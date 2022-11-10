Read full article on original website
Daytime Shooting Reported In Atlantic City: Police
A shooting in broad daylight was reported in Atlantic City. On Saturday, Nov. 12, at 10:48 a.m., Atlantic City patrol officers responded to the 200 block of North Kentucky Avenue for a shooting. Officers found a 33-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported by ambulance...
4 Unsolved Murders in Cumberland County, NJ, From Past Novembers
According to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, four murders that happened in the month of November between 1990 and 2019 remain unsolved. While some are decades old, these cold cases remain open, active investigations. William Spence. On November 5, 1990, 77-year-old William Spence was found at his home at 438...
Motorist released as he awaits trial in crash that killed South Jersey woman
A man accused of driving while intoxicated in a crash that killed a South Jersey woman was ordered released from jail pending trial. Patrick M. Dunn, 42, of Harrisonville, was driving a pickup truck on Ellis Mill Road in Elk Township on Nov. 1 when the vehicle collided head-on with a car driven by Amy Buchanan, 56, of Gloucester Township, authorities said.
Video: 2 sought in West Philadelphia shooting that left person in critical condition, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are searching for two suspects in connection with a shooting that left 1 in critical condition last week. According to police, the shooting took place on the 5500 block of Lansdowne Avenue in the city's West Philadelphia section on...
South Jersey Traffic Stop Leads To Cocaine Charges: Police
A traffic stop in South Jersey led to drug-dealing charges, authorities said. On Monday, Nov. 14, at approximately 12:30 a.m., Pleasantville Police Officer Enrique Badillo initiated a motor vehicle stop in the 400 Block of West Delilah Road, after observing a blue BMW SUV with an inoperable headlight, police said.
Murder trial starts for 2 men accused of killing bystander in 2021 while shooting at each other
Two men are on trial in Montgomery County for murder, accused of killing an innocent bystander in a shootout on a Norristown street last September.
Delaware State Police Arrest Suspect for Murder
Delaware State Police arrested Erik Hilton, 22, of Bear, DE, for murder after a stabbing incident at a Newark area pizzeria that occurred last night. On November 13, 2022, at approximately 6:10 p.m., troopers responded to La Piazza Di Caruso located at 830 Peoples Plaza, Newark, DE, for a report of an assault. Upon arrival, troopers located a 41-year-old male victim of Middletown, DE, inside the store with multiple stab wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin.
Driver robbed, carjacked delivering fake food order in Upper Darby, police say
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Police say a suspect concocted a plan to rob a food delivery driver by placing a bogus order over the weekend in Delaware County. The driver was delivering food Sunday night when police say he was approached by a man with a long-barreled gun with a scope on the 200 block of Friendship Road in Drexel Hill.
4 men recovering after shooting in city's Feltonville section
Police say the shooting happened after some sort of an incident at a nearby after hours club.
Man hospitalized after being shot in broad daylight in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man is in the hospital and police are investigating after a broad daylight shooting in North Philadelphia Monday morning. According to police, the shooting occurred on the 1700 block of Cecil B Moore Avenue in the city's North Philadelphia section around 10:02 a.m. Authorities say a 42-year-old...
Caught on video: Police searching for armed suspects who carjacked driver in Fishtown
In the video, you can hear the suspects threaten the victim and point a gun at him in the city's Fishtown neighborhood. Police say the three suspects also robbed the victim before driving off in his 2012 Honda Civic.
Mastery Hardy Williams Charter School on lockdown after gun found in student's locker
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood, Mastery Hardy Williams Charter School was put on lockdown after authorities say a gun was found in a student's locker. Police found it as they searched the locker for potential narcotics. The school was placed on lockdown a little after 10 a.m.A K-9 unit was sent in to clear the building. The student has been detained.
N.J. city will pay $1M to Black detective who found toy monkey hanging at his workspace
The City of Trenton has agreed to settle - for $1 million in the midst of trial - the racial discrimination allegations of a former police detective who said he arrived at work in March 2014 to find a stuffed animal monkey hanging at his workstation, his lawyers said. Damon...
West Philly shooting injures 3, 1 in critical condition
Police are still investigating a triple shooting on the 5200 block of Webster Street in West Philly on Friday night that left two injured and one in critical condition.
Camden Man, 30, Dies Of Injuries From Shooting
Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man in Camden, authorities said. On Monday, Nov. 7, at 7:46 a.m., officers of the Camden County Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Jackson Street after receiving a 9-1-1 call, reporting that a man had been shot. Officers and...
Woman dead, man injured after shooting in East Falls
A woman is dead and a man is fighting for his life after a shooting in the East Falls section of Philadelphia.
Philadelphia police investigating 2nd home invasion involving Temple students
"We were all just woken up. There was a guy with a gun. He came into a couple of our rooms," recalled one Temple student.
NJ teen found dead: Climbed into dumpster, compressed into garbage truck
A 19-year-old drummer from Ocean County who was reported missing early Saturday in Pennsylvania was found dead several hours later at a recycling facility after he got into a garbage container. Kellen J. Bischoff, 19, left a house party attended by Kutztown University students early Saturday but never returned and...
Crash takes down street light near Trenton City Hall
Investigators are trying to figure out what led to an accident in Trenton just steps from City Hall.
Philadelphia man convicted of beating baby to death in bathtub, years after withdrawing guilty plea
A Philadelphia man who withdrew a guilty plea for killing a baby years ago has now been found guilty of third-degree murder by a jury. James Shedrick was convicted in the beating death of 20-month-old Isaiah McNeil in 2018.
