of drug activity on Foxfield Road, south of Rockingham, and 46-year-old John Henry Quick became the subject of the investigation.
Fayetteville man faces DWI charge in 3rd central NC pedestrian death in 3 days, officials say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man in Sanford was the third pedestrian killed in three days in the region after he died in a hit-and-run involving a pickup truck Saturday afternoon, police said. The deadly hit-and-run was the second in two days in central North Carolina, as well as...
Man in custody after shots fired near Robeson County police station
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A man has been taken into custody Monday morning after shots were fired at a grocery store on West Main Street across from the Rowland Police Department, according to Rowland Police Chief Hubert Graham. Graham said there was an argument and shots were fired.
Cumberland Co. deputies arrest man in connection with early morning shooting that left 1 person dead
Cumberland County Sheriffs arrested and charged a man in connection with an overnight shooting that left one person dead.
State will not seek death penalty against man accused of fatal shooting at Speedway Gas Station in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The state will not seek the death penalty against the man accused of shooting and killing a Speedway Gas Station employee. FOX8 is told Avion Bell, of Greensboro, still faces a first-degree murder charge following the death of 72-year-old Patricia grant in July 2021. Grant was a mother, grandmother, sister and […]
Driver charged in deadly hit-and-run in Sanford
SANFORD, N.C. — A man died Saturday after a hit-and-run crash in Sanford. Around 5:30 p.m., officers with the Sanford Police Department responded to a crash on N. Horner Boulevard at the intersection of Carthage Street. They found Lance Edward Grames, 44, in the road with serious injuries. Grames...
4 killed in head-on collision in Wayne County, including man from Kinston
The Highway Patrol said alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.
3 arrested in motor vehicle breaking and entering case
Three teenagers were arrested in connection to a motor vehicle breaking and entering case, said Southern Pines Police Department in a press release. “The Southern Pines Police Department Investigation Division conducted follow-up investigations after a series of Motor Vehicle Breaking/Entering Incidents,” said the department. “Various items of property were stolen from vehicles, which included 3 firearms, firearms accessories and ammunition, military equipment, tools and money. During the investigative process, investigators identified three suspects involved in these incidents.”
Police: Officer SUV, 2 of 3 Dodge Challengers stolen from business found in North Carolina
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Several of the vehicles that were stolen from a High Point business, including a High Point Police Department SUV, have been found, according to the HPPD. Investigators said that a 2019 black Dodge Durango, belonging to the department, was stolen at 5:18 a.m. while being repaired at a business on […]
3 teens arrested in Southern Pines for breaking into cars: police
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were arrested for their role in multiple vehicle break-ins in Southern Pines, according to police. On Wednesday, the Southern Pines Police Department announced they conducted follow-up investigations after a series of several motor vehicle breaking/entering incidents. Police said multiple items were stolen...
Man arrested on North Carolina highway accused of indecent liberties with child
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in North Carolina and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On June 30, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received a welfare check and referral from DSS. After an investigation, charges were sought […]
1 dead in late-night shooting at Fayetteville motel, suspect unknown, deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County deputies say a man is dead after a shooting at a Fayetteville motel late Saturday night. At about 11:10 p.m., deputies said they were called to the Carolina Motor Inn on the 2500 block of Gillespie St. in Fayetteville. UPDATE:. Deputies learned that...
Deputies respond to shooting in McColl, Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office says
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Chief Deputy Larry Turner and the McColl Police Department responded to a shooting on Friday, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. It happened in the McColl area of Marlboro County, the sheriff’s office said. News13 has called and left messages for the McColl mayor and police chief but is […]
Former Robeson County detention officers charged in connection to inmate’s death
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - A pair of former detention officers are now facing charges in connection to an inmate’s death in Robeson County. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Larry Jones and Robbie Page are each charged with failure to discharge duties. The charges stem from...
Randolph County man charged with trafficking methamphetamine: court records
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Randolph County man is facing several felony drug charges, according to Davidson County court records. Bobby Hester Fowler II, 47, of Archdale, is accused in court records of possessing “39.5 grams of methamphetamine to sell and deliver.” Fowler is being charged with the following: Two counts of felony trafficking […]
‘This guy needs to be in jail’: Police ask for help finding thief who assaulted Hillsborough Home Depot worker
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been four weeks since a Hillsborough Home Depot employee was taken to the hospital after a thief police called a “menace to society” pushed him over during a shoplifting getaway. Gary Rasor, 83, spent his birthday in the hospital with several...
Traffic stop turns into drug bust
A Rockingham woman was placed at the Moore County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond after being arrested when the vehicle she was driving in was pulled over during a traffic stop. “On November 4, 2022, Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop in the...
