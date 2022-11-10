Read full article on original website
CONNECTIONS MADE Korean-made thriller series “Connect” will upload to the Disney+ streaming service from Dec. 7, it was announced on Tuesday. The six-part chiller was produced by Studio Dragon and directed by Japan’s Miike Takashi (“Audition,” “Ichi the Killer”(. It had its debut last month as part of the new series strand of the Busan International Film Festival. It will be badged as a Star Original on the platform. The series stars Jung Haein as Ha Dongsoo – a new type of immortal human known as a connect who is kidnapped by a gang of organ harvesters who are determined to take...
Tony Adams has addressed his exit from Strictly Come Dancing.The former Arsenal football player and his professional partner Katya Jones became the seventh couple to leave the BBC reality competition after he made the decision to withdraw due to a hamstring injury.The pair performed a jive on Saturday night (12 November), which landed them in the bottom two.They were set to face Tyler West and Diane Buswell, but the Dance Off did not go ahead with presenter Tess Daley explaining that Adams had decided to withdraw “due to an injury sustained on Saturday night”.Speaking alongside Jones on the Strictly...
Zoe Kazan has announced that she and partner Paul Dano secretly welcomed their second baby, days after the actor confirmed that she was expecting.The 39-year-old revealed that she gave birth to her child last month during an interview with Today on Monday to promote her upcoming film, She Said.When Hoda Kotb asked Kazan how “long ago” she had the baby, the The Big Sick star responded: “Three weeks ago, our second child.”Kotb replied: “Oh my gosh, happy to see a family of four. Congratulations to you guys!”While she didn’t share any other details about the birth or sex of her...
