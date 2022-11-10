Read full article on original website
MICHELIN Guide adds 8 Central Coast eats
On the Central Coast, at least eight restaurants here will be part of the upcoming MICHELIN Guide. These businesses are recommended by inspectors, but it does not mean they have a MICHELIN Star yet.
Musical holiday walk coming to Atascadero Lake
Free event includes performances, refreshments, holiday decorations. – The community is invited to Atascadero Lake on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. to enjoy a musical holiday walk around the lake. Homes all around the lake will be decked out with special lighting and holiday decorations. Many local...
Annual event raises tens of thousands for local veterans in Santa Maria
It was a night of golf, food, and fun aimed at helping local veterans in Santa Maria for the second annual “Tee it up for Veterans” event in Santa Maria.
Classic November pattern forms with cold, windy mornings and crisp nights | Central Coast Weather Report
Last week a series of cold fronts produced gusty southerly winds and periods of rain. The Santa Maria Airport recorded nearly one inch of rain, while the Santa Ynez Airport saw about one-third of an inch last Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. This week, a classic November Central Coast weather pattern will develop as a ridge of high pressure remains firmly anchored over the Great Basin. This area of high pressure will create gusty Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds during the night and morning, cold and crisp mornings, and dry conditions this workweek.
Mountain lion stares down woman, dog at SLO mobile home park: ‘I was mesmerized’
Holly Hiner spotted the cougar while taking her pet Australian shepherd, Bear, outside.
Fiesta Mexicana kicks off in Santa Maria
SANTA MARIA, Calif.- The show is called “Fiesta Mexicana” and it's a celebration of the beauty and joy of Mexican culture through music and dance. The post Fiesta Mexicana kicks off in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
International Cab Franc Day celebration coming to Paso Robles
– The International Cab Franc Day celebration, honoring the genesis variety of Bordeaux, is announced for Dec. 4, in Paso Robles. This is a commencement effort, led by LXV Wine, Hope Family Wines, and J. Lohr, in what will be a series of events dedicated to experiencing Bordeaux varieties in Paso Robles.
Portion of Hwy 41 dedicated to fallen Los Padres NF battalion chief
A portion of Highway 41 is now dedicated to a Los Padres National Forest Service Battalion Chief who died in a crash on the same stretch of road in 2017.
Little ones with big hearts in Cayucos
Editor’s Note: The following series, “Life in Radically Gentrifying Cayucos by the Sea,” to be posted biweekly includes the notes, thoughts, and opinions of an original American voice: author Dell Franklin. Franklin’s memoir, “Life On The Mississippi, 1969,” is currently on Amazon. By DELL...
SLO County nurse said she was a doctor. Now she has to pay $20,000 fine, DA says
The Arroyo Grande woman began going by “doctor” after earning a PhD in nursing, court documents show.
Holloway’s Christmas Tree Farm faced a few obstacles this year
Co-owner Carl Holloway said two days before Thanksgiving is the best time to get your tree. He added that’s when the crowds aren’t as big.
Three Openings: The Dutch Garden, Oat Bakery, and the Inn at Mattei’s Tavern
••• The Dutch Garden announced a reopening date of this Wednesday, November 16. At first, it will only serve lunch (11 a.m.-3 p.m.) Wednesday through Sunday. ••• And Oat Bakery‘s Old Town Goleta outpost is also due to debut this Wednesday. UPDATE: Some more info came in. “We are going to be open Wednesday through Saturday for now. With mostly breads, focaccia, hygge buns, and cookies. Plus offer/test a few light menus items—salads and sandwiches.” A grand opening, with a more permanent menu, will happen in the new year.
Change coming to SLO County school boards. Here’s where the latest vote totals stand
Six incumbents have been unseated by newcomers to the local school boards.
Residents of SLO County Safe Parking Site just joined a homeless union. Here are their demands
Conditions at the SLO County site are “inhumane,” one resident said. “We’re just trying to make it better.”
Death notices for Nov. 2 – 7
Jeremy Perkins, age 71, a resident of Nipomo, passed away on Nov. 2. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Victoria Trujillo, age 52, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Nov. 2. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Dana Jackson, age 65, a resident of...
The City of Santa Maria Utilities Department hosted free Recycle Bin Distribution Event
SANTA MARIA, Calif.- The City of Santa Maria Utilities Department held a special event to celebrate America Recycles Day. The post The City of Santa Maria Utilities Department hosted free Recycle Bin Distribution Event appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Missing Tulare man and car found in California aqueduct
On Friday, the Tulare County Dive team found 43-year-old Noe Soto of Avenal. Soto leaves behind two children.
SLO County housing development could add 1,289 homes. Why are neighbors opposed to it?
“Is it a fit?” one neighbor asked. “That’s kind of the question you got to ask yourself.”
Arroyo Grande nurse fined for making false claims she is a doctor
An Arroyo Grande nurse practitioner has agreed to stop claiming she is a medical doctor and to pay a fine. After earning a doctorate degree in nursing, Sarah Erny began identifying herself as “Dr. Sarah Erny,” in violation of the law. California’s Business and Professions Code prohibits all but a select few health care professionals from calling themselves “doctor” or “physician.”
Exploring San Luis Obispo’s mercury mine
There is a hiking trail nestled in the hills of San Luis Obispo County’s Los Padres National Forest, unique to most other scenic hikes that populate California’s Central Coast. The Rinconada Trail, located approximately two miles south of Santa Margarita Lake, sits on a mountainside scarred by a...
