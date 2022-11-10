ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newportthisweek.com

Fire at the Fort Saturday, Nov. 12

Fire At The Fort to honor Veterans Day, Nov. 12th 5pm-8pm. Free admission.$10.00 donation at door. Music provided by the Larry Brown Swinglane Orchestra. Several fire pits will be lit surrounding the parade field and the interior fort walls will be illuminated. An art installation on display, “The Poppy Field” by artist Eileen Travis, sponsored by the Jamestown Art Association. Food, s’mores and snacks available.
NEWPORT, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Former president of the Academica Club in Fall River passes away

A man well known to the Fall River area community has recently passed away. According to his daughter Stephanie, 70-year-old Nelson Paiva, of Swansea, passed away Sunday, November 6, unexpectedly, in Portsmouth, RI. He was the loving husband of Ana (Gomes) Paiva, of 34 years. Born in Porto Formoso, Sao...
FALL RIVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

25th Annual Illuminated Boat Parade to kick off in Newport Harbor

Bundle up and head down to Newport Harbor for the 25th Annual Illuminated Boat Parade as they kick off the holiday season this month. All are invited to watch the parade of lighted boats compete for best decorated as we all sail into the most wonderful time of the year.
NEWPORT, RI
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Massachusetts

The Bay State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Plymouth County, you might just want to visit.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police Athletic League of Fall River hosting boxing show this month

The Police Athletic League of Fall River, Incorporated, is hosting a special amateur boxing show. According to Deputy Police Chief Charles Cullen, the Army West Point Military Academy Cadets Boxing team will compete against the Southern New England Golden Gloves boxing team. This show will take place at the P.A.L....
FALL RIVER, MA
independentri.com

Narragansett Town Council approves plan to move local home

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — As one of its final acts before the new term, the Narragansett Town Council approved plans to move an 1896 beach home on Boston Neck Road, 1,000 feet down the street to a new location. The date now penciled in for the move: Nov. 15, in...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
rinewstoday.com

City of Fall River wants your vote for their new logo

In September, the City of Fall River launched a public contest to create the next official City logo. 227 entries were submitted and a panel of judges took on the difficult job of narrowing them down to a group of finalists. The top six designs are now up for a public vote, and YOU choose the winner.
FALL RIVER, MA
mybackyardnews.com

NEW BEDFORD: TEEN ARTIST INTERNSHIP PROGRAM

New Bedford Art Museum /Artwork’s! is celebrating our 19th year of the Teen Artist Internship Program (TAIP) in 2023. TAIP’s goal is to inspire and educate high school juniors and seniors interested in pursuing a career in the visual arts.⁠. The Teen Artist Internship Program (TAIP) is an...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
universalhub.com

Historical marker on Hyde Park Avenue bears witness to a lost age

This historical marker on Hyde Park Avenue in Hyde Park beckons you to another time, when people rummaged through their pockets for a dime or quarter to call for a ride home or, failing that, made a collect call (station to station, of course, so much cheaper than person to person).
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Man recovering after being stabbed in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A 31 year old man is now recovering after being stabbed Friday night. Fall River police responded to the stabbing at 9:20 p.m., in the area of Hope Street. Police say when they arrived, the victim was found with a stab wound in his...
FALL RIVER, MA
FUN 107

The Unofficial Theme Song for the United Way of Greater New Bedford’s ‘Hunger Heroes’ Food Drive

It's that time of year again for giving to those in need and I'm all about helping our community here on the SouthCoast. Each year, the United Way of Greater New Bedford alongside Fun 107 and WBSM gather together to collect as many canned food goods and nonperishables for families in need for the Thanksgiving season. All in all, it's a volunteer effort to create holiday meals for the less fortunate and that alone is awarding. It's called the 'Hunger Heroes' food drive and it impacts the community in such a huge way.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
CBS Boston

Hundreds run to remember slain nurse in Braintree

BRAINTREE - They laced up by the hundreds Saturday morning and hit the road to honor a woman known for her heart, joy and service. It's been more than two years since Laurie Melchionda was tragically killed in 2020 by a gunman who posed as a UPS driver and used a box to hide his weapon. Her former neighbor, Robert Bonang, is charged with murder. He had a competency hearing earlier this year but the case has not yet made it to trial. In the years since the 59-year-old mother of three was killed, her family has built a foundation to honor...
BRAINTREE, MA
Turnto10.com

Man stabbed in the back in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — A man was stabbed in the back in Fall River on Friday night, police said. Officers responded to Hope Street at about 9:20 p.m. to help a 31-year-old man with a stab wound. Police said an argument led up to the incident. The man...
FALL RIVER, MA
providenceri.gov

City Leaders Present $1.5 Million to Roger Williams Park Zoo to Help Bring Penguins Back to PVD

PROVIDENCE, RI – Today, Mayor Jorge Elorza and City Council President John Igliozzi presented a check for $1.5 million to the executive director of the Roger Williams Park Zoo. The money is part of the larger $124 million American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) budget passed by the council and signed into law by the mayor earlier this year that funds significant long-term investments across the city following the COVID-19 pandemic. After a long absence, zoo officials say the funding will help bring a penguin exhibit back to the zoo.
PROVIDENCE, RI
independentri.com

South Kingstown police eyeing traffic enforcement unit

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The town’s of South Kingstown's new chief of police says he would like to take a page from his time with the Rhode Island State Police and form a unit dedicated to traffic enforcement issues. The idea was one of several that surfaced during...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

MBTA extends commuter rail service to Bristol County

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is extending its commuter rail service to Bristol County. Taunton, New Bedford, and Fall River are the only major cities within 50 miles of Boston that do not currently have commuter rail access to Boston, according to the MBTA.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy