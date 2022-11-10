ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

Stryve Foods, Inc. (SNAX) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

Stryve Foods, Inc. (SNAX) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.15 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.21. This compares to loss of $0.47 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.94 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.20. This compares to loss of $1.40 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 21.67%....
NASDAQ

Volta Inc. (VLTA) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

Volta Inc. (VLTA) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.25 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.58 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post a...
NASDAQ

Exagen Inc. (XGN) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Exagen Inc. (XGN) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.47 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.76. This compares to loss of $0.42 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 38.16%....
NASDAQ

VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.07 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.01. This compares to earnings of $0.12 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -800%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ

IPower Inc. (IPW) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

IPower Inc. (IPW) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.04 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.01. This compares to earnings of $0.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -300%....
NASDAQ

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.16 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.15. This compares to loss of $0.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
NASDAQ

Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.01 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.46. This compares to loss of $4.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (KORE) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (KORE) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.17 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.09. This compares to loss of $0.10 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
NASDAQ

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (MOTS) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (MOTS) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.69 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.87. This compares to loss of $2 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
NASDAQ

Quest Resource (QRHC) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

Quest Resource (QRHC) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.09 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.03. This compares to earnings of $0.02 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -200%....
NASDAQ

Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.09 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.07. This compares to earnings of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ

Hallmark Financial (HALL) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

Hallmark Financial (HALL) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.13 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.19. This compares to earnings of $0.21 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -494.74%....
NASDAQ

Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.05. This compares to loss of $0.11 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
NASDAQ

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.86 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.95. This compares to loss of $0.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.42 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.39 per share. This compares to loss of $0.40 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.69%. A...
NASDAQ

2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist While the Chips Are Down

The chips are down right now, both literally and figuratively. The semiconductor industry is having a rough year as supply has finally caught up with pandemic-related shortages, which is suppressing prices and sending shares of the best producers plunging. On top of that, the broader stock market is trading in...
NASDAQ

2 Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

Did the big disappointment Meta Platforms delivered from its latest quarter leave you feeling nervous about investing in tech stocks? If so, you're not alone. The tech-stock-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has lost more than one-fifth of its value since August. At times like these, it's nice to own stocks tied...
NASDAQ

Pedevco Corp. (PED) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

Pedevco Corp. (PED) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.01 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.03 per share. This compares to break-even earnings per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -66.67%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ

Midwest Holding Inc. (MDWT) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Midwest Holding Inc. (MDWT) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.67 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.09 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.13 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...

