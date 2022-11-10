Read full article on original website
Related
Dodgers News: Kershaw Re-Signs, LA Declines Option on Turner, Roster Notes, Pujols Baseball Auction and More
It may be the offseason, but it was a busy week for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The General Managers’ meetings were held in Las Vegas this week and, surprisingly, a bunch of news came from the event. The Dodgers were faced with several roster decisions, including tough ones with...
Dodgers: Two Former Players Expected to Coach in Miami for 2023 Season
The Miami Marlins finished out their 11th consecutive losing season as the 4th in the NL East. In their 29 years as a franchise, they’ve only made three postseason runs, two of which ended with a World Series title back in 1997 and 2003. It’s about time they started...
Dodgers Rumors: Carlos Correa’s Agent Doesn’t Foresee Bad Blood if LA Pursues Shortstop
The Dodgers are in the market for a shortstop and are one of the richest teams in baseball. It might surprise you to learn that the agent for a prominent free-agent shortstop thinks there might be a fit between his client and Los Angeles. At the GM meetings in Las...
Dodgers News: Chris Taylor Uses His Platform With Creation Of CT3 Foundation
Making it in any professional sports league requires the highest level of dedication along with a little bit of luck and a gift. Leagues like the MLB gain so much traction thanks to the fans who follow their role models to that make it all possible and Chris Taylor is no stranger to this fact.
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Praises Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman
To win 111 games in a regular season requires much love among the club house and the perfect amount of team chemistry. That’s exactly what propelled the Dodgers to be one of the most feared teams during the regular season with Trea Turner leading the charge next to Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.
Trea Turner Rumors: Yankees Considered Favorite to Sign Shortstop in New Odds
The question mark of Trea Turner‘s new team continues to remain at an all-time high as teams all across the league look for their chance to sign the All-Star shortstop. There have been talks of him being open to moving back to the east coast, but a new favorite that hasn’t been talked about is that he could end up with the New York Yankees.
Andrew Heaney Rumors: Blue Jays Reportedly Throw Their Name in the Hat for Dodgers Free Agent
When healthy, the Dodgers pitching unit was one of the best in the league and Andrew Heaney was one of the names to keep the Dodgers on top. Heaney is in the mix of free agent pitches to keep an eye on and the Blue Jays are reportedly in on going after the pitcher.
Dodgers News: Free Agent Closer Not High on LA’s Offseason Planning
Earlier this week, Los Angeles Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes met with the media in Las Vegas for the GM meeting to discuss a wide range of topics. One of the topics at hand was the Dodgers’ approach to a closer role for the 2023 season. The 2022 Dodgers’...
Max Muncy News: Dodgers Infielder Talk About What Makes Fanbase So Speical
The Los Angeles Dodgers have one of the best fan bases in the world. LA has three million followers on Instagram, over two million followers on Twitter, and once again led in MLB attendance in 2022, averaging 47,671, according to ESPN. Not only did they lead in attendance last season,...
Dodgers News: Former Top Prospect Headlines Several Minor Leaguers Hitting Free Agency
There’s no question when it comes to the Dodgers farm system they are among the leagues best. As the Dodgers ride the wave of being one of the top teams in the league the future remains bright, but a familiar name of a top Dodgers prospect is set to hit free agency in the minor leagues.
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Reacts to Winning Silver Slugger Award
Trea Turner won the Silver Slugger Award in 2022 for the first time in his career. Turner, who’s been in the league since 2015, hit 21 home runs and set career-highs with 100 RBIs and 39 doubles, while finishing second in all of baseball with 194 hits (only trailing Freddie Freeman).
Trea Turner: Can The Dodgers Replace the Shortstop’s Production in the Lineup?
It can’t be understated what Trea Turner brought to the Dodgers all season long. Turner ranked in the top of every major category among shortstops and played the second most games of his career. Turner could’ve played more if Dave Roberts didn’t elect to rest him for later parts...
Trea Turner News: Speedy Shortstop Connected to the Windy City
Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner is in the middle of the free agent frenzy. Turner is arguably the best free agent in the market and has caught many teams’ interest. Of course, one of those teams is your Los Angeles Dodgers, along with contenders like the New York Yankees and the Philadelphia Phillies. However, one other team is in the running for the two-time all-star.
Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Brings Home Prized Internet Award
Dodgers veteran Clayton Kershaw had an incredible 2022 season. He made his first-ever All-Star game start at Dodger Stadium in front of Dodger fans and was lights-out when he was on the mound. Every year, PitchingNinja gives out an award for the lowest, highest and slowest strikeout in the year, and the winner for the lowest pitch called for a strikeout was announced.
CT3 Talks About His Favorite Moments So Far With the Dodgers
Dodgers utility star Chirs Taylor made an appearance on “Whistle,” a sports and entertainment video content network that is meant to be relatable and uplifting. The segment CT3 was featured in was titled “Meet the Pets,” in it, he talks about a variety of topics, most notably his time as a Dodger and major leaguer.
Cody Bellinger News: The Dodgers Face a Big Question on Former MVP This Week
This week could bring a momentous day in Dodger history. Heck, in baseball history. There has never been a case of a player winning a Rookie of the Year Award and a Most Valuable Player Award and then being non-tendered by his team before qualifying for free agency. Could Cody Bellinger be the first?
Justin Turner Free Agency News: Dodgers’ Friedman on Veteran 3B
Last week, the Dodgers made the decision to not exercise the club option in Justin Turner’s contract which means they were unwilling to pay the $16 million to keep him. Although it seems like Turner’s time is coming to a close with the Boys in Blue, RedTurn2 fans hold faith. It sounds like the Dodgers are working out other possibilities for the seasoned third baseman to stay in Los Angeles.
Dodgers News: Austin Barnes Reveals Team Got the Baseball from the Final Out of the 2020 World Series Back
The Dodgers captured their seventh World Series title in 2020. After 32 years of not reaching the promised land, LA finally reached the mountaintop as they defeated the Tampa Bay Rays, 4-2 in Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers. Julio Urias pitched lights out all postseason long, and...
Dodgers: Meet Chris Taylor’s First Dog, Charlotte, Who He Named After His College Town
As crazy as it sounds, MLB players have lives outside of just playing the game which also includes the fact that they have a little family of their own outside of the Dodgers family. Many players are welcoming their first or second child but Dodgers utility man, Chris Taylor, is...
Dodgers: Football World Finally Showing Joe Davis Some Respect For His Calls
Although we’re still just a little bitter that Joe Davis wasn’t able to make calls for the Dodgers in the World Series this year, it’s been cool to see more of the sports world not only become exposed to Joe Davis’ voice but also fully appreciate his calls.
Dodgers Nation
Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.https://www.DodgersNation.com
Comments / 0