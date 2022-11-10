Read full article on original website
Times-Bulletin
Arson at Comfort Inn
VAN WERT — The Van Wert Fire Department was sent to the Comfort Inn at 4:59 a.m. on Sunday morning, Nov. 13 for a shed on the back of its lot which was on fire. Upon arrival the shed was fully engulfed. North Washington Street was blocked off to traffic from Bonnewitz Avenue to Gleason Avenue due to the use of a fire hydrant on the west side of North Washington Street.
wktn.com
Blood Drive Today and Next Monday
A blood drive is taking place today. It is from noon until 6 at the Kenton Moose Lodge. Another opportunity to donate is next Monday November 21. That one will run from noon until 6 at the First Baptist Church on County Road 175 in Kenton. To find more blood...
wktn.com
Obituary for Marilyn Jean Klingler
Marilyn Jean Klingler, 90 of Kenton passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Kenton on March 10, 1932 to the late Roy E. and Ruth (Reed) Kempsell. Marilyn was a 1950 graduate of Kenton High School. On June 23, 1956 she married Joseph C. Klingler and he preceded her in death on October 23, 2007. She is survived by her sons; Dan (Martha) Klingler and Michael Klingler, six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Marilyn graduated from Ohio Northern University with a Bachelor’s Degree and Bowling Green State University with a Master’s Degree in Education. She retired from teaching after 35 years with 30 years with the Kenton City Schools teaching Business Education. She is currently a member of St. Johns Evangelical Church Marilyn was also a member of the Civic Concert Band in Findlay, The University of Findlay Symphonic Band and volunteered for Hardin County Hospice. Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 PM on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. A funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM on Friday, November 11, 2022 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Randall Forrester officiating. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Marilyn to the Marilyn Klingler Scholarship Fund at Kenton High School or a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.
wktn.com
Ada Man Injured in Findlay Crash
An Ada man was injured in a crash to start the weekend in Findlay. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, 36 year old Shawn Christopher was driving east in the 1100 block of Tiffin Avenue when 20 year old Isabelle Lutz, of Findlay, failed to yield while attempting a left hand turn.
Sad kernel: Shirley’s Popcorn to close Lima store
LIMA — The fresh smell of butter and salt on newly popped popcorn is a warm and friendly greeting when going to watch a new movie. A company that decided to expand its territory is now closing stores in Lima and Findlay. Shirley’s Popcorn, a staple in the Northwest...
wktn.com
Cookie Walk Scheduled for November 26
A Small Business Saturday Shopping Event is scheduled to take place November 26. A Cookie Walk will be held from 10am until 3pm on that Saturday. Participating businesses will be offering cookies as you shop during that time. This event is free and open to the public. The cookies are...
Police invesigating suspicious death after woman found dead inside truck in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating after a woman was found dead inside a truck in west Columbus Sunday evening. Just before 5:10 p.m., officers responded to a report of an unresponsive woman in a truck parked in the 2000 block of Sullivant Avenue near the Hilltop neighborhood.
richlandsource.com
2 women among the latest Fugitives of the Week list
MANSFIELD — Two men and two women, one with tri-county ties in Richland, Ashland and Crawford County, are part of the Fugitives of the Week list provided by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Walmart of Bellefontaine’s grand re-opening includes several local donations
Walmart of Bellefontaine celebrated its 34th year and a grand re-opening after renovations during a Friday morning ceremony, which also took the time to honor its approximately 300 associates, including eight veterans who work at the store, and to make several donations to area organizations. “Our store has been serving...
One arrested after leading police on 2 county chase
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspected vehicle thief lead officers on a chase that crossed county lines before ending in a collision. According to the Sidney Police Department, officers found a truck marked as stolen on Michigan Street and Sixth Avenue in Sidney. The suspected driver, 23-year-old Thomas Mason, ran a red light and lead […]
wktn.com
Concert to feature Chamber Ensembles at Bluffton University
BLUFFTON, Ohio—Bluffton University’s Chamber Ensembles will perform a fall concert at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 20 in Yoder Recital Hall. The concert will include vocal solos and duets with chamber instrumental selections from the Baroque era of classical music. Bluffton’s Brass Ensemble, coached by Dr. Roy Couch,...
dayton.com
Before Jonathan Winters was a star, he was terrorizing teachers in Springfield
Throughout a 56-year career that included countless appearances on late-night TV, a starring role among the all-stars of “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World” and close to a dozen Grammy-nominated comedy albums, Springfield-raised comedy great Jonathan Winters has remained someone whom the Dayton region can be proud to call its own.
Henderson gets 18 years for robbery, assault
LIMA — A Lima man who in surveillance footage robbed and assaulted another in May was sentenced to 18 years in prison Monday afternoon. Aaron Henderson, 24, pleaded guilty to first-degree felony aggravated robbery and second-degree felonious assault in exchange for the dismissal of a having weapons under disability charge. Both convictions have a firearm and repeat violent offender specifications, though the latter was not factored into his sentence.
Man in custody after shootout with Bucyrus police
BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An armed man wearing a silver helmet allegedly led Bucyrus police into a shootout on Friday. Police responded to the scene in Morrow County after reports of shots fired around 4:16 p.m. on Friday, according to the Bucyrus Police Department. Authorities said at least one person was injured. A vehicle description […]
Sidney Daily News
Donations to help with nurse practitioners, dentist costs
SIDNEY — Compassionate Care of Shelby County is a faith-based healthcare center with the mission to respectfully provide quality care and hope to the uninsured and underserved of Shelby County. Match Day gifts given on behalf of Compassionate Care will help offset the cost of their nurse practitioners and...
5-year old in booster seat dies in Ohio car crash
A five-year-old is dead after a crash in Ohio. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a two-car crash happened in Tuscarawas County Saturday morning. The crash happened near High Street on US 36 in Port Washington. The Highway Patrol said a 25-year-old from Sidney, Ohio was heading east on US 36 and crossed over the […]
Suspect found in clothing store after stolen vehicle pursuit ends in Piqua
PIQUA — A 23-year-old man is in custody after leading police on a pursuit from Shelby County to Miami County Monday morning. Sidney Police received a stolen vehicle alert from the city’s FLOCK camera system just before 9:30 a.m. on Monday. The vehicle in question was a blue 2015 Chevrolet truck that was reported stolen from Fayette County.
Missing: Shawn Miller
FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing and help bring them safely home.
crawfordcountynow.com
Bucyrus Police Department release information about officer involved shooting
BUCYRUS—Bucyrus Police Captain Tom Walker provided the following update on the officer-involved shooting that took place Friday afternoon:. At approximately 4:35 pm Friday, officers from the Bucyrus Police Department were involved in a shootout with an armed suspect. No local citizens, officers, or the suspect were injured. The suspect is in custody.
Man arrested in fatal shooting outside Sheetz, bond set at $1 million
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is in custody in connection with the deadly shooting of of a 21-year old at a Sheetz gas station in northeast Columbus. Keimariyon Ross, 18, was arrested and charged with murder, accused of fatally shooting Kevin Sobnosky, Columbus police said. Ross turned himself in on Sunday. On Oct. 30 […]
