Obituary for Phillis Nelson of Aberdeen
Phillis Nelson of Aberdeen passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022. Phillis was born in Grundy County, Illinois on June 15, 1962, to the late Alton and Sandra Galey White. Phillis was a sweet fun-loving person who worked hard and loved even harder. Throughout her life, she loved reading and was actively involved in her children’s activities. Every year she looked forward to her yearly trips to the outer banks with her family and friends.
Obituary for Merrill Scott Jordan of Southern Pines
Merrill Scott Jordan, age 95, of Southern Pines, NC, passed on November 11, 2022 at First Health Moore Regional in Pinehurst, NC. Merrill was born June 28, 1927 in Siler City, NC; to the late Rufus Bradshaw Scott and Clara McLaughlin Scott. She grew up in Siler City where she loved to sing and harmonize with her sisters on their front porch. Later she met the love of her life, Henry Harris Jordan. They were married in Portsmouth, VA in 1949. They moved to Southern Pines where she was a homemaker and later employed with First Union Bank as a Commercial Loan Secretary. Merrill was a wonderful cook and made all of her cakes from scratch. She enjoyed hosting and playing Bridge with her local Bridge Club. Merrill was the best Grandmom to her grandchildren, spoiling them regularly, with trips to Biscuitville and Walmart and anything else their hearts desired.
Obituary for Rebecca Sue Williams of Vass
Rebecca Sue (West) Williams, age 71, of Vass, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at FirstHealth Hospice House, surrounded by her family. Rebecca was born in Moore County on December 18, 1950 to the late Daniel B. and Elizabeth (Chisholm) West. As a result of her generous spirit and...
OBITUARY: Joseph Staton
ROCKINGHAM — Joseph “Joe” Staton, 81, of Rockingham, passed on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 at Providence Missionary Baptist Church, 1120 E. Washington St. Rockingham. Public viewing will be held on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, noon-5...
PIP releases economic development report
Moore County Partners in Progress (PIP) recently released their Quarterly Progress Report highlighting their activities and initiatives in the areas of economic development, community development, and workforce development for the quarter ended Sept. 30. “What’s notable this quarter are our efforts related to supporting Moore County’s existing industries, as well...
Aberdeen Tree Lighting Dec. 1
Witness the lighting of the Aberdeen Christmas tree and the arrival of Santa with special performances and light refreshments. Union Station Railroad Museum, 100 E Main St, Aberdeen.
Old Fashioned Christmas at Malcolm Blue Farm Dec. 10
The farmhouse will be open and decorated in the fashion of the 1800s. Music and light refreshments will be provided. The pack house will be open with children’s activities such as letters to Santa with feather pens and making bird feeders. The museum will also be open to visitors. Come celebrate Christmas in the spirit of the 1800s.
Richmond County woman facing drug charges in 3 counties
ROCKINGHAM — A woman with outstanding drug warrants in two counties was allegedly caught with meth, heroin and cocaine early Sunday morning. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was patrolling around the area of Wiregrass and County Home roads around 2:30 a.m. Nov. 13 when he noticed a truck parked against a convenience store with the driver’s side door open.
Arrest made, victim identified in Fayetteville motel murder, sheriff says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office announced one of two people wanted in a Saturday night deadly shooting in Fayetteville was arrested Sunday night. On Saturday around 11:10 p.m., deputies from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Carolina Motor Inn in the 2500...
Hunters help save man from burning car
Two hunters helped save a man from a burning car in Robbins Saturday. Around 4 p.m., authorities received a call of a single-vehicle accident with the driver trapped in a burning car. While the 911 call was being placed, a hunter and his father were trying to gain access to...
Man arrested in North Carolina on Hwy 109 accused of taking indecent liberties with child
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in North Carolina and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On June 30, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received a welfare check and referral from DSS. After an investigation, charges were sought […]
Officer escapes serious injuries after tree falls on patrol car
A Robbins Police officer escaped serious injuries after a tree fell on his patrol car while driving Friday. The officer was traveling from the Moore County Detention Center shortly after 9 p.m. when a tree fell on his patrol car. The incident occurred on Highway 24/27, near White Oak Road, outside of Carthage. Part of the tree fell onto the passenger side of the SUV.
94-year-old woman killed in head on crash Friday in Raleigh
One person was killed, and six others injured Friday night in a head on crash on Aviation Parkway.
Fayetteville man pleads guilty to embezzling millions from Fort Bragg
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man pleaded guilty to an embezzlement conspiracy, according to an announcement Wednesday from the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, Michael Easley. Darryl Sealey, also known as “Tim”, pleaded guilty for his role in a multi-year conspiracy which...
Fayetteville homeless ordinance beginning Monday has some worried about what’s in store for the future
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Some who make up Fayetteville’s homeless population could receive citations starting Monday. This as the city gets ready to enforce its new homeless encampment ordinance. Earlier this summer, Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin and members of City Council voted 8 to 2 in favor of...
Driver injured after crashing into parked vehicle
An accident in Carthage sent a man to the hospital and damaged a parked truck. According to authorities on scene, the crash happened around 11 a.m. Friday on McReynolds Street when the male driver of a Ford F150 truck traveling east passed out and crashed into the rear of a Ford F250 that was parked along the side of the street.
Trial for Whispering Pines double homicide concludes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The trial of Micah Brown concluded today with a guilty verdict on all counts, including one count of murder and one count of attempted murder per Tammie Fields, special assistant to the solicitor of the Fifth Judicial Circuit. Four years ago, Jasmine Richardson, 24, and Brennan...
Driver injured after freight train hits vehicle in Aberdeen
A driver was injured after a freight train hit his vehicle in Aberdeen. The freight train hauling gravel was heading south in downtown Aberdeen when it hit a cargo van at the South Street crossing shortly after 11:15 a.m. Friday. The driver of the van was able to get out...
Suspected Hedingham shooter moved from WakeMed to juvenile detention center
RALEIGH, N.C. — The teenage suspect in a Raleigh mass shooting is well enough to move from WakeMed to a juvenile detention facility, Raleigh police tell WRAL News. Austin Thompson, 15, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, including a gunshot wound to the head, on the night of Oct. 13. Since that time, he had been under 24-hour guard.
Woman thrown from 3rd-floor balcony, man arrested, North Carolina police say
A woman was seriously injured after being thrown from a third-floor balcony, police said.
