Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.94 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.20. This compares to loss of $1.40 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 21.67%....
NASDAQ
Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.38 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.39. This compares to loss of $0.31 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.56%....
NASDAQ
Quest Resource (QRHC) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Quest Resource (QRHC) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.09 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.03. This compares to earnings of $0.02 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -200%....
NASDAQ
VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.07 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.01. This compares to earnings of $0.12 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -800%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.09 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.07. This compares to earnings of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ
ThredUp (TDUP) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
ThredUp (TDUP) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.24 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.22. This compares to loss of $0.11 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -9.09%. A...
NASDAQ
Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (AZYO) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (AZYO) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.73 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.66. This compares to loss of $0.81 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ
Stryve Foods, Inc. (SNAX) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Stryve Foods, Inc. (SNAX) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.15 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.21. This compares to loss of $0.47 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ
IPower Inc. (IPW) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
IPower Inc. (IPW) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.04 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.01. This compares to earnings of $0.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -300%....
NASDAQ
Exagen Inc. (XGN) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Exagen Inc. (XGN) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.47 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.76. This compares to loss of $0.42 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 38.16%....
NASDAQ
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.16 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.15. This compares to loss of $0.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
NASDAQ
Versus Systems Inc. (VS) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Versus Systems Inc. (VS) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.86 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.95. This compares to loss of $0.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ
Hallmark Financial (HALL) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Hallmark Financial (HALL) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.13 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.19. This compares to earnings of $0.21 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -494.74%....
NASDAQ
Volta Inc. (VLTA) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Volta Inc. (VLTA) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.25 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.58 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post a...
NASDAQ
Metabolix, Inc. (YTEN) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Metabolix, Inc. (YTEN) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.71 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.70. This compares to loss of $0.49 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.43%....
NASDAQ
KULR Technology Group, Inc. (KULR) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
KULR Technology Group, Inc. (KULR) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.05 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would...
NASDAQ
2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist While the Chips Are Down
The chips are down right now, both literally and figuratively. The semiconductor industry is having a rough year as supply has finally caught up with pandemic-related shortages, which is suppressing prices and sending shares of the best producers plunging. On top of that, the broader stock market is trading in...
NASDAQ
Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.05. This compares to loss of $0.11 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
NASDAQ
2 Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
Did the big disappointment Meta Platforms delivered from its latest quarter leave you feeling nervous about investing in tech stocks? If so, you're not alone. The tech-stock-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has lost more than one-fifth of its value since August. At times like these, it's nice to own stocks tied...
NASDAQ
Warren Buffett Just Bought Shares of Apple's Key Chipmaker -- and 7 Other Stocks
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the huge conglomerate run by legendary investor Warren Buffett, released its always anticipated 13F filing on Monday afternoon, detailing the company's portfolio moves from the third quarter of the year. We already knew from Berkshire's latest earnings report that it had purchased close to $9 billion in stock and sold $5.3 billion worth in the third quarter. But the 13F, which is required for large institutional investment managers, removes the mystery. Let's take a look.
Comments / 0