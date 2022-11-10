ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

A-Town Daily News

Musical holiday walk coming to Atascadero Lake

Free event includes performances, refreshments, holiday decorations. – The community is invited to Atascadero Lake on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. to enjoy a musical holiday walk around the lake. Homes all around the lake will be decked out with special lighting and holiday decorations. Many local...
ATASCADERO, CA
syvnews.com

Classic November pattern forms with cold, windy mornings and crisp nights | Central Coast Weather Report

Last week a series of cold fronts produced gusty southerly winds and periods of rain. The Santa Maria Airport recorded nearly one inch of rain, while the Santa Ynez Airport saw about one-third of an inch last Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. This week, a classic November Central Coast weather pattern will develop as a ridge of high pressure remains firmly anchored over the Great Basin. This area of high pressure will create gusty Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds during the night and morning, cold and crisp mornings, and dry conditions this workweek.
SANTA MARIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Little ones with big hearts in Cayucos

Editor’s Note: The following series, “Life in Radically Gentrifying Cayucos by the Sea,” to be posted biweekly includes the notes, thoughts, and opinions of an original American voice: author Dell Franklin. Franklin’s memoir, “Life On The Mississippi, 1969,” is currently on Amazon. By DELL...
CAYUCOS, CA
sitelinesb.com

Three Openings: The Dutch Garden, Oat Bakery, and the Inn at Mattei’s Tavern

••• The Dutch Garden announced a reopening date of this Wednesday, November 16. At first, it will only serve lunch (11 a.m.-3 p.m.) Wednesday through Sunday. ••• And Oat Bakery‘s Old Town Goleta outpost is also due to debut this Wednesday. UPDATE: Some more info came in. “We are going to be open Wednesday through Saturday for now. With mostly breads, focaccia, hygge buns, and cookies. Plus offer/test a few light menus items—salads and sandwiches.” A grand opening, with a more permanent menu, will happen in the new year.
LOS OLIVOS, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Nov. 2 – 7

Jeremy Perkins, age 71, a resident of Nipomo, passed away on Nov. 2. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Victoria Trujillo, age 52, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Nov. 2. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Dana Jackson, age 65, a resident of...
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

Arroyo Grande nurse fined for making false claims she is a doctor

An Arroyo Grande nurse practitioner has agreed to stop claiming she is a medical doctor and to pay a fine. After earning a doctorate degree in nursing, Sarah Erny began identifying herself as “Dr. Sarah Erny,” in violation of the law. California’s Business and Professions Code prohibits all but a select few health care professionals from calling themselves “doctor” or “physician.”
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
cuestonian.com

Exploring San Luis Obispo’s mercury mine

There is a hiking trail nestled in the hills of San Luis Obispo County’s Los Padres National Forest, unique to most other scenic hikes that populate California’s Central Coast. The Rinconada Trail, located approximately two miles south of Santa Margarita Lake, sits on a mountainside scarred by a...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA

