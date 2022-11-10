ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers Nation

Comments / 0

Related
Dodgers Nation

Trea Turner News: Speedy Shortstop Connected to the Windy City

Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner is in the middle of the free agent frenzy. Turner is arguably the best free agent in the market and has caught many teams’ interest. Of course, one of those teams is your Los Angeles Dodgers, along with contenders like the New York Yankees and the Philadelphia Phillies. However, one other team is in the running for the two-time all-star.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Brings Home Prized Internet Award

Dodgers veteran Clayton Kershaw had an incredible 2022 season. He made his first-ever All-Star game start at Dodger Stadium in front of Dodger fans and was lights-out when he was on the mound. Every year, PitchingNinja gives out an award for the lowest, highest and slowest strikeout in the year, and the winner for the lowest pitch called for a strikeout was announced.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Justin Turner Free Agency News: Dodgers’ Friedman on Veteran 3B

Last week, the Dodgers made the decision to not exercise the club option in Justin Turner’s contract which means they were unwilling to pay the $16 million to keep him. Although it seems like Turner’s time is coming to a close with the Boys in Blue, RedTurn2 fans hold faith. It sounds like the Dodgers are working out other possibilities for the seasoned third baseman to stay in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Nation

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.

 https://www.DodgersNation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy