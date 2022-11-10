Marilyn Jean Klingler, 90 of Kenton passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Kenton on March 10, 1932 to the late Roy E. and Ruth (Reed) Kempsell. Marilyn was a 1950 graduate of Kenton High School. On June 23, 1956 she married Joseph C. Klingler and he preceded her in death on October 23, 2007. She is survived by her sons; Dan (Martha) Klingler and Michael Klingler, six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Marilyn graduated from Ohio Northern University with a Bachelor’s Degree and Bowling Green State University with a Master’s Degree in Education. She retired from teaching after 35 years with 30 years with the Kenton City Schools teaching Business Education. She is currently a member of St. Johns Evangelical Church Marilyn was also a member of the Civic Concert Band in Findlay, The University of Findlay Symphonic Band and volunteered for Hardin County Hospice. Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 PM on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. A funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM on Friday, November 11, 2022 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Randall Forrester officiating. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Marilyn to the Marilyn Klingler Scholarship Fund at Kenton High School or a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

KENTON, OH ・ 6 DAYS AGO