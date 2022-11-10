ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

Related
Daytime Shooting Reported In Atlantic City: Police

A shooting in broad daylight was reported in Atlantic City. On Saturday, Nov. 12, at 10:48 a.m., Atlantic City patrol officers responded to the 200 block of North Kentucky Avenue for a shooting. Officers found a 33-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported by ambulance...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Delaware State Police Arrest Suspect for Murder

Delaware State Police arrested Erik Hilton, 22, of Bear, DE, for murder after a stabbing incident at a Newark area pizzeria that occurred last night. On November 13, 2022, at approximately 6:10 p.m., troopers responded to La Piazza Di Caruso located at 830 Peoples Plaza, Newark, DE, for a report of an assault. Upon arrival, troopers located a 41-year-old male victim of Middletown, DE, inside the store with multiple stab wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin.
NEWARK, DE
Mastery Hardy Williams Charter School on lockdown after gun found in student's locker

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood, Mastery Hardy Williams Charter School was put on lockdown after authorities say a gun was found in a student's locker. Police found it as they searched the locker for potential narcotics. The school was placed on lockdown a little after 10 a.m.A K-9 unit was sent in to clear the building. The student has been detained.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Camden Man, 30, Dies Of Injuries From Shooting

Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man in Camden, authorities said. On Monday, Nov. 7, at 7:46 a.m., officers of the Camden County Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Jackson Street after receiving a 9-1-1 call, reporting that a man had been shot. Officers and...
CAMDEN, NJ

