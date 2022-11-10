Merrill Scott Jordan, age 95, of Southern Pines, NC, passed on November 11, 2022 at First Health Moore Regional in Pinehurst, NC. Merrill was born June 28, 1927 in Siler City, NC; to the late Rufus Bradshaw Scott and Clara McLaughlin Scott. She grew up in Siler City where she loved to sing and harmonize with her sisters on their front porch. Later she met the love of her life, Henry Harris Jordan. They were married in Portsmouth, VA in 1949. They moved to Southern Pines where she was a homemaker and later employed with First Union Bank as a Commercial Loan Secretary. Merrill was a wonderful cook and made all of her cakes from scratch. She enjoyed hosting and playing Bridge with her local Bridge Club. Merrill was the best Grandmom to her grandchildren, spoiling them regularly, with trips to Biscuitville and Walmart and anything else their hearts desired.

SOUTHERN PINES, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO