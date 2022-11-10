Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Stryve Foods, Inc. (SNAX) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Stryve Foods, Inc. (SNAX) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.15 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.21. This compares to loss of $0.47 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.94 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.20. This compares to loss of $1.40 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 21.67%....
NASDAQ
Volta Inc. (VLTA) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Volta Inc. (VLTA) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.25 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.58 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post a...
NASDAQ
Exagen Inc. (XGN) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Exagen Inc. (XGN) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.47 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.76. This compares to loss of $0.42 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 38.16%....
NASDAQ
VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.07 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.01. This compares to earnings of $0.12 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -800%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
IPower Inc. (IPW) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
IPower Inc. (IPW) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.04 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.01. This compares to earnings of $0.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -300%....
NASDAQ
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.16 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.15. This compares to loss of $0.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
NASDAQ
Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.01 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.46. This compares to loss of $4.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ
KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (KORE) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (KORE) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.17 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.09. This compares to loss of $0.10 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
NASDAQ
Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (MOTS) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (MOTS) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.69 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.87. This compares to loss of $2 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
NASDAQ
Quest Resource (QRHC) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Quest Resource (QRHC) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.09 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.03. This compares to earnings of $0.02 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -200%....
NASDAQ
Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.09 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.07. This compares to earnings of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ
Hallmark Financial (HALL) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Hallmark Financial (HALL) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.13 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.19. This compares to earnings of $0.21 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -494.74%....
NASDAQ
Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.05. This compares to loss of $0.11 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
NASDAQ
Versus Systems Inc. (VS) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Versus Systems Inc. (VS) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.86 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.95. This compares to loss of $0.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ
Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.42 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.39 per share. This compares to loss of $0.40 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.69%. A...
NASDAQ
2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist While the Chips Are Down
The chips are down right now, both literally and figuratively. The semiconductor industry is having a rough year as supply has finally caught up with pandemic-related shortages, which is suppressing prices and sending shares of the best producers plunging. On top of that, the broader stock market is trading in...
NASDAQ
2 Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
Did the big disappointment Meta Platforms delivered from its latest quarter leave you feeling nervous about investing in tech stocks? If so, you're not alone. The tech-stock-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has lost more than one-fifth of its value since August. At times like these, it's nice to own stocks tied...
NASDAQ
Pedevco Corp. (PED) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
Pedevco Corp. (PED) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.01 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.03 per share. This compares to break-even earnings per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -66.67%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
Midwest Holding Inc. (MDWT) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Midwest Holding Inc. (MDWT) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.67 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.09 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.13 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Comments / 0