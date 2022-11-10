Read full article on original website
Trump's 2024 bid gets harsh reaction among Hill Republicans
Many House and Senate Republicans recoiled on Monday at the prospect of former President Donald Trump launching a third run for the presidency this week, a sign of his waning support on Capitol Hill after years of controversy and scandal and following their party's disappointing midterm performance.
Marjorie Taylor Greene cautions against GOP colleagues challenging McCarthy for Speaker: 'Bad strategy'
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene warned Republicans against challenging House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for the Speaker's gavel, calling such a move a "bad strategy."
GOP senators grapple with how they failed to win back Senate
Republican senators are grappling to find the reasons why they failed to take back the Senate in the 2022 midterm elections despite President Joe Biden's unpopularity and fears about the state of the US economy, saying on Monday that candidate recruitment and Donald Trump's election lies hurt their ability to gain power.
One-vote margin in CT recount
Following a recount, Democrat Chris Poulos declares victory over Republican Tony Morrison on a margin of one vote in a race for a CT state House of Representatives seat.
