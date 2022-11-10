Delaware State Police arrested Erik Hilton, 22, of Bear, DE, for murder after a stabbing incident at a Newark area pizzeria that occurred last night. On November 13, 2022, at approximately 6:10 p.m., troopers responded to La Piazza Di Caruso located at 830 Peoples Plaza, Newark, DE, for a report of an assault. Upon arrival, troopers located a 41-year-old male victim of Middletown, DE, inside the store with multiple stab wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin.

NEWARK, DE ・ 19 HOURS AGO