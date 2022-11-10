ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenton, OH

Times-Bulletin

Arson at Comfort Inn

VAN WERT — The Van Wert Fire Department was sent to the Comfort Inn at 4:59 a.m. on Sunday morning, Nov. 13 for a shed on the back of its lot which was on fire. Upon arrival the shed was fully engulfed. North Washington Street was blocked off to traffic from Bonnewitz Avenue to Gleason Avenue due to the use of a fire hydrant on the west side of North Washington Street.
VAN WERT, OH
wktn.com

Blood Drive Today and Next Monday

A blood drive is taking place today. It is from noon until 6 at the Kenton Moose Lodge. Another opportunity to donate is next Monday November 21. That one will run from noon until 6 at the First Baptist Church on County Road 175 in Kenton. To find more blood...
KENTON, OH
wktn.com

Obituary for Marilyn Jean Klingler

Marilyn Jean Klingler, 90 of Kenton passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Kenton on March 10, 1932 to the late Roy E. and Ruth (Reed) Kempsell. Marilyn was a 1950 graduate of Kenton High School. On June 23, 1956 she married Joseph C. Klingler and he preceded her in death on October 23, 2007. She is survived by her sons; Dan (Martha) Klingler and Michael Klingler, six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Marilyn graduated from Ohio Northern University with a Bachelor’s Degree and Bowling Green State University with a Master’s Degree in Education. She retired from teaching after 35 years with 30 years with the Kenton City Schools teaching Business Education. She is currently a member of St. Johns Evangelical Church Marilyn was also a member of the Civic Concert Band in Findlay, The University of Findlay Symphonic Band and volunteered for Hardin County Hospice. Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 PM on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. A funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM on Friday, November 11, 2022 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Randall Forrester officiating. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Marilyn to the Marilyn Klingler Scholarship Fund at Kenton High School or a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.
KENTON, OH
wktn.com

Ada Man Injured in Findlay Crash

An Ada man was injured in a crash to start the weekend in Findlay. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, 36 year old Shawn Christopher was driving east in the 1100 block of Tiffin Avenue when 20 year old Isabelle Lutz, of Findlay, failed to yield while attempting a left hand turn.
FINDLAY, OH
The Lima News

Sad kernel: Shirley’s Popcorn to close Lima store

LIMA — The fresh smell of butter and salt on newly popped popcorn is a warm and friendly greeting when going to watch a new movie. A company that decided to expand its territory is now closing stores in Lima and Findlay. Shirley’s Popcorn, a staple in the Northwest...
LIMA, OH
wktn.com

Cookie Walk Scheduled for November 26

A Small Business Saturday Shopping Event is scheduled to take place November 26. A Cookie Walk will be held from 10am until 3pm on that Saturday. Participating businesses will be offering cookies as you shop during that time. This event is free and open to the public. The cookies are...
richlandsource.com

2 women among the latest Fugitives of the Week list

MANSFIELD — Two men and two women, one with tri-county ties in Richland, Ashland and Crawford County, are part of the Fugitives of the Week list provided by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
WDTN

One arrested after leading police on 2 county chase

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspected vehicle thief lead officers on a chase that crossed county lines before ending in a collision. According to the Sidney Police Department, officers found a truck marked as stolen on Michigan Street and Sixth Avenue in Sidney. The suspected driver, 23-year-old Thomas Mason, ran a red light and lead […]
PIQUA, OH
wktn.com

Concert to feature Chamber Ensembles at Bluffton University

BLUFFTON, Ohio—Bluffton University’s Chamber Ensembles will perform a fall concert at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 20 in Yoder Recital Hall. The concert will include vocal solos and duets with chamber instrumental selections from the Baroque era of classical music. Bluffton’s Brass Ensemble, coached by Dr. Roy Couch,...
BLUFFTON, OH
The Lima News

Henderson gets 18 years for robbery, assault

LIMA — A Lima man who in surveillance footage robbed and assaulted another in May was sentenced to 18 years in prison Monday afternoon. Aaron Henderson, 24, pleaded guilty to first-degree felony aggravated robbery and second-degree felonious assault in exchange for the dismissal of a having weapons under disability charge. Both convictions have a firearm and repeat violent offender specifications, though the latter was not factored into his sentence.
LIMA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man in custody after shootout with Bucyrus police

BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An armed man wearing a silver helmet allegedly led Bucyrus police into a shootout on Friday. Police responded to the scene in Morrow County after reports of shots fired around 4:16 p.m. on Friday, according to the Bucyrus Police Department. Authorities said at least one person was injured. A vehicle description […]
BUCYRUS, OH
Sidney Daily News

Donations to help with nurse practitioners, dentist costs

SIDNEY — Compassionate Care of Shelby County is a faith-based healthcare center with the mission to respectfully provide quality care and hope to the uninsured and underserved of Shelby County. Match Day gifts given on behalf of Compassionate Care will help offset the cost of their nurse practitioners and...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

5-year old in booster seat dies in Ohio car crash

A five-year-old is dead after a crash in Ohio. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a two-car crash happened in Tuscarawas County Saturday morning. The crash happened near High Street on US 36 in Port Washington. The Highway Patrol said a 25-year-old from  Sidney, Ohio was heading east on US 36 and crossed over the […]
PORT WASHINGTON, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Bucyrus Police Department release information about officer involved shooting

BUCYRUS—Bucyrus Police Captain Tom Walker provided the following update on the officer-involved shooting that took place Friday afternoon:. At approximately 4:35 pm Friday, officers from the Bucyrus Police Department were involved in a shootout with an armed suspect. No local citizens, officers, or the suspect were injured. The suspect is in custody.
BUCYRUS, OH

